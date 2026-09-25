ChatGPT-6 or Claude Opus 5.5? Here’s which AI I'd use for writing, planning and 5 other everyday tasks

ChatGPT-6 and Claude Opus 5.5 arrived within days of each other, and after testing them side by side, I learned that choosing between them isn't as simple as picking a model. This is because, although Claude came out ahead in four of the five tests, the results didn't convince me to abandon ChatGPT.

Instead, the differences between the two very capable models highlighted when each one is the most valuable for any given task, particularly the ones I do every single day.

Claude Opus 5.5 consistently impresses me when a task requires judgment or when I need my messy notes or thoughts to be turned into something useful. Meanwhile, ChatGPT-6 has its own strengths, particularly when I want structure, clarity and an answer I can use immediately. The brevity of ChatGPT-6 means less fluff, which in my eyes is always a plus.

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One question I often get after a face off is "Okay, so how do I know when to actually use a certain model?" Here’s where I’d use each one.

1. Planning something complicated

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If I'm trying to plan something with a lot of moving parts, I'm opening Claude. Like I've mentioned, it can take messy pieces and put them together without adding or assuming anything. And frankly, this was one of the clearest differences in my testing. When I asked both models to plan a three-hour children's birthday party with a strict $150 budget, dietary restrictions and a rain contingency, both produced workable plans.

But Claude did a better job of thinking through what hosting the party would actually be like. That makes a big difference to me. I want the model to recognize potential headaches before I encounter them and make choices that reduce them.

For vacations, parties, complicated schedules or anything involving several constraints, Claude would be my first choice.

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My pick: Claude Opus 5.5

2. Making a decision

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Contrary to what it may seem, asking AI to help with decisions does not mean checking your brain at the door. Instead, it can help with pulling out details you may have otherwise missed.

In my tests, I gave both models a vacation-rental dilemma involving price, distance from the beach, parking costs and traveling with three children. The math was easy. The judgment, not so much.

Claude was particularly good at recognizing that the cheapest option on paper isn't necessarily the best option once inconvenience, time and repeated friction enter the equation.

That's exactly what I want from AI in this situation. I can use a calculator myself. What I need is another perspective that notices the tradeoffs I might be overlooking.

I'd use Claude for comparing vacation rentals, weighing purchases, choosing between job offers or working through other decisions where the answer can't be reduced to one number.

My pick: Claude Opus 5.5

3. Creating an organized plan I can follow

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ChatGPT has long been one of my favorite tools for taking a vague goal and turning it into something structured. GPT-6 continues to be particularly useful when I need steps, categories, schedules or a framework I can immediately follow. And now that it cuts out the fluff even more, I have found that it is much more helpful.



So, at times when I'm not sure what I should do in a tricky situation, I'm more likely to ask Claude. If I know what I want to accomplish but don't know how to organize it, I'm more likely to open ChatGPT.

Think workout schedules, study plans, cleaning routines, project timelines and step-by-step instructions.

My pick: ChatGPT-6

4. Writing something that sounds natural

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For writing, Claude gets the edge. This has been true for years, but Opus 5.5 is better than ever when it comes to nailing down my thoughts.

This doesn't mean I'm handing Claude a blank page and asking it to write everything for me. Where I find it particularly useful is taking something I've written and finding the grammatical mistakes, awkward transitions or even parts of the story I've completely missed. The feedback Claude gives is wildly different than ChatGPT in that it feels far more human and truly useful.

That showed up in my testing, too. Claude was better at preserving the intention of the writing without making the result feel unnecessarily polished or formulaic.

I'd reach for it when rewriting an awkward email, loosening up a work announcement, finding a better way to phrase something sensitive or figuring out why a paragraph doesn't quite sound right.

My pick: Claude Opus 5.5

5. Learning something new: ChatGPT-6

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If I want someone to teach me something, I'd start with ChatGPT. It is great at getting straight to the point and simplifying complex details into something far more easy to understand.

That conversational back-and-forth is useful, especially since standard text-based chats in ChatGPT are unlimited for all users.

I can ask for a simple explanation, then an analogy, then an example, then ask it to explain the one part I'm still confused about without starting over. For subjects where I want a structured path from "I know almost nothing about this" to "I finally understand it," ChatGPT is still the AI assistant I'd reach for first.

I've used it for understanding a new technology, learning how something works, getting help with unfamiliar terminology or getting up to speed on a subject before digging into primary sources.

My pick: ChatGPT-6

6. Analyzing information and spotting what matters

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Give me a pile of information and ask me what actually matters, and I'm opening Claude. One of Claude's biggest strengths is its ability to work through a lot of context without making the response feel like a summary of everything it just read.

There's a difference between summarizing and analyzing. I've also found that Claude is an excellent fact-checker and have even created a Skill to make finding the truth that much easier.

When the job is essentially "read all of this and help me think about it," Claude would be my first stop.

My pick: Claude Opus 5.5

7. Everyday questions when I just want to get something done

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Siri AI has come a long way and I've even tested it against ChatGPT, but honestly, when it comes to everyday questions that need immediate answers, I still rely on ChatGPT.

Not every interaction with AI needs the most powerful reasoning model available, even though GPT-6 is pretty darn capable. The thing is, when I need quick answers like dinner ideas or a quick calculation or even what the light on my dashboard means, I still default to ChatGPT.

Part of that comes down to versatility. ChatGPT has become less like a chatbot I visit for one particular kind of task and more like a general-purpose assistant I can throw very different problems at throughout the day.

Claude may be the model I'd deliberately choose for some of the more demanding tasks on this list. ChatGPT is the one I'm more likely to open without thinking about it first.

My pick: ChatGPT-6

Bottom line

I don't pick a favorite AI assistant, and you don't have to either. You just have to know which one is best for the job you need. Claude Opus 5.5 is the one I'd reach for when the task requires judgment. Give it competing priorities, messy information or writing that needs nuance, and it has repeatedly impressed me with its ability to understand what I'm actually trying to accomplish.

ChatGPT-6 is the one I'd choose when I want to turn an idea into action. It's particularly useful for explaining, organizing and taking something vague and giving it structure.



My final tip is this: when in doubt, go with ChatGPT first, since it offers endless chatting for free. It's easier to hit your usage limit faster with Claude. What do you think? Let me know in the comments which AI assistant you use most often and for what.

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