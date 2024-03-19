Amazon Big Spring Sale – time is ticking on these 5 smartwatch deals

It’s time for Amazon's Big Spring Sale . And if you’re in the market for a smartwatch, this could be your chance to score a great deal on high-end wearables from Garmin, Google, Samsung and more.

The original Google Pixel Watch is just $199 , and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is just $249 as is the Garmin Venu 2 . Check out more hand-selected (and wrist-tested) deals below:

Amazon Spring Sale smartwatch deals

Amazfit T-Rex 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazfit-Military-Certified-Monitoring-Water-Resistant%2Fdp%2FB09XVB6XJW%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $199 now $169

Need a seriously rugged smartwatch for a ridiculously good price? Look no further than the T-Rex 2, which features a sizable AMOLED touchscreen, dual-band GPS, tons of trackable sports profiles and outstanding battery life, all for well under $200. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazfit-t-rex-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> Amazfit T-Rex 2 review we noted that it’s a great budget-friendly adventure watch, especially for folks who prefer chunky wearables.

Google Pixel Watch: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Watch-Smartwatch-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB0BDSHFLMZ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $349 now $199

Recently replaced by the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-watch-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> Google Pixel 2 , the original Google Pixel Watch is less than two years old, and more importantly, still a capable smartwatch for Android users, particularly for $199. It boasts the best of Fitbit’s workout and wellness tracking tech and plenty of smartwatch features all encased in a minimalist circular package. It may not be the perfect device but, as mentioned in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-watch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> Pixel Watch Review , 'Google gets most things right with its first smartwatch.'

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Bluetooth-Smartwatch-Personalized-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0C78ZR22C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $299 now $249

Samsung’s latest smartwatch is also the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smartwatches,review-2156.html#section-the-best-android-smartwatch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> best smartwatch for Android users because it offers a delightful balance of health and activity tracking sensors, smart integration with other Galaxy products and excellent wearability — it’s also quite stylish, especially in gold. Moreover, it’s the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet, as noted in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-watch-6" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> Galaxy Watch 6 review .

Garmin Venu 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Smartwatch-Advanced-Monitoring-Features%2Fdp%2FB0912JT6R1%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $399 now $249

Though it’s been replaced by the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-venu-2-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> Garmin Venu 2 Plus , the original Garmin Venu 2 remains a competent fitness-focused smartwatch with fantastic workout and wellness tracking tools, a bright AMOLED touchscreen and useful smart features, like support for mobile payments and onboard music storage. And, unlike the two devices directly above, this one plays nice with both Apple and Android smartphones.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Instinct-Charging-Capabilities-Multi-GNSS%2Fdp%2FB09NMKGRMZ%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $399 now $349

In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-instinct-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> review of the Garmin Instinct 2 , we call it a 'near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts. It borrows several features from higher-end Garmin devices and promises unlimited solar-powered battery life.' By the way, the non-solar <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09MTPXYGQ%2Fref%3Dasc_df_B09MTPXYGQ1710777600000%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Garmin Instinct 2 is also on sale through Amazon for $249 .

