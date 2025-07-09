I'm an Amazon Prime Day sleep tech expert — here are the 7 best gadgets I'd buy for better sleep

Sleeping for a living sounds a dream, but I take sleep tech testing very seriously. So, what gadgets do I actually recommend? And what are the genuinely best Amazon Prime Day sleep deals knocking around today?

From the best smart beds costing upward of $2K to trending sunrise alarm clocks and leading sleep trackers, I've put dozens of gadgets to the test. In the process, I've found the two main ingredients for sleeping well: a clean, peaceful sleep environment and a consistent sleep schedule, and the products ahead can help you achieve both these things.

I've been diligently browsing the Amazon Prime Day deals this week. Below, I've handpicked the 7 deals (and counting) I think are worth buying for better sleep.

7 deals to shop now for better sleep tonight

1. Oura Ring 4: was from $349 now from $296.65 at Amazon

The Oura Ring 4 is the newest generation from Oura and is hands-down one of the best sleep trackers you can get, accurately keeping tabs on everything from time spent in bed to your heart rate variability, sleep stages, overall sleep score and readiness for the day ahead. There's a rare 15% off this Prime Day cutting the cheapest colorways (silver and black) to $296.65. The more expensive models (gold and rose gold) sit at $424.15 (were $499). Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★ (3,800+ reviews)

2. Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock: was $169.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

My secret to getting up early enough for a morning run? A top-performing sunrise alarm clock, namely the Hatch Restore 3. Amplifying the light in my bedroom, the gentle sunrise simulation wakes me up gradually so that by the time the alarm sounds (I've set it to tweeting birds, but there's plenty of options to chose from including house music). The Hatch isn't redundant in the evening either. I get plenty of use out of it as a nighttime reading light and enjoy the library of 60+ sleep sounds (we're talking guided meditations and bedtime stories). With a rare $30 off this Prime Day, there Hatch Restore is at its lowest price on Amazon. The drawback? You'll have to folk out on a monthly subscription fee of $4.99 to access all features Hatch has to offer. User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,100+ reviews)

3. Jimmy BX7 Pro Max mattress vacuum: was $259.99 now $189.79 at Amazon

Keeping your sleep space clean is the first step to maintaining good sleep hygiene and, therefore, sleeping well. It's normal for dust mites, allergens and bacteria to build up in your bed over time. So regular mattress vacuuming means you can sleep sneeze and itch-free. The Jimmy BX7 Pro Max mattress vacuum can help you do just that. With graphene heating tech, strong suction, an LED screen and high-intelligence dust sensor, this vacuum leaves no scrap of dirt behind. There's 27% off this Prime Day, cutting the BX7 Pro Max to $189.79 (was $259.99) or you can shop cheaper, more basic alternatives. The Jimmy Lite is $118.49 at Amazon now (was $199.99) and the Jimmy BX8 is $140.79 (was $199.98). User score: ★★★★½ (based on 140+ reviews)

4. Jieedrap Peace Pillow Speaker: was $30.99 now $24.79 at Amazon

An under pillow speaker is my new favorite sleep gadget now the warm weather means I'm sleeping with my windows open. These speakers create an immersive soundscape to block out noise outside. I've been using the Jabees Peace Pillow speaker, which unfortunately isn't discounted this Prime Day sitting at $39.99 at Amazon. So, if you're looking for a better deal, I suggest you shop the Jieedrap speaker which is 20% off now. This cuts it to $24.79 (was $30.99). 63% of customers give it a perfect 5-star rating and say it offers "great bang for your buck". User score: ★★★★ (based on 40+ reviews)

5. RingConn Gen 2: was $299.99 now $209.30 at Amazon

A reliable tracker can help you keep on top of your sleep A-game, keeping you accountable when it comes to sticking to a consistent schedule and teaching you about your sleep quality. Our testers found the RingConn Gen 2 has an impressive range of sleep-tracking metrics including sleep apnea detection and personalized AI-powered tips. Plus its battery lasts uo to 12 nights. Honestly, it even gives our beloved Oura Ring 4 a run for its money and it's much cheaper this Prime Day. You can get the RingConn Gen 2 in silver, matte black or gold for 30% less now, cutting the cost to $209.30 (was $299) and it's subscription-free. User score: ★★★★½ (based on 1,400+ reviews)

6. Revive red light clip: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

I'm sure you know reading at bedtime is great for lulling you to sleep, but having a dim lamp, or even better a red light, illuminating your page is even more sleep friendly. This Revive red light promotes melatonin production while you read, acting as a natural sleep aid. It's 20% off now, knocking it down to $19.99 from $24.99. Less than $20 to fall asleep fast night after night? Take my money. User score: ★★★★½ (based on 80+ reviews)