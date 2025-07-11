I’m a sleep tech tester — 5 Prime Day deals from $9 I'd snap up if I was sharing a dorm this semester
Shared dorms can be noisy, and you and your dorm buddies may not always have the same night light preferences or sleep schedules. So, heading back to school with a toolbox of effective sleep tech is key to getting quality rest between lectures, social events and finals.
Top of your cart should be an affordable but reliably supportive mattress for college students. Then you can think about gadgets that will help you block out ambient light and noise to get the best possible sleep this year.
It's the final day of Amazon Prime Day sleep deals and I've been shopping to bring you the last remaining offers on such gadgets. My team of sleep experts and I have tested them ourselves and can assure you they are worthy investments. If I was heading back to college this summer with a spare $10 to $50, here's what I'd buy...
Prime Day sleep deals for back to school shoppers
1. Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was $27.95 now $16.95 at Amazon
There's no doubt you'll have at least one night this semester where you'll need to block out rowdy roomies to get to sleep. Our sleep editor Lauren used these earplugs when sleeping next door to a nightclub and found they were effective at masking loud music and revelers. The Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs are 39% off for Prime members now, cutting the cost to $16.95 — we think that's a fantastic deal considering they are super comfortable and reusable.
User score: ★★★★ (based on 12,520+ reviews)
2. Musicozy Sleep Headphones: was $25.99 now $15.19 at Amazon
The Musicozy sleep headband is a two-in-one sleep gadget combining sleep headphones with a sleep mask to block out both light and noise. In short, it's a dorm-sharers dream. Our tester Ruth says the Musicozy's light masking is "exceptional" and surround sound is "immersive". It's still 42% off for the final day of Prime deals, so if you buy now you can get it for just $15.19 (was $25.99) — cha-ching!
User score: ★★★★ (based on 23,300+ reviews)
3. COMLIFE Portable Handheld Misting Fan: was $19.99 now $9.49 at Amazon
Let's be honest, sharing a dorm room can get stuffy and sometimes downright sweaty, so having a cooling sleep companion to hand is a wise move. This simple fan comes complete with a small water tank so you can mist yourself before bed to reach the best temperature for sleeping well. It's half price today at a bargain $9.49 (was $19.99) — now is the time to order to get it before the next heatwave.
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 6,720+ reviews)
4. Bob and Brad eye massager: was $74.97 now $49.98 at Amazon
The Bob and Brad EyeOasis 2 Eye Massager is a digital eye mask that combines heat, pressure and acupressure to relieve stress and strained eyes. It does this while blocking out light so you drift off into a more restful sleep. Essentially it delivers dreamy eye relief after you've been staring at a laptop all day, powering through assignments. This is your last chance to bag 33% off this gadget, with the price at $49.98 (down from $74.97). It's more of a splurge than other sleep masks, but your mid-finals tired eyes will thank you for it.
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 1,830+ reviews)
5. MyHalos sleep mask: was $12.99 now $10.39 at Amazon
If you prefer a reliable light-blocking sleep mask without the bells and whistles of the Musicozy headband or Bob and Brad's eye massager, this memory foam mask is a great choice. It's made with ultra-soft, breathable fabric and puts zero pressure on your eyes, so you can bag a comfortable night's sleep even if your dorm mate likes a night light. There's 20% off for the final day of Amazon Prime deals, so if you act fast you can grab it for under $11 — at that price it's a no-brainer.
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 12,410+ reviews)
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
