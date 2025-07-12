I’m a sleep tech tester and clean freak — my favorite mattress vacuum for dust mites is 27% off, but the Prime Day deal ends today
Don't let Prime Day pass without taking care of your mattress
Deep cleaning your mattress is essential to keeping it feeling and looking fresh, while also prolonging its lifespan. Jimmy mattress vacuums take care of that chore and, if you act fast, you can save $70 on the Jimmy BX7 Pro Max vacuum in the last chance Amazon Prime Day sales.
I love the Jimmy mattress vacuum. It's easy to handle, has great suction and keeps my top-rated mattress in good nick. It picks up crumbs, dust, pollen and other dander without me having to scrub and sweat.
Out of all the sleep tech I've tested, from trackers to alarm clocks and smart masks, I'll always recommend reliable cleaning gadgets for improving your sleep hygiene. And this Jimmy is one of the best Prime Day sleep deals I've seen this week.
Jimmy BX7 Pro Max mattress vacuum: was $259.99 now $189.79 at Amazon
The Jimmy BX7 Pro mattress vacuum cleaner is one of the top-tier models within Jimmy's range of anti-mite UV vacuums. Compared to other models in the same lineup, such as the JV35 and BX5 Pro, the BX7 Pro stands out due to its combination of 700W motor, ultrasound technology, smart DustSensor capabilities and high-temperature sterilization. That's a lot of jargon, but the long and short of it is that the BX7 uses powerful tech to sanitize your mattress so you can enjoy cleaner sleep — it doesn't just suck up dust. Of course, this kind of technology comes at a high price. But Amazon is still cutting 27% off the Jimmy BX7 Pro Max mattress vacuum for the final day of Prime Day, bringing the cost to $189.79 (was $259.99).
User score: ★★★★½ (140+ reviews)
How important is vacuuming your mattress?
No matter the season, regularly vacuuming your mattress is essential to sleeping comfortably and hygienically. Bed bugs are a particular fan of summer but dust mites and body oils build up in your bed year round. Add summertime allergens and extra sweat into the mix over the next few months and you've got yourself a downright dirty mattress if you don't take care of it.
Sleeping on a unclean mattress can cause skin irritation and nasal problems through the night, disrupting your rest. Luckily, specialized mattress vacuums like the Jimmy make easy work of cleaning your sleep set up. They're handheld, easy to maneuver and thanks to targeted smart dust detection, they know what to suck up.
(Although some mattresses can't be vacuumed, so check the care instructions before using.)
Looking for something more affordable?
Jimmy BX6 Lite: was $199.99 now $118.49 at Amazon
The Jimmy BX6 Lite is the more affordable sibling of the Jimmy vacuum above. Like the BX7 Pro Max, it's packed with UV sanitizing, high heating and powerful suction to remove any creepy crawlies from your bed, but it also sits $73 cheaper than the premium alternative. If you act fast you can checkout the Jimmy BX6 Lite for $118.49 after 41% off in Amazon's last minute Prime Day sale.
User score: ★★★★½ (140+ reviews)
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.