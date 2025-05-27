15 last chance Memorial Day deals we'd shop for better sleep — from $10

Always thinking of new ways to get better sleep? Some simple accessories might do the trick, and despite Memorial Day passing, we’re seeing some fantastic deals still live, like 40% off the Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock at Amazon . That brings the price down to $29.98 — a steal for a quality wake-up light.

While it’s true that the best mattress for your sleep needs can improve your rest, without a comfortable environment to match, you might struggle to get consistently good sleep. That’s when sleep masks, earplugs, pillow sprays and more come in handy.



So, why not transform your bedroom into the ultimate sleep retreat? I’ve found the 15 best sleep accessory deals that are still live in this year’s Memorial Day sleep sales . But hurry, we don’t know how much longer they’ll last.

15 sleep accessories for better sleep in the Memorial Day sale

1. Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock: was $49.99 now $29.98 at Amazon

After reviewing the Jall Wake-Up Light , we decided it deserved a spot in this year’s best sunrise alarm clock guide . These light features 25 different sleep aid sounds, ranging from seagulls and frogs to the sound of rain. Aside from this, you can also connect it to your phone via bluetooth for more sounds. The 17 colored and dimmable lights means you can create your perfect sunset or sunrise. With an MSRP of $49.99, it’s already a great budget option, so the current discount bringing it down to $29.98 is fantastic value.

2. Perytong Sleep Headphones: was $29.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

If you prefer the sound of your favorite playlist, white noise or a guided meditation as you fall asleep, rather than silence, then the Perytong Sleep Headphones are a great option. The soft headband has built-in bluetooth speakers, meaning you can toss and turn and they won’t budge. This is a pain-free option to upgrade your nighttime routine , and with 47% off, we recommend taking advantage of this extended Memorial Day deal as soon as possible.

3. UpNature Dream Sleep Essential Oil Roll On: was $12.99 now $9.97 at Amazon

Your sense of smell plays an important role in relaxation. Aromas like lavender, orange and chamomile are associated with rest and sleep, and this roll-on combines these essential oils to create a simple, relaxing sleep scent. Roll it on your wrists, behind the ears, on your neck, or anywhere that you find effective. This bottle is small and portable at 10ml, meaning you can take it with you on your travels too. While it’s not necessarily a huge discount, we think under $10 for this high-quality sleep accessory is worth it.

4. WiWi Viscose from Bamboo Pajama Sets: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

We’ve long been proponents of bamboo mattress toppers thanks to their breathability and moisture wicking properties, but if you’re a naturally hot sleeper, experience hot flashes or the nightsweats, then introducing bamboo pyjamas to your wardrobe might be the key to great sleep hygiene. This set from WiWi combines 95% Viscose made from bamboo with 5% spandex for a super lightweight, comfortable and breathable feel. The fabric is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified , which means it’s been tested for harmful chemicals. Coming in small, medium, large, extra large and XXL, and many different colors there’ll be an option for everyone. So, for 20% off, why not add a bit of luxury to your sleep?

5. Blissy Silk Pillowcase: was $89.95 now $58.87 at Amazon

This pillowcase is made from 100% Mulberry Silk which regulates temperature and is naturally hypoallergenic, meaning you’ll have that ‘cold side of the pillow’ feel throughout the night, without worrying about dust mites and other summer allergens interrupting your sleep. Not only do silk pillowcases do wonders for your sleep, but they can improve your hair and skin condition, thanks to the lack of friction. Silk is certainly a luxury material, so $58.87 is good value for an investment that will last.

6. Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs: was $27.95 now $20.95 at Amazon

If you’re anything like our Tom’s Guide Sleep Team, you’ll like a silent sleep environment to drift off peacefully in. While traditional foam earplugs can be abrasive on the sensitive skin of your ears, fall out at night and not expand properly, the Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs are made from super soft silicone in a loop shape which stops them from falling out of your ears. They also come with four different size tips, meaning they should suit most sleepers. All of this for $20.95 is a steal.

7. Bearaby Tree Napper Cooling Weighted Blanket: was from $239 now from $215 at Bearaby

While you may think weighted blankets would trap heat, especially in the summer, this Bearaby Cooling Weighted Blanket is made from Tencel , a plant-based cooling fiber. This, combined with the open-knit chunky weave, means the Tree Napper remains breathable with maximum airflow, while still providing enough pressure therapy to encourage relaxation and reduce anxiety, like the best weighted blankets . It’s available in 10, 15, 20 and 25lbs (with Bearaby advising you to opt for 10% of your body weight) and seven different colors. Only the 10lbs weight is on sale, with 10% off taking the price down to $215. This includes free shipping and a 30-day returns period.

8. Brooklinen Down Comforter: was from $199 now from $149.25 at Brooklinen

Voted as our best comforter of the year, the Brooklinen Down Comforter is made from 100% Canadian down and wrapped in a 100% cotton sateen shell. In our Brooklinen Down Comforter review , our lead tester found it incredibly cozy on cold nights. However, she did note that it occasionally trapped some heat. Aside from this, the baffle box construction meant that the fill was always evenly distributed without bunching in any areas, adding to its luxury, hotel feel. Brooklinen is offering 25% off for Memorial Day, and the deal is still live meaning a queen size is $224.25 (was $299).

9. Bedsure Queen Bamboo sheet set: was $74.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

While we’ve raved about bamboo pyjamas, why not add the breathable luxury of bamboo to your whole bed with this Bedsure sheet set? This set is made from rayon derived from bamboo (often found in the best cooling mattresses ), giving it a super soft, silky feel while remaining strong and durable. Both moisture wicking and breathable, this set will suit hot sleepers well. The material is also OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified so you can rest easy knowing you’re not sleeping on any harsh or toxic chemicals. A queen was $74.99, but 20% brings it down to $59.99. While there are plenty of colors to choose from, it looks like it’s just the dark grey option that’s discounted at the moment.

10. Magicteam Sound Machine: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

If earplugs or headphones don’t work for you, then having a constant low-level sound playing can help you tune out of external noise that might disrupt your sleep. The Magicteam Sound Machine can play 20 different non-looping sounds, from white noise and pink noise to a bonfire crackling and a babbling brook. It’s a simple machine, powered by a USB or AC cable and includes a timer feature, too, so it doesn’t have to be playing all night. We think $21.99 is well worth a peaceful sleep, but we don’t know how much longer the 27% off will last, so act quick!

11. MZOO Sleep Eye Mask: was $28.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

It’s not just ambient sound that can keep you awake, but light, too. Our bodies produce melatonin when it gets dark, which helps us sleep. But if your bedroom doesn’t get dark, be it flimsy curtains, street lights or a neighbor’s house lights, you’ll want to invest in a comfortable, quality sleep mask. The MZOO Sleep Eye Mask is slightly different to your traditional options. It has a 3D foam design to reduce pressure on the eyes and it’s shape is made to accommodate side sleepers, too. It also promises a complete blackout, making it a great on-the-go sleep accessory, too. Now, it’s just $22.99, but if you have Prime Early Access, you could get it for just $16.99.

12. Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Body Pillow: was $99 now $79.20 at Coop

Coop Home Goods are known for its high-quality home accessories, including excellent bedding products, featuring in this year’s best pillow guide. The Original Adjustable Body Pillow is 54” long, making it perfect for side sleepers who need extra support between the knees and help aligning their spines. The fill, which you can add more of or take out depending on your preference, is made from a medium-firm memory foam and microfiber blend for extra pressure relief. For a cool sleep, the pillowcase is made from breathable Lulltra fabric, which incorporates viscose-rayon derived from bamboo. When we tried the Original Adjustable pillow , we were impressed, so we expect the full body version to be equally as comfortable and supportive. With 20% off, this pillow is discounted to $79.20, and you’ll get a 5-year warranty and a 100-night Better Sleep Guarantee.

13. Calmveda Lavender Pillow Spray: was $24.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

A relaxing environment is key to falling asleep fast and sleeping through the night. An easy way to create this? The Calmveda Lavender Pillow Spray. This spray combines melatonin , chamomile and lavender. In other words, a recipe for relaxation and stress relief. It can be used both on pillows or your wrists and neck as it’s safe for the skin, too. With 40% off, you can enjoy this portable spray for $14.99.

14. DOCTOR ALI Aromatherapy pillow: was $59.99 now $49 at Amazon

For ultimate stress relief at night, the DOCTOR ALI Aromatherapy Pillow is filled with seven medicinal herbs, including lavender, rosemary, peppermint, thyme, rose petals and juniper leaves. This blend is designed to promote stress relief, relaxation and boost mood. The pillowcase is 100% cotton for a breathable sleep, increasing airflow and preventing heat from getting trapped. Right now, there’s 18% off, bringing the price down to $49 (was $59.99), which we think is a decent price for relaxing support.