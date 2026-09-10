13 best Adidas running shoe deals — up to 50% off, with prices from $36
I'm sharing the best savings on popular Adidas running shoes
I'm a huge fan of Adidas. Out of the major sneaker brands, my favorite deals usually come from Adidas because of their affordability, reliability and performance. There's a huge range to choose from, including budget-friendly picks as well as some of the fastest racing shoes we've ever tested. Right now Amazon is offering tons of discounts on Adidas running shoes, and you'll also find up to 40% off in Adidas' fall sale.
One of my favorite discounts is the Adidas Adizero Evo SL running shoes on sale for $75 — we rank them as one of the best women's running shoes because our testers loved their super lightweight design and bouncy-feeling foam.
Note: Prices can vary based on the size and color you choose. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size. For more deals, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
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- Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $21
- Adidas Galaxy 7 Running Shoes (Women's): was $60 now from $36
- Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 (Men's): was $70 now from $41
- Adidas Zenboost Running Shoes (Women's): was $100 now from $60
- Adidas Duramo Speed 2 Running Shoe (Men's): was $90 now from $67
- Adidas Terrex Anylander Rain.Rdy Hiking Shoes (Men’s): was $85 now from $63
- Adidas Adizero Evo SL ATR (Men's): was $160 now from $136
Adidas running shoe deals
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. The Adilette Shower Slides feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
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The Adidas Galaxy 7 Running Shoes are a great shoe for first time runners looking to build mileage. They feature a Cloudfoam midsole that cushions your stride to keep you comfortable as you build endurance. Meanwhile, a durable textile upper offers a supportive feel that lasts from your first few laps to your first 5K races.
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This is about as budget-friendly a running shoe as you'll find with this Adidas sneaker on sale starting from $41. The Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job.
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These budget-friendly sneakers are perfect if you're turning over a new leaf and starting running this month. They're breathable, soft and stable underfoot, making them a great choice for trail runs and pavement too.
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Score a discount on the Adidas X_PLR Path sneakers. With a flexible upper and grippy, durable outsoles, these are the perfect workout companion. The midsole features a hybrid of Adidas' Boost and Bounce tech, giving a springy and responsive feel underfoot.
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These Adidas sneakers let you take on the mountains, trails and everywhere in between. Their style is super simple but sleek, and feature the Adidas three stripes prominently on the side.
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Packed with Boost+ cushioning, these running shoes will give tons of energy to your runs. They're also lightweight and have a relaxed feel, so you can take it easy if you want to, as well!
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Did you know Adidas made waterproof hiking shoes? These lace up mid-height cuff Terrex shoes will give you ankle support, as well as a gusseted tongue to keep the elements away from your feet. Excellent for all terrain and all elements.
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You can now save 26% on the Duramo Speed 2. These running shoes feature extremely lightweight cushioning, making it feel like you're running on clouds. The color match on the shoe's collar also makes it look fantastic.
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This entry in the Kaptir lineup is on sale starting from $72. They're known for providing a super-comfortable cloudlike feel underfoot, and a stable fit without the need to tie your laces. The black and brown colorway looks super sleek, too.
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The Adidas Adizero Evo SL does now appear in sales quite regularly, but even at its full price of $150, it's a steal thanks to its lightweight design and versatile ride. It's a favorite with the Tom's Guide running team, especially our Senior Fitness Writer Nick Harris-Fry, who gave it a 4.5-star rating in his Adidas Adizero Evo SL review.
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This shoe uses adidas’ Lightstrike Pro and Lightstrike 2.0 foam, which give soft, cushioned support that will go the distance with you. It also features adidas’ Energyrods 2.0, small glass-fiber rods under the foot that help give a springy, propulsive push with each step.
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The Adidas Evo SL ATR is a winterized version of the Evo SL. It has a water repellent upper and a thicker and more extensive outsole that delivers better grip in wet conditions. It's a great daily training option if your winters are wet and cold, and also works well on light trails.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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