80% of Iranians are using VPNs to access the internet – but could government restrictions loosen?

A survey conducted by Iran's Parliamentary Research Centre has found that approximately 80% of internet users in the country rely on VPNs to bypass internet restrictions.

Iranians have suffered internet and social media restrictions for several years and the best VPNs are vital tools in helping combat government censorship.

1,100 participants responded to the survey, conducted in December 2024, with 914 answering "What type of VPN do you currently use?"

49.4% said they used free VPNs and 30.3% used a paid VPN service. Concerningly, 18.9% stated they didn't use a VPN. The best Iran VPNs are our recommended paid services as they are very effective at bypassing firewalls and restrictions enforced by governments like Iran's.

Those opting for a free VPN must ensure they use one of the best free VPNs. Not every free VPN out there is safe and insecure or fake free VPNs can leave users exposed to all kinds of threats.

Free VPNs don't always come with the same number of features as their paid counterparts, but the best ones will still provide you with the necessary privacy and security. PrivadoVPN Free is our top choice, with Proton VPN Free and Windscribe Free being two other great choices.

Iran's history of internet censorship

When asked "To what extent do you think President Pezeshkian’s government will be able to lift internet filtering and restrictions?" nearly a quarter did not believe any positive change would occur.

Iran has consistently imposed internet restrictions over the last few years. According to AccessNow's KeepItOn Internet Shutdowns Report, in 2024, the country experienced three internet shutdowns. In 2022 this number was 18 and 2023 saw a significant increase to 34 shutdowns.

Social media has also seen significant restrictions. As reported in Surfshark's Internet Censorship Tracker, Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) have been banned since 2009.

Telegram, one of the best encrypted messaging apps, has been banned since 2018, and Instagram and WhatsApp were banned in 2022. However, the Iranian government lifted the ban on WhatsApp and Google Play in December 2024, saying it was the "first step in removing internet limitations."

In February 2024, Iran outlawed unauthorized VPN usage and in May 2024 the government resurrected a bill to tighten internet control – affecting VPNs. President Masoud Pezeshkian took office in July 2024 and has promised to ease Iran's long-standing internet restrictions.

It therefore remains to be seen whether there's any further reduction in Iran's internet restrictions in 2025.