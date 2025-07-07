Get next-level support with the Big Fig Classic mattress — still 25% off in extended 4th July sale

Heavier sleepers need extra support but still need a mattress that will provide comfort and ease pressure points. The Big Fig Classic mattress supports sleepers with a combined weight of up to 1,100lbs and there's currently 25% off at Big Fig in the extended 4th of July sales. This brings a queen down to $1,424 (was $1,899), which almost matches the Black Friday price of $1,399.

Like many of the best mattresses, the Big Fig Classic is a hybrid mattress, combining foams and coils. Offering excellent lumbar support for back and stomach sleepers, this is a great option for those looking for a firmer feel.

We usually see $300 off the Big Fig, so this higher discount is well worth taking advantage of. And, with 4th of July now behind this, we're not sure how much longer this mattress sale will stay live for. Is it the right choice for you? Let's find out more...

Big Fig mattress: twin was $1,499 now $1,124 at Big Fig

Combining sturdy layers of foam, including latex, and coils, the Big Fig is designed from head to foot for heavier sleepers. It's one of the best mattresses for heavy people you can buy, offering support for a combined weight of 1,100lbs. The current offer takes a queen size down to $1,424 (MSRP $1,899) with code FIREWORKS and you'll also get a 120-night trial, 20-year warranty and free shipping. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it comes pretty close and it matches the Memorial Day sale price we saw this year. We don't expect this sale to last much longer.

The highest weight capacity in its class

The Big Fig has the highest weight capacity in its class, supporting a combined weight of up to 1,100lbs. But is it comfortable to sleep on? With a firmness rating of 7-8, you'll sleep on top of the Big Fig rather than sinking into it and it's particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers (side sleepers are likely to find it too firm).

The mattress is made with high density foams, including latex, to prevent sagging and the coil layer is made with 15-gauge spring steel. There's also added lumbar support to help keep the spine aligned and prevent any aches and pains forming.

There's usually $300 off the Big Fig but this extended 4th of July discount almost matches the $500 off Black Friday deal we saw last year. With the code FIREWORKS, $1,424 (MSRP $1,899) for a queen is a great price for such a specialist bed.

On a budget? Try this instead...