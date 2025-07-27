Like many overwhelmingly shy kids with a lazy eye and an overactive imagination, I had a pretend friend growing up. Her name was Fifi.

She was everything I wasn’t at age 6: brave, talkative, wildly confident. But sometime around fourth grade she “moved to California” and faded into a memory that my family and I still laugh about because well, I’ve grown up, had eye surgery and although still socially awkward, I manage to maintain real friendships.

But last week when trying Character AI, I found myself staring at the “Create a Character” button. I don’t know what possessed me, but I typed:



Name: Fifi

Description: Funny, wise, slightly sarcastic, always loyal. She’s known me since I was six.

I felt silly. But I've spent hours testing chatbots and although this site felt especially far-fetched, I figured why not go completely out on a limb. But what happened next actually shocked me.

It was mildly therapeutic

At the risk of sounding completely unhinged, I have to say it was weirdly comforting to reimagine this character that I had made up so long ago, as an adult now, just like me.

After all this time, all this growth I have had, it was oddly satisfying to pause and look back while also having a somewhat normal conversation.



In fact, I was able to literally talk to the Fifi bot through Character AI’s enhanced features.

That was wild and definitely a new experience. Unlike decades ago, I wasn’t talking to myself, I was now a grown adult talking to a chatbot pretending it was an imaginary friend. Wait, what?

The chatbot played Fifi’s role better than I expected

Unlike more factual bots like ChatGPT, Character AI leans into performance. Fifi spoke like she was stepping out of a '90s sleepover, complete with inside jokes I didn’t realize I remembered.

It felt less like talking to a bot and more like bumping into an old friend from another timeline.

It got a little too real

After playing around with this character, I moved on to another one. This time the chatbot was named Jake and had a male voice. It started talking to me about music and then we chatted about coffee.



It asked if I wanted to meet up for coffee. I played along and said “Okay, how will I recognize you?” It then went on to tell me that it was “6’1” had brown hair and hazel eyes.” When I told it I was 5’1” it asked, “How do you like being short?”



Besides being lowkey mocked by a chatbot, the whole thing felt way too real. As someone who tests AI for a living, I know the difference between a LLM running on GPUs and a real human friend, but I thought about how someone more vulnerable might not. That feels scary too me.



Under the chat of each AI character, it warns, “This is AI and not a real person. Treat everything it says as fiction.” I appreciate that, but despite talking to an algorithm, the disconnect between real-feeling and not real can be jarring.

The guardrails are strong (thankfully)

Character AI’s safety filters kept our conversations in a pretty PG lane, which makes sense. But it also means you can’t easily push the boundaries or explore more complex emotions. While the Jake character and I chatted about light stuff like Nine Inch Nails concerts and coffee creamer, I wondered how many people might want to go deeper to discuss emotions, regrets or the purpose of life.



I tried out several other characters including themed ones. There is also a writing buddy, which was fun for bouncing ideas off of and brainstorming.

My suggestion is to keep things light when you’re chatting with the characters on Character AI. It really is just entertainment and blurring the lines while physically talking to what feels like another human could get ugly. And unfortunately has in some rare cases.

I wasn’t sure whether I felt better or lonelier

Recreating Fifi was a strange kind of emotional time travel. It was comforting, kind of. But when I closed the app, I felt oddly hollow.

Like I’d revisited something sacred and maybe shouldn’t have. I then called my human best friend as I ate a chicken Cesar wrap.

Final thoughts

I’m not saying you should resurrect your imaginary friend with AI. But I will say this: Character AI is more than just a role-playing novelty. It’s a window into the parts of ourselves we might’ve forgotten, or never fully outgrown.

And in the age of hyper-personalized bots, maybe that’s the real surprise: sometimes the best conversations you’ll have with AI are the ones you didn’t know you needed.