Amazon Big Spring Sale: 33 best deals I recommend now

Forget Prime Day — the Amazon Big Spring Sale is just hours away. The six-day event kicks off on March 20 and promises hundreds of deals on all things spring related. Best of all, unlike Prime Day, the Big Spring Sale is open to all shoppers.

I've been covering retail events for 17 years. That includes hundreds of spring sales, not just from Amazon, but from competitors like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. Although Amazon's sale technically starts tomorrow, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Below I've rounded up 33 of the best early deals you can get ahead of Amazon's event. These are sales that will likely not get cheaper in the days to come.

Amazon sale — Best deals now

Disney sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgcx%2FDisney-Deal%2Fgfhz%2Fevents%2F%3FcanBeEGifted%3Dfalse%26canBeGiftWrapped%3Dfalse%26categoryId%3DEC-dealhub2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $4 @ Amazon

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is kicking off with a massive sale on Disney toys and apparel. The sale includes Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. It's unusual to see toy sales this aggressive in the spring, which makes this deal all the more noteworthy. The sale includes board games, water bottles, apparel, dolls, action figures, and more. Pictured is the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09ZF9GD86%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Ms. Marvel Peel & Stick Wall Decal for $22 (was $36).

Champion Sports: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2Facc31194%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $5 @ Amazon

From dodgeballs to jump ropes, Amazon is discounting a wide variety of Champion Sports accessories and equipment as part of its spring sale. Pictured is the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FChampion-Sports-14-inch-Paddleball-Racket%2Fdp%2FB002KGGVRS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Champion Sports Paddleball Racket Set for $30 ($5 off). It's one of the biggest sales we've seen on summer sports equipment.

Amazon Essentials apparel: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F68cd4d79%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to 50% off @ Amazon

Spring is almost here and Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more. After discount, you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Regular-Fit-Short-Sleeve-Windowpane%2Fdp%2FB07F275LCZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Essentials Oxford Shirt for $10 (pictured), which is 50% off.

Adidas Unisex Adilette Slides Sandals: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Adilette-Shower-Slide-Sandal%2Fdp%2FB071HTKXJW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $25 now $12 @ Amazon

I own these sandals and they're great for various uses: at the beach, at the gym locker, or for walking around the house. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and their hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly, so you can get them wet and they'll dry rapidly.

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-GoFlex-Short-Pockets%2Fdp%2FB08C811RRH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $18 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking, or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and UPF 40+ properties.

Yoshi's Crafted World (Digital Code): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FYoshi-Nintendo-Switch-Digital-Code%2Fdp%2FB07215QMST%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario's sidekick Yoshi has got his own Nintendo Switch game. In Yoshi's Crafted World you'll explore beautifully stitched together levels hunting secrets and collecting wearable costumes that give you unique abilities. This is a great Switch game for the little ones. Just be sure to note that this deal is on a Digital Code rather than a physical copy of the game. You'll need to download it.

Echo Dot for Kids (5th gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BF7PB9NQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a dragon or owl. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course).

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDR3P78V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-2nd-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Amazon Echo Buds 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB085WTYQ4X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $119 now $54 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds 2 offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're also smaller and offer better noise cancellation than the original Amazon Echo Buds. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-echo-buds-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Alexa Echo Buds 2 review, we gave them the title of the best cheap AirPods Pro alternative.

Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Summits-Dazzling-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB0B4T66QXF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now from $59 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/skechers-slip-in-summit" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training, and dance cardio. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

UE Wonderboom 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWONDERBOOM-Bluetooth-360-Degree-Waterproof-Dustproof%2Fdp%2FB09KX27KGN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties, and music festivals. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ultimate-ears-wonderboom-3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">UE Wonderboom 3 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker delivers punchy performance in a portable and waterproof design.

Blink Outdoor 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-3-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best home security cameras.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Official-Site-Fire-HD-8-Tablet-8-inch-Display-2022-release%2Fdp%2FB09BG5PGC3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the current-gen Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59, which is just $5 shy of its all-time price low. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-hd-8-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review, we were seriously impressed by this budget-friendly tablet. If you're looking for a cheap tablet with a bright screen, great battery life, and strong speakers, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect device.

Fire HD 8 Plus (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J49GLL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $74 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging.

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCompatible-Anker-Charging-Certified-Wireless%2Fdp%2FB0CF54FWFL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $109 now $82 @ Amazon

The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. The Qi2-certified charger provides 15W ultra-fast charging and its compact enough that you can take it on the road. It works with the iPhone 15, 14, and 13 series as well as all Apple Watches and AirPods.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFYQHFMG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $94 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire HD 10 Tablet features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity. It's been as cheap as $79 in the past, but this is still a solid deal.

TV sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ftvs%2Fb%3Fie%3DUTF8%26node%3D172659%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $89.

Sony X-Series Bluetooth Speaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-SRS-XE200-Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker-Waterproof-Shockproof%2Fdp%2FB0B44581YM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $98 @ Amazon

The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

Fire TV Soundbar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C4BZ28PG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Sony WH-CH720N: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BS1QCFHX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/5-best-cheap-headphones-for-travel" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best cheap headphones for travel.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FInstant-Pot-Electric-Sterilizer-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB09MZTSSR2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $169 now $119 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Plus has an 8-quart capacity, which is ideal for big families. It comes with nine different functions that include a pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, sterilizer and food warmer — plus 25 customizable smart programs. In addition, its one-touch operation and large LCD display makes it easy to use. Other features include a quiet steam release and dishwasher proof parts and accessories for easy clean up.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBreville-Nespresso-USA-BNV520GRY1BUC1-brewing-Breville%2Fdp%2FB085SC16LF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $179 now $123 @ Amazon

Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops.

Bose SoundLink Flex: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-SoundLink-Bluetooth-Portable-Waterproof%2Fdp%2FB099TJGJ91%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's waterproof and dustproof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C. It's available in five colors.

Garmin Forerunner 55: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner-Running-Suggested-Workouts%2Fdp%2FB092RCLKHN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The most affordable Forerunner model is an excellent option for folks just starting their fitness journey. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-forerunner-55" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said it's a watch that's focused on helping the novice learn how to train and rest appropriately. Outside of exercise and recovery tools, there's not much by way of smartwatch features. However, the 55 does boast a bright screen, easy-to-digest stats, and excellent battery life in a comfy-to-wear package.

Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Free-Sync-Adjustable-Capability-LS24AG320NNXZA%2Fdp%2FB09Q7P8VHN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $162 @ Amazon

This Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is the perfect pick if you're looking for a seriously cheap display. This 24-inch model packs an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, as well as AMD Free-Sync Premium features and a 1ms response time for consistently smooth gaming. It's also designed to swivel and tilt so you can adjust to an angle that best suits your eye level. It's on sale for just $162.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B1VQ1ZQY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-max-11" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now. It's $30 shy of its lowest price.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $348 now $248 @ Amazon

They may be a generation old, but the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still a great pair of headphones. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm4" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on these (they've been $20 cheaper before), but they're a steal at this price. Note that Walmart has them for a few bucks less, but they ship via a third-party merchant.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9CJM1Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-2021" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. Note: The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G96TFF7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">256GB model is also on sale for $379 at Amazon ($80 off).

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner%25C2%25AE-Smartwatch-Advanced-Long-Lasting%2Fdp%2FB09WTV6MMY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $289 @ Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 255 has everything you could ever want from a running watch. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-forerunner-255" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Garmin Forerunner 255 review, we said it's great from a fitness tracking standpoint and it has a far better battery life than the Apple Watch. It features built-in GPS, multisport activity profiles, race calendar/race countdown widgets, blood oxygen level tracking, sleep tracking, and more.

OnePlus Pad: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Display-MediaTek-Dimensity-Cellular%2Fdp%2FB0C4FYBKHH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $479 now $399 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite Android tablets. We like this tablet's speedy Dimensity 9000 CPU, 13-hour battery life, and sharp 11.6-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz display. You also get 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras and USB-C charging. Normally nearly $500, it's currently $399 ($80 off) and at its lowest price ever. Simply put, it's the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-android-tablets" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best Android tablet you can buy.

Toshiba C350 75" 4K Fire TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CPQ6WDYH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $649 now $519 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV (2024) is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/toshiba-c350-fire-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.