15 of the Best Nikon D3200/D3300/D3400/D3500 Accessories

Nikon's entry-level D3000-series cameras (the D3200, D3300, D3400 and D3500) offer great quality for the money. You don't need to buy a pricier camera to up your photographic game. Instead, invest instead in add-ons like lenses, an external flash and a tripod. Simple upgrades like a camera bag and the right memory card also help. And if you do upgrade to a higher-end Nikon DSLR, like the D5600 or D7500, all these accessories will still work. Here are the best accessories for getting the most out of your Nikon.

(Image credit: Tiffen)

1. Tiffen 52mm UV Protection Filter

An inexpensive way to protect your lens

Thread size options: 25mm to 86mm

With a modicum of caution, you should be able to keep your lens safe on a typical day of shooting. But if you are in rugged conditions, with a lot of mud, dust or other debris, a UV filter is a good way to protect your lens. This model fits the kit lens that comes with all D3000-series, and many other Nikon cameras. For other lenses, check the "Filter Size" spec to select the proper filter. It's available for lenses from 25mm to 86mm in diameter.

(Image credit: Bubble)

2. Foto & Tech 2in1 Hot Shoe Cover+Bubble Level

Make sure your shots are on the level

Works with: Canon, Panasonic, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Nikon cameras with standard shoe mount

Using an external flash depends on a hot shoe with clean contact points, yet Nikon doesn't provide a cover to protect the shoe when not in use. This cleaver item not only fills the hot shoe; it also provides a bonus spirit level — allowing you to align the camera perfectly for critical shots.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. AmazonBasics Medium DSLR Gadget Bag

A basic bag to haul all your gear

Capacity (medium bag): 1 DSLR body and 2 lenses | Internal Dimensions: 10.2 x 6.8 x 3.7 inches | External Dimensions: 11.6 x 7.8 x 4.9 inches

Throw your new gear in this sturdy but inexpensive bag from Amazon. Measuring 11.6 x 7.8 x 4.9 inches, it can carry your camera and a few extras, such as two lenses and a flash. If you need more room, get Amazon's 12 x 9 x 7-inch Large bag for $25, which hold one more lens. Both models are black with an orange or gray interior.

(Image credit: Tiffen)

4. Tiffen 52mm Circular Polarizer Filter

Make skies seem bluer and cut through glare

Thread size options: 28mm to 86mm

Bright sunlight hurts many shots, especially on water, due to glare. A polarizing filter cuts the glare for sharper images and also enhances color and contrast. The 52mm filter size fits Nikon's 18-55mm kit lens. For other lenses, check the filter sizes listed for each that we recommend.

(Image credit: Altura)

5. Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit

Keep your camera clean!

Includes: Lens cleaning pen system, lens brush, air blower cleaner, lens tissue paper (50 sheets), empty spray bottle, three MagicFiber microfiber cleaning cloths

Whether from fingerprints, raindrops or blowing dust, the glass on your camera's lenses, LCD and viewfinder will frequently get dirty. This kit includes an air blower and a lens brush to safely remove big bits of dirt. Alcohol-free cleaning solution, lens tissue paper and microfiber cloths finish the job. This kit also provides swabs for cleaning the delicate image sensor, in case dust gets in during lens changes.

(Image credit: Nikon)

6. Nikon ML-L3 Wireless Remote Control

Control your DSLR remotely

Size: 2.4 x 1.1 x 0.3 Inches | Works with: D3000, D3200, D3300, D5000, D5100, D5200, D5300, D5500, D7000, D7100, D7200, D600, D610, D750, D40, D40X, D50, D60, D70, D70s, D80, D90; COOLPIX: P900, P7800, A, P7700, P7100, P7000

Get yourself in the photo with this infrared remote, which triggers the camera from up to 16 feet away — either immediately or after a 2-second delay. The remote is also useful for long exposures, so you can trigger a shot without jarring the camera by pushing its shutter button. However, it doesn't work with all of Nikon's D-series cameras, so make sure it's compatible with your camera before purchase.

(Image credit: Nikon)

7. Nikon 2716 EN-EL14a Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery

Take photos for longer

Works with: D3300, D5300, D5500, DF DSLR Cameras & Coolpix P7800

Nikon's D3000 line gets continually better battery life, rated from 540 shots per charge on the D3200 to a generous 1,500 on the new D3500. That's plenty for even an intensive day (or two) of shooting. But video will drain the cells much sooner. And besides, you don't ever want to miss a shot because you are out of juice. For a margin of safety, consider carrying an extra battery such as the EN-EL14a, which doubles the number of shots you can take. While it will work with the D5200, D5100, D3200, D3100 digital SLR cameras and COOLPIX P7700 compact digital camera, those cameras will require a firmware update.

(Image credit: Nikon)

8. Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 55-200MM f/4-5.6G ED Vibration Reduction II Zoom Lens

A versatile zoom lens

Size: 3.94 x 2.87 x 2.87 inches | Weight: 0.74 lb | Focal length: 55-200mm | Aperture: f/4-5.6

This sharp telephoto zoom picks up right where Nikon's 18-55mm kit lens leaves off. It features Nikon's excellent "VR" lens-stabilization technology — essential at these telephoto lengths. The only caveat is the plastic lens mount. It's plenty strong enough to hold the lens in place, but to be safe, avoid carrying the whole camera by the lens barrel. (Takes 52mm-size filters.)

(Image credit: Vanguard)

9. Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB 100 Aluminum Tripod Kit

Stabilize your shots

Length (folded): 24.75 inches | Length (extended): 65 inches | Weight: 4.41 pounds

A tripod is essential for long exposures in low light or at night. It's also key for setting up a video shoot. The Alta Pro 263AB 100 is constructed of sturdy but lightweight aluminum and includes a ball head that rotates 360 degrees and holds up to 15 pounds worth of camera kit. The three legs lock at angles of 25, 50 and 80 degrees, and the tripod goes as high as about 5.7 feet.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

10. SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB UHS-I/U3 SDXC Memory Card

A good, inexpensive memory card

Read speed: Up to 95MB/s | Write speed: Up to 90MB/s | Video speed: C10, U3, V30

This card offers plenty of storage for photos, even in the large RAW format that's best for making high-quality edtis. The 95MB/s speed easily handles plenty of HD video, and is ready if you move up to a camera that shoots 4K/Ultra HD.

(Image credit: Nikon)

11. Nikon 4814 SB-500 AF Speedlight

A handy external flash to illuminate your shots

Size: 6.9 x 4.6 x 3.4 inches | Weight: 8 ounces | Power: Two AA batteries

Beyond filling in shadows, a DSLR's built-in flash can't do much. An attached flash not only covers much more territory, it also tilts, allowing you to bounce light off ceilings or walls for softer illumination. The SB-500 is not the cheapest Nikon flash, but it's the best value by far. Upgrades include not only tilting but also rotation for more bounce options. In addition, it's far more powerful than Nikon's entry-level models. Bonus: It includes a set of LEDs to provide constant illumination for shooting close-up video.

(Image credit: Nikon)

12. Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR

One lens that does it all

Size: 6.4 x 4 x 4 inches | Weight: 6.9 ounces | Focal length: 18-140mm | Aperture: f/3.5-5.6

If you want to travel light, this lens can do nearly everything you need — except very low-light shooting, where the 35mm is your best friend. The over 7x zoom range covers everything from sprawling landscapes to wildlife close-ups. (For extreme zoom, check out Tamron's 18-400mm beast, below.) While it costs about as much as the D3500, the lens may seem pricey, but it's a fair sum for the great flexibility and quality it provides. (Takes 67mm filters.)

(Image credit: Nikon)

13. Nikon AF-S DX Micro-NIKKOR 40mm f/2.8G Macro Lens

Get those close-up shots

Size: 2.56 x 2.72 x 2.72 inches | Weight: 8 ounces | Focal length: 40mm | Aperture: f/2.8

A macro lens opens up tiny worlds for your photography, including flowers, insect life, jewelry and fine details in items like furniture and fabrics. This lens is exceptionally sharp to within 6 inches of your subject. Macro lenses aren't just for close-ups, though. And a 40mm focal length serves as a good all-around lens, with just a smidgen of telephoto beyond the way your eyes naturally see the world. With the large f2.8 aperture, this lens produces shallow depth of field for attractive portraits and allows for low-light shooting. (Takes 52mm filters.)

(Image credit: Nikon)

14. Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G Lens

A versatile prime lens

Size: 2.1 x 2.72 x 2.72 inches | Weight: 7 ounces | Focal length: 35mm | Aperture: f/1.8

Nikon's best lens deal is also one of our go-tos for testing its cameras. On a consumer DSLR, this focal length (35mm) is a "normal lens," which captures the world roughly the way we see it. It's the most versatile kind you can have for a variety of subjects, and the huge f/1.8 aperture gives you great range for shooting in low light or with very shallow depth of field. (It takes 52mm-size filters.)

(Image credit: Tamron)

15. Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 DI-II VC HLD All-In-One Zoom

A beefy do-everything lens

Size: 4.8 x 3.1 x 3.1 inches | Weight: 1.6 pounds | Focal length: 18-400mm | Aperture: f/3.5-6.3

Buying a DSLR generally means compromising on zoom capability, since its large sensor also requires a very large, expensive lens. But thanks to recent developments in lens technology, you can now add a 22x zoom to your Nikon for far under $1,000, and just about a pound more than the weight of the 3X kit lens. If you have room for just one lens in your bag, this is the one to bring, especially if you shoot a lot of telephoto pictures. (Takes 72mm filters.)