Best fake AirPods of 2022

Many will recognize Apple's white AirPods with their distinctive drop down stem worn by plenty of commuters going about their daily work routine. The AirPods design initially looked a little strange when it first arrived, but has now become so admired and popular that dozens of brands are emulating the eye-catching stem and overall style of Apple's iconic earbud design.

Most recent earbuds tend more towards a rounded shape, but if you prefer the elongated look, these could be your most economical options. In this guide, we've gathered together the best fake AirPods that replicate the iconic stemmed design of the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro — albeit without Apple's premium pricing.

All the earbuds highlighted below are unlikely to beat the very best wireless earbuds in terms of overall sound quality, but we know from our exhaustive hands-on product evaluations and comprehensive listening tests that each has genuine qualities to offer at the price.

Read on to find out which of these fake AirPods models below are worth considering and don't forget to also take a look at our recommendations for the best cheap wireless headphones overall based on our complete testing.

Top 3 best fake AirPods

(opens in new tab) Best fake AirPods overall: EarFun Air

The EarFun Air remain at the top of our list, replacing the highly-rated QCY T5S (opens in new tab) earbuds, which are sadly no longer available. The EarFun Airs outperform the AirPods on battery life and offer decent sound, while also offering IPX7 waterproof protection and although it doesn't have ANC, it isolates ambient noise very well.

(opens in new tab) Best fake AirPods with premium design: RHA TrueConnect

The RHA TrueConnect is an older model at a bargain price that's recognized for its premium design, IPX5 sweat- and splash-resistance, dynamic soundstage, 5 hour battery life and wireless range up to 33 feet. There's no companion app or much in the way of extra features but for $60, we're not complaining.

(opens in new tab) Best fake AirPods with ANC: Anker Soundcore Life P3

With an MSRP of just $80, the Anker Soundcore Life P3 is a remarkably affordable noise-cancelling option with audio quality that has a warm and satisfying sound signature. Battery life stands up to the added strain of noise cancellation as well.

Best fake AirPods: News

1. EarFun Air Fine-sounding fake AirPods with lengthy playtime Specifications Size: 2 x 1.2 x 2.2 inches Weight: 0.2 ounces Battery life (rated): 7 hours; 35 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth range: 49 feet ANC: No Codec support: SBC Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bright soundstage + Excellent noise isolation + Useful battery life Reasons to avoid - Poor touch controls - Charging case is bulky and heavy

A sleek all-black design and powerful specs for a budget-friendly price, EarFun has clearly taken cues from other sub-$100 competitors like Anker. The Air is a solid effort that’s well engineered on the audio end, giving high-pitched vocals prominence on recordings, while producing rich bass depth to balance out sound. We attribute the Air’s resonant output to the buds’ fit, as the tips create a tight seal around the ear to keep music from leaking out and noise from seeping in. You’re also getting much more playtime out of these than the regular AirPods or AirPods Pro; we appreciate the buds coming fully charged right out of the box.

The case is wireless charging compatible, but it’s also larger and heavier than most other models. However, the Air’s biggest problem is the touch controls, which fail to work most of the time.

Read our full EarFun Air review.

In the conversation of overlooked wireless earbuds makers, RHA is a name that often gets brought up. The Glasgow, Scotland-based company continues to put out solid products, specifically the True Connect. You get a fun, dynamic soundstage with emphasized lows, along with decent playtime (5 hours on a full charge) and a handsome charging case that resembles an old-school Mophie portable charger. The premium design is covered in a soft-touch rubberized material and is IPX5 sweat- and splash-resistant. Bluetooth 5.0 is also onboard for steady wireless range: up to 33 feet.

Being an older model, the TrueConnect does not come with a companion app or extra features. In addition, using the multifunctional button can cause discomfort. Despite these flaws, the sound performance alone makes the TrueConnect worth owning, especially for around $60.

Read our full RHA TrueConnect review.

With an MSRP of just $79, the Anker Soundcore Life P3 is a remarkably affordable noise-cancelling option with audio quality that has a warm and satisfying sound signature. Battery life stands up to the added strain of noise cancellation as well.

Surely some corners must be cut to get premium features on a set of earbuds this cheap? Maybe slightly: the touch sensors and call quality could both be better. But as as ANC earbuds go, few are as affordable as the Soundcore Life P3, and even fewer can perform as well. And yes, it's available in white.

Read our full Anker Soundcore Life P3 review.

The fragility of AirPods scares budget shoppers. Skullcandy created these sub-$25 wireless earbuds to afford you better protection and sound at an insanely lower price. Audio quality is high, and the charging case design — which saves space by cutting out holes in the lid for the earbuds themselves to fill — is distinctive, clever, and very sturdy. The company even allows you to purchase a lost or broken component for either the buds or case, which should save you a little more coin instead of buying another pair. Something else that is greatly appreciated is the number of unique color options: chill grey, dark blue/green, golden age red, golden age orange, light grey/blue, and true black.

Battery life is short, at just 3.5 hours per charge, and with only 12 hours available from the case you will need to fill both up relatively often. But for short bursts, like listening on a commute or while doing chores, the Dime is comfortably one of the biggest cheap headphone bargains on the market right now.

Read our full Skullcandy Dime review.

5. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Great sound and comfort for the price Specifications Size: 0.7 x 0.5 x 0.2 inches Weight : 2.1 ounces Battery life (rated): 5 hours; 20 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) ANC: No Codec support: SBC, AAC, aptX Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) 832 Amazon customer reviews (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Clearer sound than the AirPods + Lightweight with a secure fit + Standardized battery life Reasons to avoid - Poor touch controls - Design scratches easily

We have always considered the Liberty Air True to be the first legitimate AirPods clone when it released back in 2019, and for a few good reasons. One, sound quality surpasses the performance on most of the models in its price class, as well as the current-gen AirPods, producing clear, bass-forward audio to enjoy contemporary music genres. Two, the inclusion of ear tips is a huge bonus, delivering a pleasant and stabilized fit. Three, the 5 hours of playtime you get is pretty close to what Apple’s buds offer and is longer than the AirPods Pro, though the latter requires extra juice to operate noise cancellation, which these buds don’t have.

Had Anker managed to make the touch controls more reliable and the design less of a scratch-n-scuff magnet, then the Liberty Air could have been a bigger threat to the real thing. As it stands, it's a still a worthy member of the best fake AirPods club, and cheaper than the newer Liberty Air 2.

Read our full Anker Soundcore Liberty Air review.

6. Oppo Enco Free2 An attractive ANC AirPods alternative Specifications Size: Not specified Weight: 1.67 ounces (charging case) Batter life (rated): Up to 6 hours; 30 hours (charging case) Bluetooth range: >30 feet ANC: Yes Codec support: SBC, AAC Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great midrange resolution + Reliable controls + Active noise canceling mode Reasons to avoid - Treble can sound edgy at higher volumes - Fit might not be right for all

The Oppo Enco Free2 are on sale priced at £89 / AU$199. They're not currently available in the U.S., but U.K. customers can buy them directly through the Oppo UK store (opens in new tab) as well as online retailers including Amazon (opens in new tab), while Australian customers can buy direct through the Oppo Australia store (opens in new tab).

They probably look the most similar to Apple's AirPods Pro that we've seen, and if you're a fan of the style and white finish, these tick a lot of boxes. The come with an impressive feature set that includes ANC, reliable touch controls, personalized sound, and are sweat and water resistant.

Read our full Oppo Enco Free2 review.

7. EarFun Air Pro SV Rich sound quality and ANC support Specifications Size: 1.26 x 0.84 x 0.93 inches Weight: 0.16 ounces Battery life (rated): Up to 6 hours; 24 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth range: 60 feet ANC: Yes Codec support: SBC, AAC Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rich sound + Strong connectivity + Effective latency mode + Decent call quality Reasons to avoid - Poor ANC - Weak battery life - Finicky controls

At $89, this slightly more expensive model from EarFun has support for ANC. You won’t find many sub-$100 wireless earbuds that package this much functionality into a stylish design, and the Air Pro SV sound surprisingly good, are comfy, operate smoothly, and even more stylish than the AirPods Pro. ANC performs decently to keep you on task, but it's not going to challenge the best noise-cancelling earbuds.

Playback time is on par with the AirPods, which isn't among the strongest, but it should get you around 4.5 hours of ANC playtime and 6 hours without. If the mediocre ANC and battery life don't bother you, then the Air Pro SV has decent enough audio performance and is a worthy AirPods substitute.

Read our full EarFun Air Pro SV review.

8. Denon AH-C830NCW Budget alternative to AirPods Pro Specifications Size: 0.86 x 0.9 x 1.38 Weight: 0.19 ounces Battery life (rated): Up to 6 hours; 24 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth range: 40 feet ANC: Yes Codec support: SBC, AAC Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Clean, accurate sound + Great call quality + Adequate ANC + Reliable touch controls Reasons to avoid - Poor battery life - Uncomfortable when worn for longer listening

The Denon AH-C830NCW are an AirPods Pro clone with a bulkier cavity and much longer stems. Build quality is sturdy and details like the polished matte finish and silver accents offer up some nice levels of flair, and they're IPX4 certified to protect from sweat and water splashes.

The AH-C830NCW greatest strengths are the way they deliver music and the accuracy of the touch controls. Respectable ANC and call quality also make them a serviceable pair of wireless earbuds, however, poor comfort levels and mediocre battery life can count against them. With a $159 asking price, they're more likely to appeal to brand enthusiasts.

Read our full Denon AH-C830NCW review.

How to choose the best fake AirPods for you

If you’re here, you’ve probably decided you want to get a pair of the best fake AirPods instead of the real thing. Both AirPods and AirPods Pro regularly go on sale, so be sure to check out our updated AirPods sales pages to see if the Apple-made earbuds fall within your budget before spending money on AirPods copycats.

While many fake AirPods adopt Apple's iconic white earbuds aesthetic, many compromise on sound quality and you'll need to consider looks over performance. Rest assured, however, all the models above are full tested by our reviewers and will get you in the groove for commutes, workouts or phone calls, even if performance isn't quite as good as the genuine article.

How we test the best fake AirPods

We call in and test the best-selling fake AirPods from Amazon and other suppliers taking note of when pairs are pulled from the website or re-listed under different product names. When new styles appear, we call them in and consider them for this list.

For reviews of the best headphones , design and appearance take a backseat to performance and battery life. But for this list of the best fake AirPods, we prioritize how much each pair looks like real AirPods, pointing out the aesthetic differences of the cases and buds.

After we gauge design, we listen to music, catch up on podcasts and make calls using the best fake AirPods contenders. As with all our headphones and earbuds reviews, each model is worn over the course of a week for 2 hours at a time.

During this time, our reviewer evaluates comfort and fit, ease of use, and audio. We test sound by listening to tracks across different music genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical, and pop. Volume, clarity, and fullness of sound are taken into consideration in our ratings. Movies, podcasts, and video games are considered, when necessary.

Find out what we listen for during our testing process and how to get the best headphone sound for you.

The headphones listed here might not be perfect, but they've at least passed the test.

We rate all our headphones and earbuds on a 5-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). Products that excel in one or more particular fields and that's rated 4 stars or above may also receive an Editor’s Choice award.