Act fast! Our favorite home security cameras are as low as $25 in these last-minute Prime Day deals

There are plenty of great reasons to have one of the best home security cameras, from package thieves and nursery needs to simply wanting to see what kind of wildlife stumbles across your driveway. There's a good camera out there for almost any need or task from budget outdoor cameras to ones that don't require a subscription to cameras that don't even need Wi-Fi.

And fortunately, this Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to add one – or several more – to your household. Below we've found deals on almost every single one of our recommended home security cameras from top brands like Wyze, Ring, Eufy, Blink and Google. Some are down to just $25, and others are more than 60% off.

Home Security Camera Deals

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro: was $250 now $160 at Amazon The Ring Floodlight Cam features a bird’s eye view, 2K video quality with color night vision, 3D motion detection, and 2000 LED floodlights. It also has two-way talk capabilities, a 110 decibel siren and can provide real-time alerts through the Ring app. A subscription to Ring Home adds additional features like people and package alerts and 24/7 recording. Although it's wired, we found it easy to install during testing and also appreciated the great image quality.

Google Nest Cam (Battery): was $180 now $117 at Amazon Our best overall indoor camera, the Nest Cam, was incredibly easy to install using the magnetic mount when we tested it and the device comes with many helpful features like two way audio, built-in intelligent alerts (via the Google Home app), local storage and three hours of free event history. It's compatible with smart assistants (Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa) so it works with smart displays and smart TVs, is weather resistant so it will also work in some outdoor situations and provides great 1080p HDR video and night vision as well as a 130 degree field of view. It can also distinguish between a person, animal and vehicle, and provide up to an hour of recorded events even if the power is out.

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight: was $280 now $199 at Amazon Many of the same features we’re fond of on the standard battery powered outdoor Nest Cam are also on the Floodlight version. However, this bundle also includes additional features. It can detect motion and it automatically lights up when there’s important activity. If you have a Nest Aware subscription it can detect familiar faces so you know who’s coming and going. Not only can you listen and talk with the two way mic and speaker, but the Google Home/Nest Aware paired feature lets you call through to local emergency services. You can use Google Assistant to turn on the floodlight as well. It's a bit pricier, but this Prime Day discount brings it down by almost a hundred dollars.

Wyze Cam v4: was $40 now $25 at Amazon The Wyze Cam v4 is our best indoor value pick because it's small, lightweight, and inexpensive but still offers a lot of punch when it comes to quality and features: 2.5K QHD video with color night vision, two-way audio, local recording courtesy of an microSD card slot, a 116 degree field of view, a motion activated spotlight and it's IP65 weatherproof as well. A Cam Plus or Cam Unlimited subscription unlocks additional features like secure cloud recording and people, package, pet and vehicle detection.

Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350: was $140 now $85 at Amazon The Eufy S350 is our pick for best indoor camera without a subscription, but it best feature is obviously the dual cameras, which help to provide a telephoto view as well as an 8x hybrid zoom. The S350 also features some of Eufy's other flagship features like a 360 degree field of view and AI tracking which follows motion like people or pets as they move around a room. Other features include 4K UHD, 2 high-powered LED lights, a privacy mode, local storage, two-way audio and 24/7 recording. It's compatible with HomeBase 3, and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $180 now $70 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is on our list as the best outdoor budget home security camera and it's easy to see why. An entry level price gets you 1080p video resolution, 130 degree field of view, 25 feet worth of night vision, local storage, weather resistance, 700 lumen floodlights and it works on two AA batteries that should last you for up to two years. During testing we particularly liked how easy it was to set up the Outdoor 4, and how it was a nice step up from previous iterations without adding anything that distracted from what the brand has built. All the features still worked as expected from the person detection and dual motion zones to the compatibility with smart assistants like Alexa.

Eufy Cam 3: was $220 now $123 at Amazon This Eufy Cam 3 is on our list because it's a great camera that can work inside or out and doesn't require a subscription but one of it's most standout features is the "Forever Power" that uses an integrated solar panel to run indefinitely as long as it has roughly two hours of sunlight daily. It also has 4K UHD video quality, two-way audio, and is IP67 rated which means it's waterproof and dust resistant. It has 16GB built-in storage and expandable local storage (which means no monthly fees) and can use its face recognition AI to distinguish between family and strangers. And you can voice activate it via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Arlo Ultra 2 Smarthub Bundle: was $600 now $349 at Amazon The Arlo Ultra 2 is our pick as best 4K video camera for its 4K HDR video; it also features an ultra wide 180 degree field of view and 12x zoom. It has a removable, rechargeable battery, two-way audio, color night vision, a built-in spotlight and remote siren activation. The Arlo Secure app sends notifications with live video streaming and motion activation, and the Arlo Secure Plan subscription lets you share and store video for up to 60 days and can alert for people, packages, vehicles and even fire.

Eufy Security S330: was $250 now $160.50 at Amazon The outdoor-focused Eufy Security S330 has a 4K cellular solar panel and comes with a SIM card so you're not dependent on Wi-Fi or power (but you are dependent on a LTE signal). While it does take a little more time to put up and install, it's an ideal choice for very rural locations, or places that can't access the grid. The camera in this package has 360 degree viewing with pan and tilt, AI motion tracking and local storage courtesy of a 32GB SD card. It's weather resistant and has a 100 lumen spotlight as well.

Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals