It seems that the clocks going back comes round quicker every year, but this time, it’s true. In 2025, daylight saving time ends on the second earliest date it can. Why?

Well, daylight saving always ends on the first Sunday of November. This year, that falls on the 2nd November but in 2026 it’ll be even earlier, on the 1st November.

This means many of us will wake up to a slightly brighter morning but end the day with an early sunset (an hour earlier than the day before).

So, how can you prepare? And how will the clocks changing impact your sleep? I've spoken to an expert to find out more, and I'll be sharing my top tips on how to get great sleep even during a season change.

How do the clocks falling back affect our sleep?

As daylight savings time ends, our sleep schedules once again become disrupted.

When the clocks spring forward in March, we lose an hour and this can be especially damaging to our health. In fact, Dr. Leah Kaylor, a clinical psychologist who was named a world sleep expert this year, notes that we often see a spike in accidents and heart attacks.

While falling back in November isn’t as damaging (because we gain an hour instead), it can still make falling asleep and staying asleep difficult in the days following the change.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr. Kaylor warns that “many people feel groggy in the morning or have trouble falling asleep at night for a few days because our circadian rhythm — our natural sleep-wake cycle — likes consistency.”

Also known as our body clock, our circadian rhythm determines when we feel energized and when we feel sleepy, and it’s controlled by factors like our sleep hormones and daylight, which is why a change in light impacts our sleep schedule.

How to prepare for the clocks falling back

But there are ways to combat these effects, and it’s worth acting early and preparing in advance to minimize the impact.

Slowly adjust your schedule

One way to prepare is to adjust your sleep schedule in advance. “Go to bed and wake up 10–15 minutes earlier in the days leading up to the change,” says Dr. Kaylor.

These small adjustments will feel more natural than suddenly falling back an hour and it’ll give your body and mind time to adapt to your new sleep schedule.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get plenty of sunlight

Light plays an essential role in our sleep. The light we get during the day, and even the morning, can determine how well we sleep at night.

Dr. Kaylor advises you “get morning sunlight exposure to reset your body clock.” This will help suppress melatonin production, keeping you energized throughout the day and naturally feeling sleepy at night.

Try starting your day with a morning walk or a gentle jog. The exercise will help to boost your energy levels, too.

Practise a nighttime routine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another way to keep your body and mind in sync with a changing sleep schedule is to “keep a steady bedtime routine,” says Dr. Kaylor.

It may sound childish, but repeating the same activities before bed can train your mind to fall asleep quickly, recognizing the signals that it’s time to wind down.

It can also be effective in tackling nighttime anxiety, especially if you incorporate mindful activities like meditation, taking a warm bath and reading.

My top tips for sleeping as the seasons change

Invest in a sunrise alarm clock

Even though the clocks falling back means the mornings get a little lighter (temporarily), a sunrise alarm clock makes my mornings a lot more enjoyable as we transition through fall to winter.

They work by turning on gradually, glowing more and more, replicating a sunrise so when your alarm sounds, you’re greeted by a warm and bright room. Some people find the light alone is enough to gently wake them (a much nicer alternative to a blaring phone alarm).

I use the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 and one feature I love is the sunset. When you’re in bed and ready to wind down, you can click the sunset button which slowly dims the lamp until it’s completely switched off.

It stops you from accidentally staying up too late (especially when you’re adjusting to the clocks changing) and it's a great way to slowly unwind. I think it’s the perfect addition to dark evenings.

(Image credit: Future)

Prioritize sleep regularity, rather than duration

I used to be so caught up with ensuring I got enough sleep that I regularly ignored the importance of keeping a consistent sleep schedule. Recent studies have proven that sleep regularity is often more important than duration.

So, rather than counting back the hours from when your alarm is set to go off and choosing your bedtime based on that, choose a time that feels right for you and stick to it night after night.

This will help you fall asleep quickly and stay asleep during the night as it regulates your circadian rhythm.

Try a SAD lamp

Personally, the adjustment to darker, shorter days and less sunlight can be a struggle. Especially on cold mornings. But I've found the best way to energize myself is with a SAD (seasonal affective disorder) lamp.

These lamps are specially designed to simulate sunlight. My Lumie Vitamin L lamp uses 10,000 lux of light for effective light therapy, which has been proven to boost mood and focus.

Sometimes, you just need a little light in the morning.