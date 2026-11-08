I teach people over 50 to build strength and mobility — here's 3 beginner-friendly exercises I always start with

As a trainer, fitness editor and all-round fitness nerd, I get a lot of joy from seeing the needle move in my own training, but also with my clients. And to set them up for success, we always work on foundational, functional strength and movement patterns — think squats, presses, deadlifts and pulls — and basic mobility before we move on to anything else.

That's because if you can't master the basics, the loads shouldn't increase and your variations should wait, unless you have an injury or health condition which prevents you from performing certain moves, of course.

I teach a lot of people in their 50s and 60s, and while some of these clients love the gym, others want to exercise at home with little gym equipment, so that's when I use a "back to basics" approach, which is exactly what these beginner-friendly exercises are.

Take a look below if you need some inspiration and let me know your thoughts — and you results — in the comments below.

Watch: 3 beginner-friendly moves to start with

Here they are. You can use the best kettlebells or dumbbells, or light plates if you prefer.

1. Arnold press

Normally, I'd have clients learn the overhead press first, then move straight to the Arnold press variation. Why? Because this press uses rotation as you lift, meaning all three of the shoulder heads get stronger, making your routine a bit more well-rounded without having to do more.

You still build pressing power and work your upper chest, upper back and triceps, but with a little twist as you go.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Presses are very functional, too, because they mimic lifting something overhead, like a heavy box, or putting your child on your shoulders. This strength exercise can be loaded gradually to become more challenging, and you can slowly improve core stability and pressing power using just a set of weights.

2. Front rack squat

I'm not against gym machines, but you'll build much more stability and work your core muscles harder using free weights. That's because you don't have the controlled support of a machine to guide you, and this allows you to learn from the very start how to control the load using both sides of your body.

In theory, working with kettlebells and dumbbells should reduce the likelihood of imbalances developing because you must lift evenly with your left and right sides. This is known as unilateral training, and it's one of my favorite ways to build balance and coordination in the body.

Enter the front rack squat. You can load one side of the body or use two weights racked at your shoulders with your elbows pressed high to shelve the weights. You'll need to brace your stomach for balance and sit your hips back to achieve a deep squat, working your legs hard as squats do, but also engaging your upper body with the load at your shoulders.

Focus on an upright torso and press through your feet and legs to stand each rep.

3. Renegade row

Finally, we take a look at controlled core and pulling power.

The renegade row can be performed on your knees or in full plank position, which engages your whole body, including your arms, shoulders, glutes, quads, hamstrings and chest, as well as your core. From here, row one weight at a time toward your back pocket, working the back and biceps.

During renegade rows, you'll be positioned in a three-point hold, which means your body must work hard to resist rotation; developing anti-rotation strength will build a stronger, more stable core.

Aim to lift lighter than you'd normally go for a row, then build gradually. Keep your hips square and press out of your shoulders with your hips aligned with the rest of your body. Pull for the count of one, then lower for the count of two or three seconds.

Why these 3 exercises?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Resistance training as a whole is your anti-aging weapon for healthier joints and stronger ligaments, tendons, bones and muscles as you get older. This is especially true for women, as hormonal shifts and metabolism can take a dive later in life, so the more lean muscle mass you have, the faster your resting metabolism is, and the more protected your body will be.

I recommend starting with 8-12 reps per move per side of the body for 3-4 sets. You can add weight every few weeks, but if you don't have equipment, adjust the reps, sets, or tempo. I recommend at least 2-3 strength sessions per week, mixing a variety of movements to target the major muscle groups every few months to keep your body stimulated and engaged.

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises.

I don't subscribe to the idea that the exercises or routines you enjoy must change just because the number on your birthday card does.

Follow Tom's Guide fitness on Instagram for more workouts, routines, tips, and tricks.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.