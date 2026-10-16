I’ve tested 16 new carbon plate running shoes this year, but my favorite is still the Puma Fast-R 3 — it’s reduced by $100 right now

Carbon plate running shoes have changed the game when it comes to race day, with their propulsive, efficient rides helping runners of all levels break personal records at all distances.

There are so many great carbon plate racers available it’s hard for a shoe to stand out from the crowd, and more keep coming — I’ve tested 16 new ones in 2026 already.

However, the Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 does stand out, both for its looks and its performance. It’s still my go-to racer over a year after it came out and you can get it for $199 in the Puma sale right now, a hefty $100 saving.

Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3: was $300 now $199 at PUMA US All colors of the Puma Fast-R 3 are reduced to $199 in the Puma sale, and there is a wide range of sizes still available. It's still not exactly cheap, but that's a great price for what I think is the best racing shoe on the market right now.

I was wowed by the Puma Fast-R 3 from the moment I first tested it. I ran a 15-minute 5K parkrun in it out of the box, then used it to run a 2:26 at the London Marathon a week later.

Since then I’ve used it to run my 5-mile PR and many other races and hard training sessions, and I’m on my second pair of the shoe.

(Image credit: Future)

Even in the crowded carbon market the Puma Fast-R 3 has a unique ride thanks to the extended carbon plate and aggressively rockered geometry that helps you to keep pushing and hold your goal race pace all the way to the finish line.

I’ve spent the last few months training for the Frankfurt Marathon when I’ll be wearing the Fast-R 3 again to try and set a new PR.

I’ve spent the last few months training for the Frankfurt Marathon when I’ll be wearing the Fast-R 3 again to try and set a new PR.

It’s an expensive shoe and I wouldn't expect to get more than 200-300 miles out of a pair before they’re past their best, but on race day I just want the fastest shoe on my feet.

I’ve not seen big discounts crop up on the Fast-R 3 all that often since it came out last year, so the $100 saving you can get in the Puma sale right now is exceptional.

It is a shame, however, that it’s not currently included in the STOCKUP promotion on the Puma site, where you get an extra 20% off for buying two sale items, 30% for three, and 40% for four.

That said, if you want to add some running apparel and accessories to your basket alongside the Fast-R 3, you can stock up on socks, tees and shorts in the sale for less.