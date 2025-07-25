Today, world-leading sleep fitness company Eight Sleep announced a new and advanced cooling feature will be hitting its smart bed systems.

This upgrade is the first step in the company's new Women's Sleep Initiative, a long-term commitment to advancing the science, knowledge and solutions around women's specific sleep issues.

Between menopause, menstrual cycles, pregnancy and PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), sleeping isn't always an easy feat for many women (yes, the gender sleep gap is real). And much of this boils down to hormone changes and body temperature dysregulation.

"Menopausal women using the Pod with temperature regulation experienced 55% fewer nighttime hot flashes on average" Dr. Nicole Moyes

"Women are more sensitive to nighttime temperature changes, especially during their cycle, pregnancy, and menopause," Dr. Nicole Moyes, Ph.D., Senior Director of Science and Clinical Research at Eight Sleep, explains.

This is where Eight Sleep's new Hot Flash mode comes into clutch.

Tracking sleep quality, body temperature and various other recovery metrics, Eight Sleep pods, which we think are some of the best smart beds on the market, already help many people get a handle on their sleep health and general wellness.

Now the Hot Flash mode will take even better care of women's sleep no matter their stage of life or where they are in their menstrual cycle.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

“Women’s bodies change dramatically over time, and as wearables become more popular, it’s important to recognize that data is not enough when looking to solve the challenges that we encounter during sleep,” said Alexandra Zatarain, Co-Founder and VP of Brand & Marketing at Eight Sleep.

“We recognize that it’s time to use technology to solve women’s sleep challenges, and we are starting with hot flashes, one of the most common and disruptive symptoms of menopause,” she adds.

Eight Sleep's Hot Flash Mode

The Eight Sleep Hot Flash Mode is a first-of-its-kind technology providing quick cooling to counteract nighttime hot flashes as soon as they materialize.

Women suffering with temperature imbalances will know these flashes can come thick and fast, so this speedy cool-down feature, backed by extensive user research and clinical testing, promises to be a real game changer.

With Eight Sleep’s Hot Flash mode, women can get rapid cooling to help them cool off and fall back asleep quickly

"Hot flashes, which affect 80% of menopausal women, can also significantly affect sleep," Dr. Moyes says.

"With Eight Sleep’s Hot Flash mode, women can get rapid cooling to help them cool off and fall back asleep quickly vs. laying awake drenched in sweat."

But how exactly does it work? By simply tapping the Pod’s embedded button (found on the side of the mattress cover), sleepers activate the Pod's water-based cooling system. Colder water spreads through the tubes lining the smart mattress cover, reducing the temperature of the bed surface.

The aim of the rapid-response cooling experience is to minimizes sleep disruption while restoring thermal comfort in real time for optimal recovery every night.

A post shared by Eight Sleep (@eightsleep) A photo posted by on

And it doesn't only benefit menopausal women. "Body temperature changes throughout the menstrual cycle, and so even the small 0.3-0.7C increase in body temp during the luteal phase can lead to more wake ups or discomfort, and so sleeping on a temperature-regulated cover, like the Eight Sleep Pod, can help regulate temperature and keep you sleeping through the night," Dr. Moyes explains.

10 minutes was all it took for 8 out of 10 women to feel relief from hot flashes

"We can support women’s needs for cooler sleeping temperatures during the 3rd trimester by cooling the bed temperature," she adds.

Before launch, Eight Sleep invited women experiencing hot flashes to test this technology. The results spoke for themselves. After activating the Hot Flash Mode, 10 minutes was all it took for 8 out of 10 women to feel relief from hot flashes.

Dr. Moyes says a clinical study presented at the 2025 SLEEP conference found that menopausal women using the Pod with temperature regulation experienced 55% fewer nighttime hot flashes on average.

In the Eight Sleep app, you'll now be able to access Hot Flash Reports too, helping you track the frequency, timing and patterns of hot flashes throughout the night and from night to night. These insights empower more informed conversations with healthcare providers.

Eight Sleep's Women's Sleep Initiative

The Women’s Sleep Initiative builds on Eight Sleep’s mission to deliver higher-quality sleep, tailored to how real bodies sleep, recover and perform.

Alongside the launch of Hot Flash Mode, the first phase of the initiative includes major investment in women-focused sleep research (that means large-scale data collection from tens of thousands of women), development of adaptive Pod features for menstrual, reproductive and menopausal transitions, and collaborations with leading experts in reproductive health and sleep science. Watch this space.