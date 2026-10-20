After the age of 40, we naturally start to lose muscle mass. One of the best ways to prevent this is to strength train — it counters sarcopenia, maintains muscle mass and protects your bones. Yet if you’re a complete beginner, or you’re returning to fitness following an extended break, it can be tricky to know where to start. Luckily, you’ve landed in the right place, as below, our resident personal trainer Sam Hopes has shared three anti-aging strength exercises everyone over 40 should be doing.

As a reminder, if you’re currently recovering from an injury or surgery, these might not be the right exercises for you and your body. It’s always best to seek personalized advice from a qualified professional before trying something new.

3 anti-aging strength exercises everyone over 40 should do every week

The three exercises below target all of the major muscle groups in the body. You can do them all with just your bodyweight, but using a set of the best adjustable dumbbells to increase the resistance is a great way to increase the load on your body as you move.

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Remember, the right weight should feel challenging, but not impossible by the final few reps. If at any time you feel like the weight is compromising your form, it’s too heavy, and you should drop down to a lighter set of dumbbells.

1. Bulgarian split squats

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Why: The Bulgarian split squat is a fantastic functional lower-body exercise. You’re working one leg at a time, which can help you fix muscle imbalances in the body. Over time, an imbalance can lead to hip or knee injuries, so this is a good one to address.

Compared to traditional squats, the Bulgarian split squat challenges the quads and glutes using a light set of dumbbells or your bodyweight alone. Elevating the back foot forces the glutes, ankles, and core to engage, as well as stretching out tight hip flexors.

Sam recommends holding a dumbbell in the opposite hand to the leg that’s working (the front leg).

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How:

To get in the right position, start by sitting in front of a bench or box and extend one leg out in front of you, then stand up. That front foot is your marker.

Lift the back foot up and place the top of your non-working foot on the bench. Your feet should be about hip-distance apart.

Hold a dumbbell in the opposite hand to your front leg (in other words, on the same side as the lifted leg).

Engage your core, thinking about sucking your belly button into your spine, and keep your chest open.

Bend your front knee and hip, lowering your back knee down towards the floor.

Push through the heel of your front foot to return to your starting position.

Do all of your reps on one side before switching to the other. Aim for 10 reps on each side. If you’re a complete beginner, start with the bodyweight variation of this move first.

2. Deadlift

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Why: The deadlift is another fantastic functional move that targets the glutes, hamstrings, erector spinae, and upper back. It mimics a movement pattern you’ll make every day as you bend down to pick up groceries or move furniture. It can also help build bone density in the spine and hips — two sites that are vulnerable to osteoporotic fractures.

How:

Dumbbell deadlifts are the best variation to start with, as they keep the load closer to your body’s center of gravity. Start by holding a dumbbell in each hand and standing with your feet hip-distance apart.

Engage your core, thinking about sucking your belly button into your spine. Pull your shoulders down and back away from your ears.

Hinge at your hips and push your hips back behind you, allowing your upper body to tilt forward. Keep your back flat and your neck neutral, looking down at the floor rather than out in front of you.

Once your hands pass your knees, bend your knees slightly to lower the dumbbells towards the mid-shins. Keep the weights close to your legs.

Drive through your heels to stand back up. Squeeze your glutes firmly at the top.

3. Push-up

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Why: Push-ups are a great, joint-friendly way to work the upper body. You’ll build functional mobility and core strength without putting a heavy load on your shoulders. You’ll also be working on preserving bone density in your wrists, elbows, shoulders and chest bones.

How:

If you’re a beginner, you might want to do a variation with your knees resting on the floor, but let's start with how to do a full push-up.

Start by placing your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, spreading your fingers wide for stability.

Extend your legs behind you with your feet hip-width apart. Squeeze your glutes and brace your core, squeezing your belly button in towards your spine. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your heels.

Keep your elbows tucked at a 45-degree angle to your torso rather than letting them flare out to the side.

Inhale as you bend your elbows and slowly lower your chest until it skims the floor.

Exhale as you push firmly through your palms to return to your starting position, fully extending your arms.

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