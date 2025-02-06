This Nectar flash sale is the best I've seen — up to 50% off mattresses plus free $599 bedding bundle
Get a free bedding bundle worth up to $599 with every mattress in Nectar's Presidents' Day flash sale
Nectar Sleep has launched the best sale we've seen from the brand in a long time with its President's Day bedding bundle deal. As well as up to 50% off top-rated mattress, you can claim $599 worth of bedding for free at Nectar. That's a major saving on your entire sleep set up.
We've spent thousands of hours testing beds to find the best mattress of 2025 and the Nectar Classic Memory Foam continuously earns high marks for its cushioned pressure relief and excellent value for money — it's just $649 for a queen Nectar Classic Mattress in the Nectar sale.
But we'll be honest, it's not the discount that stand out in this Nectar mattress sale (Nectar mattresses are outstanding value all year-round), it's the incredible free bedding bundle. These prices are standard from Nectar, but we haven't seen a free gift of this quality in a long time. If this deal hasn't caught your eye, check out our Presidents Day mattress sales hub for more of our favorite deals. Or read on to find my top picks in the Nectar sale...
1. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was from $1,081 $649 at Nectar
We recently retested the Nectar Classic and found it's still the best memory foam mattress around. The medium-firm feel is cozy for side sleepers but supportive for back sleepers (and even some stomach sleepers) while the dense foams absorb motion without trapping heat — so you sleep cooler and you won't be woken up by your restless partner. All that for a great value price: it's just $649 for a queen. You can read us waxing lyrical about the Classic in our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review, so let's focus for a second on the free bedding bundle. Worth up to $599, it includes a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillows (twin and twin XL sizes only come with one pillow.)
2. Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress: was from $1,499 $999 at Nectar
This sumptuous all-foam bed from Nectar delivers on its luxury mattress promises with a dense, contouring feel that provides pressure relief on par with the best mattress for side sleepers. It can sleep a little warm, as we discovered during our Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress review, but we think most sleepers will stay a comfortable temperature. In the evergreen sale a queen size is $1,249 (from a total value of $3,165) and it comes with the Serenity sleep bundle for free (including cooling pillows, which can help with the temperature regulation issues.) Like all Nectar mattresses, the Luxe includes a 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
3. Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,395 $799 at Nectar
The Nectar Premier Hybrid is a 13-inch tall mattress that uses cooling fibers and open coils to create a breathable feel. Like all the best hybrid mattresses, the Premier Hybrid has a supportive coil base while those plush Nectar foams provide superior pressure relief. We haven't tested this current model, but you can learn about the previous iteration with our Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review. It's well priced for a hybrid from one of the best mattress in a box brands, with a queen now $1,099 (was $2,396.) And, of course, you can currently claim your bedding bundle for free.
