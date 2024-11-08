I'm a pro mattress tester with back pain — the Saatva mattress I'd buy in today's Black Friday sales

If you suffer with back pain like I do, you’ll know the right mattress can make a huge difference. Luckily, my favorite Saatva mattress for back pain is now on sale thanks to a time limited pre-Black Friday deal. Right now, you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva RX at Saatva, with a queen reduced to $2,895 (was $3,295).

Saatva is the luxury brand behind this year's best mattress for all sleepers , and their RX mattress is highly supportive and provides outstanding pressure relief. Specially designed for sleepers with back and joint conditions, the Saatva RX delivers enhanced lumbar support and adjusts to your body every time it moves.

The biggest Saatva mattress sales are usually saved for major holiday events, such as the upcoming Black Friday mattress sales. However, this early Black Friday deal provides much better savings than the previous Saatva discount, and it's only around for a limited time, too. Regardless of when you buy, you'll always get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery.

Saving: $400 off all sizes at Saatva Mattress summary: The Saatva RX is our top choice for this year’s best mattress for back pain thanks to its ability to provide enhanced back support and outstanding pressure relief. In our Saatva RX mattress review , our lead tester, a long-term sufferer of lower back pain and mild scoliosis, noticed a reduction in her pain after just one night on the mattress. The RX contains Saatva’s patented lumbar crown (a 1” strip of gel-infused memory foam in the middle of the mattress for enhanced lumbar support) along with the brand’s Therapeutic Support Core technology, which allows the mattress to adjust every time a sleeper moves. The mattress provides a winning combination of support and comfort that will ease back pain in no time. Temperature regulation and edge support are also good, but there is a little bounce and motion transfer with this mattress, which could be a slight problem if you share your bed with a restless sleeper. The Saatva RX is a hotel quality mattress with a luxury feel. Price history: The current discount of $400 off Saatva mattresses when you spend over $1,000 beats the previous discount, which only offered $300 off. The offer takes a queen size of the best Saatva mattress for back pain down to $2,895 from its MSRP of $3,295. It’s a great discount and the best early Saatva Black Friday sales we've seen so far. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery and old mattress removal

