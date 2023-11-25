7 best Cyber Monday king mattress deals under $1,000 – prices from just $374!

Black Friday might be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait for Cyber Monday itself if you want to save big on a king size mattress. A lot of Black Friday mattress sales are still live today, and some have already rolled into Cyber Monday mattress deals so we know they'll be sticking around until at least Monday evening.

These deals are perfect for saving money on this year's best mattresses for all sleepers, and the savings on the below seven beds are particularly good if you're shopping the Cyber Monday sales for a king size mattress. In fact, each of the below mattress deals costs less than $1,000 for a king size bed – one costs under $400.

As the majority of these mattresses have been tried and tested by our sleep experts, you can be assured that they're high-quality too. So, if you missed the sales on Friday, these deals will score you a king mattress at an equally cheap price or better.

1. Zinus 10-inch Green Tea Memory Foam: $519 $374.62 (king size) at Bed, Bath and Beyond

An entry-level memory foam bed, the Zinus Green Tea Memory foam delivers support and comfort at an unbeatable price. Our Zinus Green tea Memory Foam review praised its great-value price tag and pressure relief, with reviewers of all sleep styles praising the green tea-infused memory foam for its contouring feel and pressure-relief. However, the medium-firm bed may be too firm for some, and (despite the signature foam being infused with cooling charcoal) it does tend to trap heat – bad news for hot sleepers. However, this is a great-value budget bed that offers a lot of comfort and support for its low price. Currently, you can save 28% on a king size, reducing it to $374.62. Extras include a 10-year warranty and Free shipping and returns – downside is you don’t get a sleep trial period.

2. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: $999 $499 (king size) at Siena Sleep

Siena delivers incredible value in their budget-friendly, entry-level Memory Foam Mattress. In our Siena Memory Foam review , testers found the motion absorption makes the bed ideal for restless sleepers and bed-sharing couples, and the fantastic edge support means you can use up every inch of the mattress without feeling like you're dipping. For a memory foam, it’s a lot cooler than expected – but it’s also surprisingly firm and doesn’t have that classic ‘hug’ of a foam bed. However, stomach and heavyweight sleepers should love this feel, even if back and side sleepers won’t feel immediately comfy. Right now, you can get $500 off a Siena Memory Foam, saving you over 50%.

3. Emma Original Mattress: $1,325 $599 (king size) at Emma Sleep

Emma may not be the most well-known mattress brand in the US (for now), but the sleep company makes some of the UK’s best-selling boxed mattresses. The Emma Original is the brand’s signature all-foam bed and is excellent value for money, especially when considering the generous benefits: a year-long sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a 10-year warranty. In our Emma original review , testers found it to be suitable for all sleep positions (especially side sleepers) and its great motion isolation makes it a great choice for bed-sharing couples. Be aware that it is prone to dipping, and the memory foam can feel too warm for hot sleepers. Right now, you can save 55% on a king, saving you over $700.

3. Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress: $1,389 $899 (king size) at Cocoon by Sealy

Memory foam beds offer softness, but have a tendency to trap heat – but the Cocoon Chill is here to fix that issue for a low price. Our Cocoon Chill Mattress review praised the best-selling mattress for its cooling properties, excellent pressure relief, and superb motion isolation, with side-sleeping reviewers being the most impressed. Testers did, however, warn that it may be too firm and lack that contouring feel for some people. It comes with free shipping, 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty. Right now you can save 35% on a king, and also get a free sleep bundle worth $199.

5. Bear original Mattress: $1,304 $848 (king size) at Bear Mattress

For Black Friday, Bear has knocked 35% off site-wide, discounting the king size Bear original to $848. It's about the best Bear mattress sales we've ever seen, and you'll get a sleep bundle with pillows, sheets and a mattress protector thrown in for free. In our Bear Original Mattress review , testers of all sleep positions loved the comfort of its contouring foam and its sturdy edge support. It also made our best memory foam mattress guide , being voted as the best bed for restless sleepers and couples thanks to its excellent motion isolation. However, please bear in mind that it may be too firm for some preferences and can sleep a bit too warm for hot sleepers. However, this is a great budget, fiberglass-free mattress with generous extras such as a lifetime warranty, 120-night sleep trial, and free shipping and returns.

6. The Nectar Hybrid Mattress: $1,499 $999 (king size) at Nectar Sleep

While we also recommend the cheaper memory foam version (which we awarded high test marks in our Nectar Mattress review), the hybrid model of the Nectar mattress is a crowd-pleasing upgrade and is now under $1,000. Its mixture of steel coils, gel memory foam, and a cooling cover makes it the best hybrid mattress for people seeking cool, pressure-relieving sleep. Winning several awards for its all-inclusive design, the bed comes with generous extras such as a lifetime warranty, year-long sleep trial, and a bedding offer. You'll get a 365-night trial with the Nectar Hybrid, plus a lifetime warranty and free shipping. That's excellent value.

7. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: $1,699 $999 (king size) at DreamCloud

Boasting four layers of comforting CertiPUR-US certified foam, this firm, luxury hybrid is perfect for all sleepers. Our DreamCloud Mattress review praises its layer of individually wrapped coils for motion isolation, and deems it a great choice for couples. Its hybrid design also gives it a luxurious feel without the heat-trapping tendencies of all-foam beds. It also comes with extras such as a 365-night trial and an offer on a bedding bundle. However, sleepers with a lighter build may want something softer, which is why we also recommend the memory foam version (a king is now $949).

Other top mattress sales to shop this weekend