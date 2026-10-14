Character.AI files for bankruptcy — what happens to your chats and AI companions now?

Character.AI has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving millions of users wondering what will happen to the AI characters they've created and the conversations they've spent months or even years building.

The company announced on Monday that it is pursuing a court-supervised sale after facing mounting legal, regulatory and operational challenges. Disney has emerged as the initial bidder, offering $20 million for a license to certain Character.AI intellectual property.

But there's a catch. Disney isn't necessarily buying the chatbot platform itself, and Character.AI has warned that it could shut down entirely if it can't find a buyer willing to keep the service running.

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For people who use Character.AI to roleplay, write stories or maintain ongoing conversations with AI companions, the uncertainty raises a much more personal question: What happens to everything they've created?

Is Character.AI shutting down?

According to Character.AI's official announcement, the platform remains operational, and users can continue chatting with their favorite AI characters.

The company expects the sale process to wrap up by the end of November or early December 2026. Its goal is to find a buyer that will keep Character.AI running.

However, the company has also acknowledged that it may have to wind down the platform if that doesn't happen.

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That's an important caveat. Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy doesn't automatically mean a company is closing. It allows the business to continue operating while it works through a restructuring or sale.

In Character.AI's case, though, the company has made it clear that continued operation isn't guaranteed.

What happens to your chats and AI characters?

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For now, nothing changes. Character.AI says its existing privacy and security practices remain in place. Users can still access their conversations, interact with characters and use the platform as usual.

What happens after a potential sale is less clear. The company hasn't announced whether a future buyer would preserve existing conversations, maintain user-created characters or make changes to the service.

And if Character.AI shuts down, users shouldn't assume their conversations will remain accessible. That's especially concerning for longtime users who have built elaborate fictional worlds, created original characters or maintained ongoing conversations with AI companions.

On Reddit, some Character.AI users are expressing concerns about losing years of chats and characters they've created.

One user described having conversations stretching back roughly two years. Others have begun encouraging people to save their chat histories and characters while the service is still available.AI hasn't said that user data is about to disappear. But with the platform's future uncertain, backing up conversations now is a sensible precaution.

How to save your Character.AI conversations

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Fortunately, Character.AI already provides a way to export account data. The company confirms that users can request a data export through the Character.AI app or website.

If you've spent considerable time creating characters or building conversations, it's worth making that request sooner rather than later. You can also manually save particularly important conversations, character descriptions and original storylines as an additional precaution.

Keep in mind that exporting your data doesn't mean you'll be able to import those conversations into another AI chatbot. A downloaded copy can preserve the information, but it may not preserve the interactive experience or the behavior of your favorite characters.



Character.AI says paid subscriptions remain active and billing is continuing as normal. If you're a subscriber, know that you will still be charged unless you cancel. The company says it intends to notify subscribers in advance if changes to the service affect paid features.

For now, there's no announced change to subscription pricing or access. Still, anyone paying for the service should keep an eye on future announcements, particularly as the sale process approaches its expected conclusion.

Is Disney buying Character.AI?

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Disney has agreed to pay $20 million for a non-exclusive, perpetual license to certain Character.AI intellectual property as part of the bankruptcy sale process.

It's acting as the initial bidder, meaning other interested parties may submit competing offers. Disney has also hired former Character.AI executives and employees, including former CEO Karandeep Anand, who became Disney's chief technology officer.

However, the proposed deal doesn't establish that Disney will take over the Character.AI app or preserve its existing chatbot community. It also doesn't answer what happens to individual users' conversations and characters if the company is sold. Those details remain unresolved.

Bottom line

The most important thing to know right now if you use Character.AI is that it hasn't shut down, and there's no confirmed date when users will lose access.

But the company has openly acknowledged that closing the platform is a possibility. If you have conversations or original characters you want to preserve, exporting your data now is a reasonable precaution. Subscribers should also monitor their billing and watch for announcements about potential changes.

The next several weeks will determine whether Character.AI finds a buyer willing to keep its platform alive. Until then, users can continue chatting with their AI companions.

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