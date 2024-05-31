Acer's new smart monitors give you the chance to slack off with Google TV — what you need to know

Acer’s DA1 and Nitro GA1 monitors claim they “enhance productivity,” but with Google TV built-in, I’m not sure whether I’d be binge watching more than working! Either way, this is the next step in a long path that has seen the line blurred between monitor and Smart TV, and its happening at Computex 2024.

Jokes aside on whether you’ll catch me being busy or killing time with The Office reruns (U.S., of course), these are perfect for those tiny dwellers (shout-out to my box flat renters) who need their desk setups to be multi-purpose for work and play. Let’s get into them.

Acer Smart monitor specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Acer DA1 Series (DA271K or DA321QK) Acer Nitro GA1 Series (GA 271IU P or GA 321QU P) Screen sizes 27- or 31.5-inch 27- or 31.5-inch Resolution and refresh rate 4K 60Hz QHD 144Hz (HDMI) or 180Hz (DP) Brightness 250 nits 250 nits Tear Technology AdaptiveSync AMD FreeSync (Nvidia G-Sync compatible) Color gamut 99% sRGB 99% sRGB Ports HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB-C with 65W PD, 2x USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio out HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB-C with 65W PD, 2x USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio out Price $349 or $399 $329 or $379

Hitting the sweet spot

(Image credit: Acer)

So first thing’s first, I’m not going to even try to pronounce those names. You’re welcome to do so from the table just above, but I’ll just call them DA1 and GA1. Cool? Cool.

Let’s start with DA1 — the ideal option for the hard home worker with time to kill when clocking off. With a full 4K resolution and a 99% sRGB color gamut, you’ve got a crisp picture for getting stuff done by day, and Google TV unlocking access to apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Max by night.

Need that additional gaming prowess? The Nitro GA1 knocks the resolution down to QHD, but in its place that refresh rate gets bumped up to 180Hz (if you’re using the DisplayPort 1.4 socket), alongside AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for minimizing screen tearing.

Beyond the standard display inputs, you’ve got USB-C with 65W PD for connecting your laptop easily, USB 2.0 ports for wiring your peripherals directly to it, and even Bluetooth connectivity to keep those cable arrays tidy.

Oh, and say you want to work and watch Netflix or play video games at the same time (if my boss is reading this, I’ve totally never done this…), then Acer’s Multiview function can split the screen into various sections for each input.

These will be available in North America in Q4, with the DA1 series starting at $349 and Nitro GA1 from $329. No doubt we’ll be testing these in Taipei at Computex, so watch this space for Tom’s Guide’s opinion on these low cost panels.