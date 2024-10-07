ExpressVPN drops its price for the first time in 15 years with new 2-year plan

Although ExpressVPN is one of the very best VPNs, it has never been a cheap option. In fact, since its launch in 2009, it has never raised or lowered the price of its VPN deals, sticking its ground as a top-quality, premium-priced VPN service.

However, there's stiff competition when it comes to VPNs. It seems that ExpressVPN has finally realized that buyers vote with their wallet and demand better value, regardless of the quality of the product.

What that means for you is that this is the best time ever to sign up for ExpressVPN. The new two-year plan comes in at $5.32 per month – about $140 overall – and also includes three months free. This price also includes a year of free Backblaze cloud storage, and ExpressVPN's free-forever password manager, Keys.

What's more, this plan is exclusive to Tom's Guide and our friends at TechRadar for the next couple of weeks – so if you want the cheapest price for ExpressVPN anywhere on the web, you can only get it here.

ExpressVPN | Exclusive 2-year plan | $5.32 per month

Save 64% – This is the best price we've ever seen for ExpressVPN, and it's currently exclusive to Tom's Guide. ExpressVPN is easier than any other VPN to use, offers class-leading privacy and security, and it's also great for unblocking streaming content from all around the world. This is not a deal to miss.

Why is this ExpressVPN deal so good?

ExpressVPN has been one of our top choices for a long time, and one of our biggest complaints has always been that it's a little expensive. This deal goes a long way to solving that, and while it's still far from the cheapest VPN, it's much more affordable.

If you're a beginner, or you just like a simple life, ExpressVPN is a great choice, too. The interface is very easy to navigate, and all the settings are automated to provide you with the best connection, no matter what network you're using.

It's also one of the best streaming VPNs, unblocking everything we tested it with in our ExpressVPN review. In short, it's a very polished, usable VPN that lives up to its premium price tag. We also rate it as the best VPN for iPhone thanks to its brilliant iOS app.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper – albeit more complex to use – NordVPN is currently our number-one rated VPN, and Surfshark is cheaper still.

That said, if you want the slickest VPN around, or if you're an Apple loyalist, this ExpressVPN deal is well worth considering.