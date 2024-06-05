Samsung Galaxy Watch FE leak makes it look like the Galaxy Watch 4 2024

We've heard a bunch of rumors about the next generation of Samsung smartwatches recently, including the possibility of a low-cost Samsung Galaxy Watch FE. While those rumors haven’t divulged many details about the Fan Edition smartwatch, a new leak may be able to clear the air — and give us a glimpse of what the watch looks like

Over on Twitter/X Sudhanshu has posted a number of renders alleging to be the Galaxy Watch FE — alongside a very detailed set of possible specs for a 40mm Bluetooth model. All of which paints a picture of a watch that seems to be remarkably similar to 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 and its successor the Galaxy Watch 5.

The design is very reminiscent of both watches. The circular design has two buttons and the same chunky bezel shared by both phones. It’s unclear whether that bezel will be able to rotate, but since that feature only just made a comeback on the Galaxy Watch 6, I’m guessing it won’t be sticking around.

The rear of the watch isn’t all that interesting, however it does seem to be missing the infra-red skin temperature sensor of the Galaxy Watch 5 — suggesting that this watch will be closer to a re-release of the Galaxy Watch 4 than a mix of them both.

As for the specs, the leak claims that the Galaxy Watch FE will come with a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 247 mAh battery rated for 30 hours, and will be powered by the Exynos W920 dual-core chipset.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE renders! pic.twitter.com/Jtzp9eUIaCJune 4, 2024

While not identical to the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, since this FE has a smaller display and battery, both watches were also powered by the Exynos W920 — suggesting that the watch may offer comparable performance.

Other features include magnetic wireless charging, water resistance up to 50m, an aluminum body and Wear OS 5 software alongside a range of sensors. They include an ECG sensor, optical heart rate monitoring and a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor which helps estimate body composition. There’s no word on whether blood pressure monitoring will make the cut.

Of course we will have to wait until Galaxy Unpacked to find out for sure. While the show hasn’t been officially announced yet, it is rumored to be happening on July 10. The show could prove to be very busy, though, with rumors suggesting we may be seeing three more wearables, in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and Galaxy Ring,

Samsung is also expected to reveal two new foldables in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. It’s a lot to keep tabs on, so be sure to check out our official Galaxy Unpacked hub for all the latest rumors and news about the big launch event.