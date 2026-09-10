I'm a personal trainer: Try this 3-move workout to build a strong core and reduce back pain after 50

Sometimes we mistake high intensity for direct results, but you don't need to blast your core with HIIT workouts and repetitive sit-ups and crunches to build a strong and stable core. Consistency, progressive overload, the right exercises and managing overall body fat levels as you get older will get you results in the gym.

But what are those exercises? Well, there's no one-size-fits-all approach, but as a trainer, I find compound exercises (multi-muscle moves) are effective for achieving overload, and I like to keep things as low-impact as possible while switching up equipment.

Recently, I designed this three-move core workout to build a strong, stable, injury-resistant core while targeting multiple muscle groups in your core network responsible for supporting your pelvis and spine.

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Below, I show you how to do three of the best low-impact exercises for functional strength and stability. One of the best yoga mats is useful to have.

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, or you're currently pregnant or postnatal, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises.

Watch: 3 low-impact moves to try anywhere

These strengthening exercises load the muscles to work through resistance. The result? A stronger core. Add weight when you feel comfortable with the moves.

The routine: 50 seconds on, 10 seconds off, 5 rounds. Add or reduce rounds depending on your ability.

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Up and overs: Sit with your legs extended in front of you and place a block slightly to one side. Place your hands by your hips for extra support or behind your head for an extra challenge. Engage your core and draw your navel in, keeping your chest proud and back straight. With control, lift your legs up and over the blocks, then back again. Slightly rotate as you move up and over the block or weight, engaging your waist.

Sit with your legs extended in front of you and place a block slightly to one side. Place your hands by your hips for extra support or behind your head for an extra challenge. Engage your core and draw your navel in, keeping your chest proud and back straight. With control, lift your legs up and over the blocks, then back again. Slightly rotate as you move up and over the block or weight, engaging your waist. Plank-downward dog taps : Start in a high plank position with your shoulders stacked over your wrists and your butt aligned with your shoulders. Keep your core engaged and navel drawn in. Lift your hips up and back into a downward dog, then tap one hand to the opposite ankle. Come back to plank, then repeat on the other side.

: Start in a high plank position with your shoulders stacked over your wrists and your butt aligned with your shoulders. Keep your core engaged and navel drawn in. Lift your hips up and back into a downward dog, then tap one hand to the opposite ankle. Come back to plank, then repeat on the other side. Hollow hold leg raises: Lie on your back and extend your arms and legs. Engage your core, then slowly raise your arms and legs into the air to create a banana shape with your body. Keep your chin tucked, try to peel your shoulders away from the mat, point your toes and tuck your pelvis slightly under. Avoid arching your lower back. Hold the position and breathe toward your stomach. Once you feel ready, begin slowly lifting and lowering your legs without touching the ground.

What are the benefits?

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Each of these exercises brings something slightly different to the table.

The up-and-over exercise is brilliant for targeting your obliques, deeper core muscles like the transverse abdominis (a belt of stabilizing muscle), abs and hip flexors. As you lift and lower your legs, your core must work hard to help move, along with your hips, without hurting your back. Rotational motion is an effective way to strengthen your waist, which will help your body resist unwanted motion and impact. Try to avoid your hips completely taking over the exercise.

Plank and downward dog tapping provide a full-body workout, hitting the arms, shoulders, chest, upper back, posterior chain (back of the body), core and hips. As you lift up and back, notice the stretch while the plank builds strength using isometric muscular contraction. Tapping improves balance and stability and forces your body to resist unwanted rotation while gently engaging the obliques.

Hollow holds with leg raises are one of my favorite exercises to train core stability. Again, isometric contraction means strengthening while remaining low-impact on the spine, as you focus on holding tension without arching your back and while maintaining your breath. When you feel comfortable, leg raises are a great addition for targeting the hips and the deeper belt of core muscles.

Each of these exercises brings something slightly different to the table.

Really control these movements and make the most of them, rather than rushing. Play around by adding weights or equipment. I usually add dumbbells, but if this damages the quality of your reps, stick to using your bodyweight. You have plenty of time to progress through the exercises as you get stronger.

Focus on finding length through your spine rather than hunching, and keep your chest proud. Any time your hands are behind your head or next to your hips, try to knit both shoulder blades together to help open your chest and activate the mid and upper back.

Give these a try, and let us know how you get on in the comments.

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