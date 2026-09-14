At 35 years old, I'm under no illusion that I'm "old" (what even counts as "old" these days?), but I am aware that I'm dangerously close to the perimenopausal years and the inevitable battle that comes with maintaining strength, mobility, bone density, lean muscle and a healthy metabolism as I steamroll toward my 40s.

So yes, you could say I'm more conscious than ever about how I train my body to stay strong and mobile against potentially raging hormonal shifts. I have definitely found myself tailoring my strength training toward longevity — something that has become a buzzword now, but wasn't a trend when I was exercising 10 years ago.

Welcome to the overhead squat. You probably know about it already, but maybe more as an out-and-out strength exercise, also often used with heavy dumbbells or barbells in sweaty CrossFit gyms. Did you know it's actually a pretty savvy lesson in building mobility, too? Here's why you need to try it, and why I want to put it in the spotlight.

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How to do overhead squats

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Stand with your feet hip- or shoulder-width apart, depending on your mobility

Extend your arms overhead with your shoulders pulled back and down, knitting together. Hold a set of light weights if you want to, or a prop like a yoga block

Engage your core, stay tall through your spine and lift your chest

Sit your hips back and lower into a squat as if sitting in a chair behind you. Try to keep your back straight, gaze forward and chest upright. Press through your big and little toes and heels

Pause at the bottom of the squat without tipping forward, then press through your feet, legs and core to stand

Continue for 3-4 sets and 6-10 reps.

For this variation, we're focusing solely on mobility because we want to improve movement and control through the thoracic spine, improve balance and stability, increase lower-body strength and upper-body engagement and build on squat depth.

This exercise also helps you reinforce squat technique, including shoulder position, engagement and the tripod foot position. For that reason, I haven't encouraged you to pick up heavy dumbbells or load up a barbell. For now, and for the sake of your mobility, focus on strengthening using your full range of motion and holding a prop or light weights to start with.

What are the benefits of overhead squats?

Longevity-focused training is about building and maintaining functional strength and lean muscle mass. Areas of fitness like balance, stability and control become focal so that you can exercise well into your later years with less chance of falls and injuries.

Surprisingly, some fitness components begin to decline in the mid-thirties. Muscle mass and bone density begin to decline. Joints may become stiffer, and this has a knock-on effect on how well you move.

Surprisingly, some fitness components begin to decline in the mid-thirties. Muscle mass and bone density begin to decline; joints may become stiffer, and this has a knock-on effect on how well you move, not just how well you exercise.

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This exercise can improve strength and mobility, meaning you won't just strengthen the muscles in your lower body that are used every day for walking and climbing; you'll also improve overall range of motion.

Aim for your thighs to be at least parallel to the ground at the bottom, and keep your shoulders pulled back, without the weights traveling forward or your chest dropping. You can start with your bodyweight or add a light set of adjustable dumbbells when you feel ready to lift weights.

It might take time to build the strength and mobility you need; opt for fewer reps or sets, or focus on simply practicing your form. If you experience pain, stop immediately and seek advice from a medical professional.

Over time, you should notice a stronger core and lower body, more range of motion around your hips, knees and ankles, better squats and a more stable, open upper body capable of supporting weight safely overhead. Not bad, right?

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