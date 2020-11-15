The best Xbox Series X accessories to buy now

One of the beautiful things about the Xbox Series X — and the Xbox Series S — is that you don't need to go out and buy a whole bunch of new accessories for it. Whatever you purchased for the Xbox One will still work, whether it's a controller, an external hard drive or a headset.

However, there's some new Xbox Series X gear on the market that's well worth checking out. If your coffers aren't empty after buying the console itself, here are a few handy devices you can pick up to enhance your Xbox experience — and, as a bonus, many of these items will work with Xbox One, PC and mobile platforms, too.

1. Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Charging Cable

If you buy just one Xbox Series X accessory, make it this one. While Microsoft should have just bitten the bullet and given the Xbox Series X controller a rechargeable battery, it didn't. As such, you get two AA batteries along with the console, and after that, you're on your own. Since AA batteries are both expensive and wasteful, save yourself some time and money with a rechargeable battery pack. These devices last for years, and keep controllers going for about 30 hours on a single charge. Thanks to an included USB-C cable, you can also play while you recharge.

2. Xbox Wireless Controller (2020)

It's been true since the dawn of console gaming, and it's still true now: If you want to play local multiplayer, you'll need a second controller. First off, if you already have an extra Xbox One controller, you can skip to the next entry, as your current gear will work fine with the Xbox Series X/S. But if not, it's well worth picking up a second controller, particularly since the Xbox Series X controller makes a fine companion for PC and mobile games, too. This comfortable, versatile device pairs via Bluetooth on just about any platform. So even if you don't have a second player handy, an extra controller can still be a good investment.

3. Seagate Storage Expansion Card - 1 TB

Easily the most expensive Xbox Series X accessory you can buy (unless the Xbox Series S counts), the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is still the way to go if the Series X's built-in 1TB hard drive isn't big enough to hold your games library. This storage card fits into a specially designed slot on the back of the console, and essentially doubles your storage space. Assuming that the average next-gen game takes about 50GB of space, that's enough room for 20 games - more, if you prefer backwards compatible or indie fare. At more than $200, it's a pricey investment, but it's also just as fast and seamless as the built-in SSD.

4. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Even for fans who prefer to own their media outright, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is well worth a look. This subscription service gives you access to more than 100 downloadable games across the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC for a flat $15 per month. Many of these games are even available to stream to Android via the Xbox app. Your save data carries over across platforms, so you can pick up right where you left off on any number of machines. Microsoft has ensured that every one of its first-party titles hits Game Pass the day that the game launches, making this the cheapest way to experience Xbox exclusives.

5. Razer Kaira Pro

If you already have a go-to Xbox headset, you don't necessarily need to invest in a new one. But the Razer Kaira Pro is designed with the Xbox Series X and Series S in mind, and it shows. This wireless headset pairs with any Xbox console at the press of a button, and provides great sound across a variety of genres. It's comfortable to wear for long stretches, and the battery lasts up to 20 hours. What's really useful, though, is that the Kaira Pro also has Bluetooth pairing, letting you hook it up to PCs and mobile devices as well. There's also the cheaper Razer Kaira, for fans who can live without Bluetooth.