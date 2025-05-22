Mega Garmin Memorial Day sale is live — 5 deals on sports watches I’d shop now

Garmin has long made a habit of offering big discounts in its spring sale, but this year might be the best array of deals yet, with some of the newest and best Garmin watches being heavily reduced.

Ahead of Memorial Day you can save big on the all-conquering Garmin Fenix 8, which is substantially-reduced for the first time since it launched in August last year, or pick up more affordable devices like the Garmin Forerunner 265 and Venu 3 at their lowest ever prices.

I’ve tested most of the Garmin watches launched in the past five years and have scoured the sale for what I think are the five best deals to consider in the sales, whether you need a rugged adventure watch or a sleek smartwatch.

My favorite Garmin deals

Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $349 at Amazon This discount on the Garmin Venu 3 equals the lowest price it’s ever gone for, with both the standard Venu 3 and smaller Venu 3S reduced by $100 at multiple retailers. It’s a sleek AMOLED smartwatch with features like NFC payments and music storage on top of Garmin’s reliably excellent sports tracking.