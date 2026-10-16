I’ve tested 16 new carbon plate running shoes this year, but my favorite is still the Puma Fast-R 3 — it’s reduced by $100 right now
Save big on the best racing shoe available
Carbon plate running shoes have changed the game when it comes to race day, with their propulsive, efficient rides helping runners of all levels break personal records at all distances.
There are so many great carbon plate racers available it’s hard for a shoe to stand out from the crowd, and more keep coming — I’ve tested 16 new ones in 2026 already.
However, the Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 does stand out, both for its looks and its performance. It’s still my go-to racer over a year after it came out and you can get it for $199 in the Puma sale right now, a hefty $100 saving.
All colors of the Puma Fast-R 3 are reduced to $199 in the Puma sale, and there is a wide range of sizes still available. It's still not exactly cheap, but that's a great price for what I think is the best racing shoe on the market right now.
I was wowed by the Puma Fast-R 3 from the moment I first tested it. I ran a 15-minute 5K parkrun in it out of the box, then used it to run a 2:26 at the London Marathon a week later.
Since then I’ve used it to run my 5-mile PR and many other races and hard training sessions, and I’m on my second pair of the shoe.
Even in the crowded carbon market the Puma Fast-R 3 has a unique ride thanks to the extended carbon plate and aggressively rockered geometry that helps you to keep pushing and hold your goal race pace all the way to the finish line.
I’ve spent the last few months training for the Frankfurt Marathon when I’ll be wearing the Fast-R 3 again to try and set a new PR.
It’s an expensive shoe and I wouldn't expect to get more than 200-300 miles out of a pair before they’re past their best, but on race day I just want the fastest shoe on my feet.
I’ve not seen big discounts crop up on the Fast-R 3 all that often since it came out last year, so the $100 saving you can get in the Puma sale right now is exceptional.
It is a shame, however, that it’s not currently included in the STOCKUP promotion on the Puma site, where you get an extra 20% off for buying two sale items, 30% for three, and 40% for four.
That said, if you want to add some running apparel and accessories to your basket alongside the Fast-R 3, you can stock up on socks, tees and shorts in the sale for less.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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