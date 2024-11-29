Quick! 5 mattress deals perfect for heavy people in today's Black Friday sales

If you’re a heavier sleeper, finding a bed that has plenty of support without compromise cushioning comfort can be expensive. But in today's Black Friday sales we've found some epic deals. Our favorite is 27% off the Helix Plus mattress at Helix with our code TOMS27, which brings a queen down to an affordable $1,094.12 (was $1,498.80).

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs and body type means considering more than just price. And if you're a heavier sleeper then looking out for premium materials and high-quality construction can make all the difference. Our top picks include high-density foams, reinforced coils and advanced edge support that prevent dipping and sagging and maintain their shape and support.

With the Black Friday mattress sales in full swing, now is a brilliant time to invest in a new mattress that will suit your body shape. We’ve pulled together 5 of the top deals on the best mattresses for heavy people that you can buy in today's sales to suit all sleep styles and budgets.

1. Saatva HD mattress: was from $1,995 now $1,595 at Saatva

The Saatva HD is the best Saatva mattress for heavy people with a maximum weight capacity of 1,000lbs for two sleepers. This bed is 15.5” high and features a layer of 5-zone Talalay latex, a 5lb memory foam layer, and the brand's patented Lumbar Zone Technology for full back support. It also has a layer of 12.5-guage coils for a responsive feel. Plus, HD reinforced foam edges mean you can enjoy the full mattress surface as well as making it easier to get in and out of bed. We have an exclusive Saatva Black Friday sale sees $400 off Saatva’s beds this Black Friday, this means you can get a queen Saatva HD for $2,895 (was $3,295) and it also comes with the generous Saatva perks including 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. WinkBed Plus mattress: was from $1,349 now $1,049 at WinkBed

This mattress has been designed to suit sleepers over 250lbs. It has a combination of latex, foams and supportive coils to ensure there is plenty of comfort along with the support. This mattress does come in four firmness options but the plus is 8 out of 10 and includes a layer of high-density anti sag foam, a latex support layer and 5-Zone EliteEdge individually wrapped support coils. In the WinkBed mattress review, we tested the Luxury Firm option and found it had great zoned lumbar support. This is due to the 3-step back relief system to help ease muscle tension and keep the spine and joins in alignment, which will only improve with the Plus option. Hot sleepers will also benefit from the triple layer heat-disperse material for a cooler night. WinkBed have a permanent sale that takes $300 off their mattresses so a queen will cost $1,699 (was $1,999). Benefits include a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

3. Helix Plus mattress: was from $1,065 now $777.70 at Helix

The Helix Plus is a medium-firm bed that offers extra support for heavier sleepers whilst still remaining soft and cushioning. This mattress also has the option to upgrade to the GlacioTex pillow top for any hot sleepers but the standard Tencel cover will still do a good job of keeping temperatures regulated. The Helix Plus uses a blend of durable cradling foams, contouring support foam and TitanCore steel coils for durable support. The Helix Black Friday sales have an exclusive offer for Tom's Guide readers. When you enter the code TOMS27 at checkout, a queen size will be $1,094.12 (was $1,498.80), and you'll get two free pillows. Plus, you also get 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free, fast delivery.

4. Titan Plus mattress: was from $699 now $489.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

If you’re looking for a strong, durable bed on a budget the Titan Plus is a great idea. This bed has a firm feel and uses high-density foams such as the TitanFlex™ foam which delivers both responsive contouring and pressure point relief. This is combined with up to 900 individually encased TitanCore coils made from 100% steel for long-lasting support. The mattress is a good option for hot sleepers as the foams use open cell technology which allow for additional airflow leaving you to sleep cool all night long. Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales usually discount their mattresses throughout the year but right now there’s 30% off bringing the cost of a queen to $874.30. It also has a 120-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.