"No more sore spots when I wake up." Sleepers with back pain love this Sealy mattress and it's $200 off today
Rare deal shaves $200 off the price of Sealy’s popular hybrid mattress for back pain ahead of the Presidents' Day sales
The Sealy PosturePedic Hybrid mattress is a favorite among sleepers with back pain and today you can save up to $200 on the Posturepedic Plus Hybrid at Sealy with a queen priced $1,699 (was $1,799). You'll also get two free pillows, a bed sheet set and a mattress protector so you can upgrade your whole bed in one go.
The Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid is made from ComfortSense memory foam to reduce pressure points, plus coils to reduce motion transfer while boosting support. Overall the focus is on ensuring better spinal alignment and cooling comfort during sleep, meaning less back pain and overheating for you.
Many of the top-rated options in our best mattress guide are hybrids and they suits most sleepers thanks to a good balance of comfort versus support. This Presidents' Day mattress sale saves up up to $200 on the Sealy PosturePedic Hybrid Plus, with free shipping and a 10-year warranty.
Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid (queen): $1,679 $1,779 at Sealy
If you're looking for superior support, the Sealy Posturepedic Plus is a good choice. This popular mattress in a box combines the responsive feel of innersprings with contouring memory foam to create a medium-firm feel that'll suit most types of sleepers. This mattress is focuses on aligning the spine and relieving pressure points to reduce aches and pains. It's also good for hot sleepers, with a cooling cover that dissipates heat. A queen is currently $1,699 (was $1,799), saving you $100. You'll also get a free bedding bundle included worth $179 that includes two pillows, a sheet set and a protector.
Price history: We typically see the Sealy PosturePedic Plus Hybrid sold at full price, whereas older versions of the mattress have been discounted at third-party retailers such as MattressFirm. This is the cheapest price we've seen on this version of the Posturepedic, with $100 off sizes twin to King and $200 off a Split King, CA King and Split CA King sizes. So now is a good time to buy.
Benefits: 90-night trial | Free delivery | 10-year warranty
Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try this...
DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: from $449 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud is one of this year's top-rated hybrid mattresses and our testers loved it mostly for back and stomach sleeping. It's excellent value for money at $665 for a queen, and offers a similar feel to the Saatva Classic, our top choice overall (see our Saatva Classic mattress review to learn why) while costing over $1,000 less. While the DreamCloud lacks the luxury hotel-style sheen of the Sealy, it's a superb alternative for people on a budget who need good back support, pressure relief and motion isolation in their mattress, plus a little bounce.
