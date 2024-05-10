What is the Nectar Premier mattress and should you buy it in Memorial Day sales?

The Nectar Premier Mattress offers contoured pressure relief and excellent motion isolation at a mid-range price. Nectar Sleep is also the company behind the hugely popular Nectar Mattress, which has earned a high-ranking spot in our best mattress guide. So is the more expensive Nectar Premier Mattress worth your money?

Measuring 13 inches tall and available as either a hybrid or a memory foam, the Nectar Premier provides the support and comfort side sleepers need. And with the Memorial Day mattress sales underway, you can now get this bed for a fraction of the MSRP – and with a full year sleep trial to try it out.

Nectar mattress sales are live throughout the year, so while this discount is impressive, it isn't unusual. But that doesn't mean you should overlook what the Nectar Premier has to offer. In this guide, we'll be exploring all you need to know about the Nectar Premier, and whether this bed is worth the investment.

Nectar Premier Mattress: overview

Pros Available as both a hybrid and a memory foam

Perfect for side sleepers

Strong motion isolation Cons Edge support could be stronger

Too soft for stomach sleepers

The Nectar Premier is the mid-range option from Nectar, sitting between the Nectar Mattress and the Nectar Premier Copper. It's a great choice for those who want a more luxurious feel than what the Nectar Mattress has to offer, but who don't need the enhanced cooling properties of the Premier Copper.

Available in both a memory foam design and a hybrid design, the Nectar Premier has a 13-inch profile and a medium-firm feel that's ideal for side and back sleepers. The cushioned pressure relief is impressive, while the supportive core keeps the spine aligned. And good news if you share a bed – the motion isolation is top quality.

An evergreen Nectar mattress sale means you never have to pay full price for the Nectar Premier. There's typically up to 40% off all sizes, placing this mattress in the mid-range price bracket. But the benefits are premium: a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

Nectar Premier Mattress: price & trial

Regular Nectar mattress sales mean you never pay full price for the Nectar Premier mattress. In this evergreen sale, both the Nectar Premier Memory Foam and Nectar Premier Hybrid are mid-range mattresses. We typically see between 30% and 40% off throughout the year, although occasional flash sales around the holidays can bring the price down further.

In terms of extras, the Nectar Premier comes with some of the best benefits on the market. A 365-night mattress trial gives you a full year to test out the bed, and you also get a lifetime warranty for extra peace of mind.

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress prices are:

Twin MSRP: $1,049 (usually sold at $549

$1,049 (usually sold at $549 Twin XL MSRP: $1,199 (usually sold at $749)

$1,199 (usually sold at $749) Full MSRP: $1,349 (usually sold at $899)

$1,349 (usually sold at $899) Queen MSRP: $1,499 (usually sold at $949)

$1,499 (usually sold at $949) King MSRP: $1,799 (usually sold at $1,099)

$1,799 (usually sold at $1,099) Cal king MSRP: $1,799 (usually sold at $1,099)

$1,799 (usually sold at $1,099) Split king MSRP: $2,398 (usually sold at $1,499)

And for the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress:

Twin MSRP: $1,349 (usually sold at $799

$1,349 (usually sold at $799 Twin XL MSRP: $1,499 (usually sold at $999)

$1,499 (usually sold at $999) Full MSRP: $1,649 (usually sold at $1,099)

$1,649 (usually sold at $1,099) Queen MSRP: $1,799 (usually sold at $1,099)

$1,799 (usually sold at $1,099) King MSRP: $2,099 (usually sold at $1,299)

$2,099 (usually sold at $1,299) Cal king MSRP: $1,799 (usually sold at $1,299)

$1,799 (usually sold at $1,299) Split king MSRP: $2,998 (usually sold at $1,998)

Nectar Premier Mattress: from $1,049 $549 at Nectar

Nectar is currently offering up to 40% off all mattresses, which for the Nectar Premier works out at roughly 36% to 37% (although some sizes have even bigger savings). While this is a fairly standard sale from Nectar, it's still a generous saving, and you'll get those premium extras, including a full year sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

Nectar Premier Mattress: design & materials

Available as both an all-foam and hybrid design

All-foam model features ActiveCool and ActiveSupport foam

Hybrid model uses ActiveLift foam and infinity edge support innersprings

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress enhances the design of the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, which is already our best memory foam mattress. Like the Nectar Mattress, the Nectar Premier features three internal foam layers, but at 13 inches high, it's a taller, plusher design.

At the top of the Nectar Premier Memory Foam sits a three-inch layer of gel memory foam, designed to draw heat away from the body for enhanced temperature regulation. Below this is a three-inch layer of transition foam, before a seven-inch ActiveSupport stability base layer. These base layers add support and response, cradling the body and keeping the spine in alignment overnight.

The Nectar Premier Hybrid is quite different to its memory foam counterpart. It features three upper layers of foam, including a two-inch layer of ActiveLift foam to promote better spinal alignment. Beneath the foam sits the spring layer, crafted using eight-inch individually wrapped springs, with thicker coils at the perimeter to increase edge support. Finally, a dense layer of foam helps support and stabilize the entire mattress.

Nectar Premier Mattress: support & comfort

Medium-firm feel good for back and side sleepers

Good motion isolation and temperature regulation

Lacking some edge support

In our Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress review, our testing panel agreed that the bed offered "just the right amount of sinkage", and that the medium-firm feel provided both cushioning and support. Nectar rates both the Premier Memory Foam and Hybrid as 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, or medium-firm. Our tester gave the Premier Hybrid a 7 out of 10, so we imagine the Premier Memory Foam has a similar feel.

A medium-firm support is ideal for side sleepers, reducing pressure at the shoulders and hips while holding the spine in neutral alignment. Back sleepers should also get on well with this bed. However, stomach sleepers will need firmer support for the lumbar region, to prevent the hips from sinking.

The Nectar Premier also offers good temperature regulation, especially if you opt for the breathable hybrid build. All-foam mattresses can hold onto heat, but Nectar has reduced this problem by introducing phase change materials that react throughout the night to lower the temperature.

On the flip-side, the Nectar Premier has good motion isolation all round (we awarded the Nectar Premier Hybrid best motion isolation in our guide to the best hybrid mattresses), but we expect the thick foams of the Memory Foam to better trap movement if you share with a restless partner. The only performance downside is the edge support. The weaker perimeters sink if you sit on the side of the bed.

Nectar Premier Mattress: should you buy it?

Buy the Nectar Premier Mattress if...

✅ You sleep on your side: The medium-firm feel of the Nectar Premier is ideal for side sleepers, with a cushioned pressure relief than can reduce aches at the shoulder and hips. It's also good for back sleepers, especially those with a lighter build who need softer support.

✅ You share with a restless partner: The Nectar Premier Mattress absorbs motion, stopping it from traveling from one side of the bed to the other. If your partner has a tendency to toss and turn, they shouldn't keep you up with their wiggling.

✅ You want a more luxurious feel: At 13 inches high, the Nectar Premier adds an inch to the Nectar Mattress. This extra inch increases the plushness, giving the mattress an overall more luxurious feel (and providing some extra cushioning and support to side sleepers).

Don't buy the Nectar Premier Mattress if...

❌ You sleep very hot: The Premier does provide good cooling (especially if you opt for the hybrid design) but if you struggle with night sweats, consider upgrading to the superior temperature regulation of the Nectar Premier Copper, now up to 40% off at Nectar.

❌ You sleep on your stomach: Stomach sleepers need firmer support in the lumbar region to keep the spine from sinking. The Nectar Premier is just a little too soft. Stomach sleepers should consider the firmer DreamCloud Hybrid mattress, which is 50% off at DreamCloud.

❌ You need strong edge support: Press against the sides of the Nectar Premier and you'll feel the bed sink beneath you. This can be an issue if you need to push against the mattress to get up in the morning. The Saatva Classic is a premium buy, but we were incredibly impressed with the edge support in our Saatva Classic mattress review.

The bottom line

The Nectar Premier Mattress has a medium-firm feel that's perfect for side sleepers, while the impressive motion isolation makes this bed a good choice for couples. It has better temperature regulation than the standard Nectar Mattress, while an extra inch of height adds a touch of luxury at a mid-range price tag. And the extras are generous, including a 365-night trial and a forever warranty.

Nectar Premier Mattress: alternatives

