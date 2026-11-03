The Asics Gel-Nimbus 29 just launched, so I went hunting for early Black Friday deals on the Gel-Nimbus 28 and 27 — here’s what I found

The Asics Gel-Nimbus has been one of the most popular cushioned running shoes available for almost three decades, and as a result, Asics launches a new version of the sneaker each and every year.

This year’s version — the Asics Gel-Nimbus 29 — has just been announced, which means the time is ripe for savvy shoppers to start looking for deals on older models of the shoe.

I’ve been searching early Black Friday sales myself and found a $40 discount on the Asics Gel-Nimbus 28 on Amazon and REI, and a $65 saving on the Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 on Amazon, which brings it under $100.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 28: was $169 now $129 at Amazon All colors and sizes of the Gel-Nimbus 28 are reduced to $129 in the Amazon sale. It's a lighter shoe than the Gel-Nimbus 27 and a highly comfortable option for cruising through your daily training runs.

(Image credit: Asics)

Asics made updates to the Gel-Nimbus 29, but the changes to the upper and outsole are fairly minor.

A new engineered mesh upper aims to improve the fit, while great rubber coverage on the outsole should boost grip and durability, though these have not been problems with past models in my experience.

The midsole changes are more significant with the Gel-Nimbus 29 using a new foam called FF Luxe Plus, which is softer than the FF Blast Plus foam used in older versions of the shoe.

Asics has also reshaped the midsole a little to allow for more compression when you land, which should enhance the softer feel of the new midsole foam.

Older models still tick the boxes

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’ve yet to get my feet into the new Nimbus to try out its new foam, which is also used in the Asics Slowcush, which is an even more cushioned option for daily running.

I have racked up a lot of miles in the Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 and Asics Gel-Nimbus 28, though, and both are reliable, durable options for your training runs.

Like the Gel-Nimbus 29, they are built for comfort on easy and long runs in particular, and do that job well. If you’re looking to round out a running shoe rotation with a highly-cushioned shoe for easy runs, they’re great options at much lower prices than the new shoe.

When picking between the 27 and 28, I’d be tempted to get the cheaper 27 myself. While the Gel-Nimbus 28 is lighter than the 27, it’s not really any better for faster runs, and at easy paces the lower weight wasn’t so noticeable for me.

However, the deals are more consistent on the Gel-Nimbus 28 — all sizes and colors are down to $129 on Amazon — whereas the price of the Gel-Nimbus 27 jumps around depending on the exact shoe you go for, so you might even get a better discount on the 28.