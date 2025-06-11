Surfshark launches Surfshark Everlink to bring you uninterrupted VPN connections

Surfshark has taken steps to improve VPN connections with the introduction of Surfshark Everlink.

The patented technology has been described as "industry-first self-healing server infrastructure," and ensures a more reliable and stable VPN connection.

Surfshark sits at number two in our best VPN list and isn't afraid to innovate – it recently registered a patent to combat metadata sharing and combat privacy.

But what is Surfshark Everlink, and how will it help you?

Surfshark: the best cheap VPN

We rate Surfshark as our #2 overall VPN but it's alos the best cheap VPN, as well as the fastest we've tested. Its speeds exceed 950 Mbps and is ideal for streaming. You can protect an unlimited number of devices and its apps are simple and easy-to-use. It's not packed with features but there are some innovative offerings including Alt ID, Antivirus, and Everlink. The 2-year deal starts at $2.19 per month ($59.13 up front pre-tax). You get 3 extra months of protection for free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How does Everlink work?

If your VPN connection drops or server maintenance is required, Everlink acts as a "self-healing mechanism." It revives connections by reconfiguring your VPN tunnel without disabling your VPN connection – ensuring your data stays protected and your IP address hidden.

Traditionally, if your VPN connection drops you’d have to reconnect manually. With Everlink, you're instantly and seamlessly connected to another working server. You're never disconnected, it's automatic, and you shouldn't notice it's happening.

"Think of a well-known VPN comparison to an encrypted tunnel – if the VPN is a tunnel which secures your traffic, imagine Surfshark Everlink as another one which secures that VPN tunnel," explained Donatas Budvytis, Chief Technology Officer at Surfshark.

"If one connection goes down, you're automatically switched to another, so you stay connected and secure."

Everlink also automatically connects you to another close server should your original server require maintenance.

Surfshark is the fastest VPN we've tested and connection, performance, and speed is something Surfshark excels at. Improving connection stability will allow you to benefit from this performance with fewer drop outs and no interruptions.

How does Everlink differ from a kill switch?

VPN kill switches are a must-have for the most secure VPNs. Kill switches cut your connection to the internet should your VPN fail. This protects you from data leaks and browsing the internet unprotected, but you go offline and have to reconnect manually.

Everlink does this automatically, with your internet connection never dropping. Security and privacy is maintained and your data is never exposed.

Features like Everlink and kill switches are vital for more vulnerable VPN users such as journalists, activists, whistleblowers, and those living under internet censorship. Data leaks can leave them traceable and open to identification or persecution.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The main difference between kill switch and Surfshark Everlink is that the kill switch does exactly what it says on the tin – kills your connection in case of a server failure," said Budvytis.

"To put it simply – if your VPN’s off, you’re offline. And while that’s a good way to stay secure and prevent leaks, we wanted to improve this industry standard and take it to the next level – instead of killing the connection, we want users to stay securely connected and private."

Budvytis added that "users can still choose to use the kill switch feature" but Surfshark wanted to add something different.

We asked Surfshark for further clarification on how Everlink differs from an "Always On" VPN. Budvytis explained that with Everlink, you're never disconnected from the VPN. Although "Always On" VPNs reconnect you automatically, your VPN connection is disconnected first.

(Image credit: Future)

"Always On VPN is just another name for the kill switch functionality. If the VPN connection drops, the device will be automatically restricted from accessing the internet until it is restored," Budvytis said.

"If the VPN server connection drops, the application doesn’t need to cut the VPN configuration. It sends a request to the Everlink server for VPN reconfiguration information."

"Once this information is received, it is used to reconfigure the VPN connection without the need to disconnect and reconnect again. The main advantage of this versus kill switch is that all of this happens seamlessly and can keep your connection infinitely."

Surfshark Everlink servers are located worldwide and remain consistently available. It is available now across all platforms, including Mac, iPhone, Windows, Android, and Linux. All Surfshark VPN subscribers can benefit from Everlink and it is enabled by default on the WireGuard protocol only.

Surfshark's Everlink patents are US11190491B1 and US20240080302A1.