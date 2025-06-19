I'm a sleep tech tester and the product I swear by for falling asleep fast is $26.99 in Amazon sale

As a sleep tech writer, I've spent the last 10 months searching the market for, and testing, the latest snooze-improving innovations. This has included gadgets and gizmos from smart sleep masks and sleep headbands to sleep trackers, top-rated sunrise alarm clocks and this year's best smart beds.

But there's only one gadget I absolutely can't sleep without: a red light clip that attaches to my book. Dutifully obeying our sleep editor's advice around following a nighttime routine for better sleep, reading a few pages in the evening has become non-negotiable for me, and this clip light completes my bedtime routine.

In current sleep sales, you can save 10% on the Szokled reading light clip at Amazon. This nudges the price from $29.99 to $26.99 — a small price to pay for a device that can help you cut out tossing and turning and fall asleep fast. And even better, you may be offered a 15% off coupon that takes the price down even further.

Szokled Red Light Clip: was $29.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

The Szokled clip light has two modes: red light and warm light. The red light is ideal for pre-bedtime reading, protecting the eyes and bolstering your ability to fall asleep fast. While the warm light can create a cosy atmosphere any time of day. It comes with a timer, meaning the light will automatically turn off after you fall asleep, helping you snooze peacefully while saving energy. Amazon promises this red light clip has a 10-hour battery life and it's equipped with a USB-C port for convenient charging. Watch out for a 15% off coupon when you order!

How does red light help you sleep better?

Red light exposure positively influences sleep onset, sleep duration and overall sleep efficiency by stimulating the production of melatonin, the all-important sleep-inducing hormone.

Melatonin is responsible for making us feel sleepy. While bright white light suppresses this hormone, warm red light prompts the brain, specifically the pineal gland, to release it. So if you already have one of the best mattresses but you're still not getting enough sleep, a shortage of melatonin could be to blame.

In fact, light is a key circadian cue and you can regulate your circadian rhythm with carefully-timed light exposure. Specifically, evening red light exposure and morning sunlight exposure helps your body get used to producing sleep-wake hormones at the right time of day so you fall asleep fast at night and wake up refreshed in the morning.

What I really love about a red light clip is that it's lightweight and portable enough to take with me wherever I go. I stay away from home one night a week for work, and packing up my other sleep tech, namely my beloved Eight Sleep Pod 4 and Hatch sunrise alarm clock, wouldn't be so practical. Therefore, I rely on a red light clip to help me unwind in unfamiliar environments, and after six months of using it it's yet to fail me.

I also recommend using a red light LED face mask as part of your bedtime routine if you're looking for a gadget that can help you wind down at night while taking care of your skin.