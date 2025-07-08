I test sleep tech — the sunrise alarm clock I tell all of my friends to buy is $30 off right now for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day sleep deal alert! Save $30 on the Hatch Restore 3 — easier wake-ups guaranteed
When my friend messaged me the other day asking for a sunrise alarm clock recommendation, my fingers didn't even hesitate before typing 'Hatch Restore 3'. It's pretty, bright and comes with a library of sleep sounds, what's not to love?
Even better, it's the Hatch Restore 3 is $30 off at Amazon now cutting the cost to $139.99 from $169.99 — that's the lowest price we've seen since this sunrise alarm clock replaced the much-loved Hatch Restore 2 back in January.
As a morning lark, I loathe dark mornings. So, I spent the winter testing the best sunrise alarm clocks on the market to find the right one for me. Even though dark mornings are a thing of the past (for now) I'm still using my Hatch Restore 3 through the summer months.
So, I was delighted to see this TikTok-favorite gadget reduced this morning. Here's why I suggest you snap up this Amazon Prime Day sleep deal now...
Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock: was $169.99 now $139.99 at Amazon
The trendy Restore 3 is the newest model from the sunrise alarm clock specialists at Hatch. It is available in four sleek colors including putty, greige, cocoa and a limited edition rosy. It is $30 cheaper at Amazon in current Prime Day tech sales, cutting the price to $139.99 (was $169.99). Compared with other top-performing sunrise alarm clocks, including the Philips SmartSleep ($204.41) and Lumie Bodyclock ($149), that's outstanding value. Note, it is still full price on the Hatch website and you'll have to budget for a monthly subscription fee of $4.99 to access all features on the Hatch app.
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,100+ reviews)
Why do I recommend the Hatch Restore 3?
Out of the six sunrise alarm clocks I've tested, the reason I recommend the Hatch is down to its versatility. You can use it as a sunrise alarm, nighttime reading light, radio, meditation machine, or have it read you bedtime stories, all without spoiling your bedroom aesthetic.
Thanks to its neutral colorways and cloth cover, the Hatch is undoubtedly the best looking sunrise alarm clock you can buy (more budget option are made from plastic).
Even in summer, the Hatch Restore 3's library of sleep sounds and sunset simulation elevate my evening routine, helping me wind down after warm days.
Plus I like how the simulated sunrise amplifies light in my bedroom while it plays natural sounds to wake me up peacefully come morning. So, when a friend asked for my top sunrise alarm clock recommendation, it was only natural I sung praises about the Hatch Restore.
And Amazon customers agree. One reviewer says: "It's been a total game-changer for my sleep and mornings." Another writes: "It’s one of the best purchases I’ve made in a long time."
Just beware, you will need to set it up via a smart phone (though you can operate it phone-free when you're up and running) and commit to a monthly subscription fee to access all features.
Looking for a more affordable sunrise alarm clock?
Wkzay white noise machine and sunrise alarm clock: was $36.99 now $25.98 at Amazon
This budget sleep gadget is impressively a sunrise alarm clock and white noise machine in one. It has 30 soothing sounds to mask ambient noise and lull you into a restorative sleep. Come morning, it brightens over 10 to 60 minutes, gently pulling you from the land of nod. There's 30% off this Prime Day, cutting the cost to $25.98 (was $36.99).
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
