What is a Puffy mattress and should you buy one in the Labor Day sales?

Puffy is a California-based mattress brand that produces all of its products in the US. Originally known for its all-foam mattress the Puffy Cloud, the brand now also produces three hybrid beds (see our guide to this year's best hybrid mattress for our top recommendations). But are these mattresses worth investing in? Here we take a look at the brand's different options, how much they cost, and how to tell if they'd suit you or not.

Right now there’s up to $1,350 off Puffy mattresses in the Labor Day mattress sales when you use the code LABORDAY. That means you can buy a Puffy Cloud mattress for just $599 at Puffy and you'll get $600 worth of free bedding – that's fantastic value.

In this guide we’ll look at the different Puffy mattresses to help you decide if any are right for you. If you're still unsure after reading, take a look at our guide to this year's best mattress for all sleepers and budgets to see our top recommendations.

Today's top deals on popular mattresses

Today's best Puffy Labor Day mattress deals

Puffy Cloud Memory Foam mattress: from $1,949 now $599 at Puffy

The Puffy Cloud may be all-foam, but it’s supportive enough for side and back sleepers. Support foam helps to relieve pressure on the hips, back, knees and shoulders, while there’s plenty of sinkage from the memory foam to cushion the joints. The cooling cover and foams also do an excellent job of regulating temperature. You can pick up a queen size for $1,049 (MSRP $2,399) plus a bedding bundle with code LABORDAY.

Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress: from $2,599 now $1,249 at Puffy

The Puffy Royal offers plenty of sink-in softness when you first lie down, but the adaptive coils give plenty of support and do a great job of keeping the spine aligned. Our testers for the Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress review found that back and side sleepers will find plenty of support and pressure relief, whilst the softer foams also provide plenty of motion isolation. A queen size mattress is currently $2,399 (MSRP $3,749) along with a free bedding bundle with code LABORDAY.

What is a Puffy mattress?

Puffy’s mattresses use the brand’s Cooling Cloud tech to regulate heat

Each mattress offers a plush, sink-in feel

Puffy mattresses are made in the US

Puffy was founded in 2016, producing its first mattresses the following year. Its founder wanted to create a bed that gave sleepers the feeling of sleeping on a cloud, and created the brand’s trademarked Cooling Cloud technology to help with that aim. Cooling Cloud foam promises to give plenty of cushioning comfort, along with (yes) excellent cooling tech to prevent sleepers from overheating.

(Image credit: Puffy)

The brand originally made only the Puffy Cloud, which is an all-foam mattress, but has now expanded its range with three hybrid mattresses. These are the Puffy Lux, Puffy Royal and Puffy Monarch, with each model getting increasingly more luxurious.

Those that wake with aches and pains will be happy to hear that the Puffy Monarch and Puffy Cloud are also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association.

What is a Puffy mattress like to sleep on?

Puffy’s mattresses offer plenty of sink-in cushioning

Mattresses are rated at between 5 and 7 out of 10

Not all mattresses offer enough support in our view

The patented Puffy foam is the first thing you’ll notice about Puffy mattresses. It has plenty of that memory foam ‘hug’ that sleepers either love or hate, and while It’s not as contouring as a Tempur-Pedic mattress, for example, you get plenty of cushioning.

The memory foam is also gel-infused, and there’s a humidity-resistant climate comfort foam underneath to help keep sleepers cool. No Puffy mattress will compete with a proper cooling mattress in this department, but they do a good job of preventing most sleepers from overheating.

(Image credit: Puffy)

Importantly, I wouldn’t recommend the Puffy mattresses to sleepers who don’t enjoy a memory foam ‘hug’ – but I would recommend it if you're looking for one of the best memory foam mattresses for all sleepers craving a contouring, cradling bed. Even the hybrid mattresses have plenty of sink-in softness. In fact, when our testers slept on the Puffy Lux during our Puffy Lux mattress review, they found it so soft that the consensus was that the mattress would only suit lightweight side sleepers.

In contrast, though, our Puffy Royal mattress review found a far more supportive soft mattress that, while it’s ultra plush, still maintains plenty of support from the adaptive coils for side and back sleepers. Although we haven’t yet tested the Puffy Monarch mattress, its specs on paper mean I’d expect it to perform similarly to the Royal.

The Puffy Cloud is the brand’s all-foam mattress, with customers rating the mattress highly for pressure relief and a comfortable sleep for side and back sleepers. It’s also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, so expect the spine to be kept aligned in these sleeping positions.

How much does a Puffy mattress cost?

Puffy’s mattresses are in the affordable to luxury price bracket

The mattresses are never sold at full MSRP

Labor Day sales take up to $1,350 off the price of a Puffy mattress

Puffy mattresses are always discounted, with discounts of between $750 and $1,350 over the stated MSRP being common. These represent some of the most generous discounts on the market, and you’ll also get a free bedding bundle consisting of pillows, sheets and a mattress protector with each purchase.

The Puffy Cloud is the brand’s cheapest mattress, with prices starting at $1,949 for a twin. The current Labor Day offer slashes this to an incredible $599, with a queen coming in at $1,049 (MSRP $2,399).

(Image credit: Puffy)

At the other end of the scale, the Puffy Monarch starts at $3,349 for a twin XL, although this again has a whopping discount taking it down to $1,999. A queen Monarch is $3,299 (MSRP $4,649). In between these two you’ll find the Puffy Lux and the Puffy Royal.

At the top end of the scale, these prices put the Puffy range in line with high-end Tempur-Pedic mattresses. As with Tempur-Pedic mattresses, the trial period is slightly disappointing at 101 nights, but you do get a lifetime warranty along with free shipping to your door.

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a Puffy Mattress?

Black Friday is traditionally the best time to buy a new mattress

Puffy offer generous discounts every month

The current Labor Day offers are the highest the brand generally offer

Black Friday is traditionally the time when you’ll see the biggest discounts from mattress brands, but this year’s Labor Day is throwing up some real bargains. The cheapest Puffy mattress, the Puffy Cloud, is currently reduced in a queen size to $1,049 (MSRP $2,399). That’s a saving of $1,350.

(Image credit: Puffy)

Next up is the Puffy Lux mattress, with a queen down to $1,499 from its MSRP of $2,849. Above this in the range is the Puffy Royal, with a queen at $2,399 (MSRP $3,749). Finally, the Puffy Monarch is reduced to $3,299 from its MSRP of $4,649.

You’ll also get a bedding bundle with all these mattresses worth up to $1,200 (depending on which size mattress you purchase). Just remember to enter code LABORDAY at checkout to get these discounts.

Should you by a Puffy mattress this Labor Day?

Buy a Puffy mattress if...

✅ You sleep on your side or back: The soft cushioning of Puffy's signature foam and its pronounced ‘hug’ feel means these mattresses are ideal for side sleepers. Choose one of the firmer hybrids and it'll also prove a boon for back sleepers, keeping the spine aligned and hips lifted.

✅ You share your bed with a restless sleeper: Puffy mattresses do an excellent job of isolating movement, helping to prevent you being disturbed at night by a partner’s tossing and turning.

✅ You sleep warm: Despite the contouring and cushioning of these mattresses, temperature regulation is excellent, with the cooling foams doing a good job of keeping sleepers cool.

Don't buy a Puffy mattress if...

❌ You sleep on your front: The contouring of the foam in the Puffy mattresses means that front sleepers will find their hips dropping too far into the mattress for good spinal alignment.

❌ You’re of a heavier build: Like front sleepers, heavier bodies need a firmer surface to help stop them from sinking too far into the mattress. If you are of a heavier build, consider one of the best mattresses for heavy people instead.

❌ You’re on a budget: Even the cheapest Puffy mattress remains expensive. If you want all the bells and whistles of the Puffy Monarch, you’re looking at a serious investment piece.