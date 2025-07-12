I’m a sleep tech tester and clean freak — my favorite mattress vacuum for dust mites is 27% off, but the Prime Day deal ends today

Deep cleaning your mattress is essential to keeping it feeling and looking fresh, while also prolonging its lifespan. Jimmy mattress vacuums take care of that chore and, if you act fast, you can save $70 on the Jimmy BX7 Pro Max vacuum in the last chance Amazon Prime Day sales.

I love the Jimmy mattress vacuum. It's easy to handle, has great suction and keeps my top-rated mattress in good nick. It picks up crumbs, dust, pollen and other dander without me having to scrub and sweat.

Out of all the sleep tech I've tested, from trackers to alarm clocks and smart masks, I'll always recommend reliable cleaning gadgets for improving your sleep hygiene. And this Jimmy is one of the best Prime Day sleep deals I've seen this week.

Jimmy BX7 Pro Max mattress vacuum: was $259.99 now $189.79 at Amazon

The Jimmy BX7 Pro mattress vacuum cleaner is one of the top-tier models within Jimmy's range of anti-mite UV vacuums. Compared to other models in the same lineup, such as the JV35 and BX5 Pro, the BX7 Pro stands out due to its combination of 700W motor, ultrasound technology, smart DustSensor capabilities and high-temperature sterilization. That's a lot of jargon, but the long and short of it is that the BX7 uses powerful tech to sanitize your mattress so you can enjoy cleaner sleep — it doesn't just suck up dust. Of course, this kind of technology comes at a high price. But Amazon is still cutting 27% off the Jimmy BX7 Pro Max mattress vacuum for the final day of Prime Day, bringing the cost to $189.79 (was $259.99). User score: ★★★★½ (140+ reviews)

How important is vacuuming your mattress?

No matter the season, regularly vacuuming your mattress is essential to sleeping comfortably and hygienically. Bed bugs are a particular fan of summer but dust mites and body oils build up in your bed year round. Add summertime allergens and extra sweat into the mix over the next few months and you've got yourself a downright dirty mattress if you don't take care of it.

Sleeping on a unclean mattress can cause skin irritation and nasal problems through the night, disrupting your rest. Luckily, specialized mattress vacuums like the Jimmy make easy work of cleaning your sleep set up. They're handheld, easy to maneuver and thanks to targeted smart dust detection, they know what to suck up.

(Although some mattresses can't be vacuumed, so check the care instructions before using.)

Looking for something more affordable?