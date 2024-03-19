Forget Amazon Big Spring Sale — save over $100 on Patagonia, The North Face and Carhartt at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Forget the Amazon Big Spring Sale because I've been scouring Dick's Sporting Goods deals and found some superb discounts on top brands like Patagonia, The North Face and Carhartt fitness and outdoor apparel.

As we head into spring, you might be thinking about replacing some of your outerwear, so why not save with some top early spring fitness discounts while you do it? I write about fitness for a living, teach outdoor fitness classes and enjoy outdoor activities like hiking the Alps, so you could say I'm more than familiar with choosing fitness apparel brands — and the best brands don't usually come cheap. Until now.

Although the Amazon sales don't start until Wednesday, March 20, Dick's Sporting Goods could save you big money before then, including over $100 off the Patagonia Nano Puff jacket for a limited time.

Here are some of the spring fitness deals I'd actually buy.

Dick's Sporting Goods spring fitness deals

The North Face Antora rain jacket: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fthe-north-face-mens-antora-rain-hooded-jacket-21tnommntrrnhdxxxrnw" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $120 now $33 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

I live in The North Face rain jackets for work, and the Antora is a perfect match for the unpredictable spring weather. Made sustainably, the jacket boasts a waterproof and breathable seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell with non-PFC DWR finish to keep you dry, plus a 100% windproof fabric to help you stay protected. It's a steal at just $33.

The North Face (women's) 2000 Retro Nuptse jacket: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fthe-north-face-womens-2000-retro-nuptse-jacket-23tnoww2000rtrnptapo%2F23tnoww2000rtrnptapo" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $320 now $223 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

You might not immediately turn to a puffer jacket heading into spring, but this relaxed fit mid-jacket is perfect for heading outdoors. It's water repellent, the hood stows into the collar, internal flaps block any drafts and there's also an internal drop-in pocket. Plus, we dig the 2000s-era design.

Patagonia Nano Puff jacket: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fpatagonia-mens-nano-puff-jacket-16ptgmmnnpffjcktxapo%2F16ptgmmnnpffjcktxapo%3Fcolor%3DLagom%2520Blue" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $239 now $136 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

This wind and water-resistant <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/fitness/my-favorite-patagonia-puffer-is-back-on-sale-for-40-off" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"">Patagonia Nano Puff synthetic puffer will keep you warm without weighing you down. It weighs just under 12 ounces while boasting impressive insulation when zipped up. It's perfect for stripping off the layers as we hit spring, and there's a handy zippered chest pocket for easy storage. You can also find the <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fpatagonia-womens-nano-puff-insulated-jacket-16ptgwwsnnpffjktxapo%2F16ptgwwsnnpffjktxapo" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">jacket on sale for women.

Patagonia (women's) Ahnya 1/4 zip pullover: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fpatagonia-womens-ahnya-1-4-zip-pullover-21ptgwwshnypxxxxxapt%2F21ptgwwshnypxxxxxapt" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $73 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

Nothing says spring apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket.

Carhartt Gilliam jacket: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fcarhartt-womens-gilliam-jacket-23cttwwgllmjcktxxwou%2F23cttwwgllmjcktxxwou" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $82 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

We love a good Carhartt deal, and this one is worth the money. It's a relaxed lightweight jacket with some serious protective credentials, including a Rain Defender water-repellent construction, triple-stitched durable seams and a drawcord-adjustable droptail hem if you need extra coverage. You've also got inner and outer pockets and a high collar for added protection.

Carhartt (men's) Dry Harbor rain jacket: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fcarhartt-mens-dry-harbor-rain-jacket-19cttmdryhrbrjcktapo%2F19cttmdryhrbrjcktapo" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $79 now $63 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

This rain jacket is perfect for spring showers. It features a hood with visor and inner storm flaps, plus Storm Defender waterproof tech and two-layer Rain Defender membrane. It's breathable yet super water-repellent, which means you don't need to layer up to stay dry.

If these deals aren't for you, the Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 until March 25, but they're not the only early discounts available right now.

You can find huge Amazon sale discounts across fitness, tech and home, and the Best Buy sale still has items discounted for a limited time.