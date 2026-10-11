This simple Apple Watch hack can change the way you train — and you’re probably not using it

Every single running coach I’ve ever interviewed, without fail, says the same thing: whatever you’re training for, easy runs should be easy. Like all runners, I have the tendency to set out at an easy pace and gradually let it creep as the run progresses. Call it ego, call it impatience, but it’s a sure-fire way to overtrain and get injured before you reach the start line.

This is where Zone 2 training comes in. Zone 2 refers to 60-70% of your max heart rate, and it’s an intensity where you burn fat for fuel. These sessions train your body to build more mitochondria, which makes your body more efficient at producing energy. It also means you’re not generating large amounts of lactic acid, so you won’t need days of recovery.

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One study published in the Healthcare journal demonstrates how a group of cross-country ski athletes improved their performance by taking up zone two training. It’s not limited to skiing; it's a popular training method used frequently in endurance sports like running, cycling, and swimming.

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On a scale of one to 10, where one is sitting at your desk reading this article, and 10 is an all-out sprint, Zone 2 should feel like a three or a four. You should be able to maintain the pace for hours, or easily hold a conversation with someone running next to you.

Yet if you’re running alone, it can be harder to keep things this light, which is where your smartwatch comes in. Keeping an eye on your heart rate zone ensures you’re not working too hard, especially on days when you might be run down, or on a particularly hilly route and your heart rate might be elevated.

Sure, you’ve probably realized you can see your heart rate on your Apple Watch, but I’ve been running with an Apple Watch for years and didn’t know about this simple hack to make my Zone 2 runs easier.

How to set up heart rate alerts on the Apple Watch Whether you’re running with the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 or an older Apple Watch, the process is the same. You set the alert up before heading out for a run, and your watch will tell you if you start to creep out of the zone. Open the Workout app on your Apple Watch

Scroll out Outdoor Run and tap the bell icon in the bottom right corner

Scroll down to Alerts

Tap Heart Rate

Select Target Zone, or set up a custom zone by entering specific high and low beats per minute

Tap the back arrow and start your workout. Your watch will alert you when your heart rate strays outside the window.

The best part? As you get fitter and stronger, your heart rate zones will change as your resting heart rate drops, and your heart will become more efficient at clearing lactic acid. If you’ve set them to automatic, the Apple Watch will update your zones, helping you increase your pace while still ensuring you’re not pushing yourself too hard.

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