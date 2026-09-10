I'm a huge fan of Adidas. Out of the major sneaker brands, my favorite deals usually come from Adidas because of their affordability, reliability and performance. There's a huge range to choose from, including budget-friendly picks as well as some of the fastest racing shoes we've ever tested. Right now Amazon is offering tons of discounts on Adidas running shoes, and you'll also find up to 40% off in Adidas' fall sale.

One of my favorite discounts is the Adidas Adizero Evo SL running shoes on sale for $75 — we rank them as one of the best women's running shoes because our testers loved their super lightweight design and bouncy-feeling foam.

Note: Prices can vary based on the size and color you choose. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size. For more deals, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Adidas running shoe deals

Save 30% Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $21 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. The Adilette Shower Slides feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Adidas Galaxy 7 Running Shoes (Women's): was $60 now $36 at Adidas US The Adidas Galaxy 7 Running Shoes are a great shoe for first time runners looking to build mileage. They feature a Cloudfoam midsole that cushions your stride to keep you comfortable as you build endurance. Meanwhile, a durable textile upper offers a supportive feel that lasts from your first few laps to your first 5K races. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 (Men's): was $70 now $41 at Amazon This is about as budget-friendly a running shoe as you'll find with this Adidas sneaker on sale starting from $41. The Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas X_PLR Path Sneakers (Women's): was $65 now $48 at Amazon Score a discount on the Adidas X_PLR Path sneakers. With a flexible upper and grippy, durable outsoles, these are the perfect workout companion. The midsole features a hybrid of Adidas' Boost and Bounce tech, giving a springy and responsive feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Zenboost Running Shoes (Women's): was $100 now $60 at Adidas US Packed with Boost+ cushioning, these running shoes will give tons of energy to your runs. They're also lightweight and have a relaxed feel, so you can take it easy if you want to, as well! Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Terrex Anylander Rain.Rdy Hiking Shoes (Men’s): was $85 now $63 at Amazon Did you know Adidas made waterproof hiking shoes? These lace up mid-height cuff Terrex shoes will give you ankle support, as well as a gusseted tongue to keep the elements away from your feet. Excellent for all terrain and all elements. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Kaptir 4.0 Sneakers (Men's): was $90 now $67 at Amazon This entry in the Kaptir lineup is on sale starting from $72. They're known for providing a super-comfortable cloudlike feel underfoot, and a stable fit without the need to tie your laces. The black and brown colorway looks super sleek, too. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Adizero Boston 12 (Men's): was $160 now $112 at Adidas US This shoe uses adidas’ Lightstrike Pro and Lightstrike 2.0 foam, which give soft, cushioned support that will go the distance with you. It also features adidas’ Energyrods 2.0, small glass-fiber rods under the foot that help give a springy, propulsive push with each step. Read more Read less ▼