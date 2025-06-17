Save $30 on the sunrise alarm clock customers 'cannot live without' in early Amazon Prime Day deal

No matter the time of year, I'm reliant on a quality sunrise alarm clock when it comes to getting a good night's sleep and resisting the snooze button. Packed with a wide variety of sleep sounds, a sunset simulation and gentle wake up sounds, a Hatch alarm clock is my digital alarm clock of choice.

Hatch is the maker of the best sunrise alarm clock we've tested and you can now save $30 on the Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock at Hatch, bringing it down to the lowest price we've seen since its release in a pre Prime Day deal. The Restore 3 replaced the well-loved Hatch Restore 2, bringing 60 plus new sleep sounds for no extra cost.

If you're looking for a device that can help you fall asleep fast and wake up with ease, the Hatch Restore 3 has you covered. You can drift off to a library of sleep sounds including guided meditations and sleep stories and use it as a soothing night light. Come morning, you'll be woken up gradually by a warm light and gentle nature sounds (or house music, if that's your jam.)

Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock: was $169.99 now $139.99 at Hatch

Although this is an Amazon Prime Day deal, the Restore 3 is on sale at Hatch directly, alongside Amazon. Wherever you shop, you'll find 18% off all colors of the REstore 3 (available in putty, greige, cocoa and rosy which translates to a saving of $30 dropping the price from $169.99 to $139.99. Compared with other top-performing sunrise alarm clocks, including the Philips SmartSleep ($204.41) and Lumie Bodyclock ($149), that's outstanding value. Plus the Hatch won't ruin your bedroom aesthetic thanks to its stylish design. Do note, however, you'll be tied into a subscription at Hatch costing $4.99 per month.

Hatch Restore 3: What do people love about it?

The Hatch Restore 3 boasts 2,339 5-star reviews (out of 3,306 reviews) from verified customers. Its ability to help sleepers unwind at night and feel refreshed in the morning while looking "sleek" and "beautiful" on the nightstand.

One customer, an overnight healthcare worker, praises the Hatch for helping align her circadian rhythm even when working irregular shift patterns. They say: "I wake up in a better mood compared to my previous phone alarm clock. And it makes it easier to keep my phone away from my bed and decrease scrolling in bed."

Elsewhere, the Hatch Restore 3 has helped customers form a nourishing morning routine. One reviewer, who was once a "chronic snoozer", says they "woke up refreshed, alert, and able to have some ME time reading before work" after one night of using the Restore 3.

The sunrise alarm clock's audio quality is another highly-praised feature. What about less agreeable features? Some customers complain about the subscription fee and the fact set-up and customization settings are dependent on a smart phone.

Overall, if you're looking to leverage tech for better sleep, the Hatch Restore 3 is great addition to any nighttime and morning routine. And at $139.99 now, it's great value. For reference, smart sleep masks and sleep headbands, which work similarly on improving sleep quality can cost upwards of $200.