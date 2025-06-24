This sunrise alarm clock is $30 off right now — and it's the only thing that makes my early mornings bearable

After tracking my sleep for the past six months with an Oura Ring, I have discovered that I am an evening chronotype. This makes total sense as I am a chronic over sleeper. Sure if I have to get up it's no problem, but rolling over and getting an extra half hour of shut-eye seems like a no brainer.

I thought I would never change my ways until a friend introduced me to the world of the best sunrise alarm clocks and wow, who knew I was missing out on so much in the morning.

Amazon has some great deals on offer ahead of Prime Day this summer which will run from the July 8 through to July 11. Lucky for you, my favorite sunrise alarm clock is already on sale: the Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light .

Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light: was $189 now $159 at Amazon The Philips SmartSleep is an investment but certainly one that's going to ensure you get up in the morning while getting enough rest. In the winter when darker mornings bog you down in bed sunlight simulation can help you spring back. With a discount on this light it's a must for anyone looking to switch up their routine.

The light is currently on sale for $159 at Amazon U.S. with a 16% saving down from $189. The Light is pricey but is one of the best on the sunrise alarm clock market right now.

Despite the steep price tag, this light is genuinely a game changer for anyone who has a burst of energy late at night, stopping them from heading straight to sleep. If you're like me, this ends with me feeling lethargic in the morning.

The light offers the option of a light-guided wind-down breathing with a sunset simulation to get you ready for a rested night of sleep. And by being gently woken up with a sunrise, any morning grogginess disappears.

(Image credit: Future)

The Philips SmartSleep sunrise alarm clock has the brightest sunrise simulation of any we have tested, and can be used as a bedside lamp too.

The touch screen buttons take a second to get used to and there aren't as many settings on this light as some others on the market like the Hatch Restore 2, but in this case I think simplicity is key.

(Image credit: Future)

I would certainly recommend this sunrise alarm clock for any evening chronotypes like myself. But if you're still unsure you can find out more about this device by reading my full Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light review.

For more great discounts, check out our roundup of the best early Prime Day deals you can get right now.