I'm a pro mattress tester with back pain — the Saatva mattress I'd buy in today's Black Friday sales
Saatva’s time limited sale takes $400 off the Saatva RX Mattress ahead of Black Friday
If you suffer with back pain like I do, you’ll know the right mattress can make a huge difference. Luckily, my favorite Saatva mattress for back pain is now on sale thanks to a time limited pre-Black Friday deal. Right now, you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva RX at Saatva, with a queen reduced to $2,895 (was $3,295).
Saatva is the luxury brand behind this year's best mattress for all sleepers, and their RX mattress is highly supportive and provides outstanding pressure relief. Specially designed for sleepers with back and joint conditions, the Saatva RX delivers enhanced lumbar support and adjusts to your body every time it moves.
The biggest Saatva mattress sales are usually saved for major holiday events, such as the upcoming Black Friday mattress sales. However, this early Black Friday deal provides much better savings than the previous Saatva discount, and it's only around for a limited time, too. Regardless of when you buy, you'll always get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery.
Saatva RX Mattress
Was from: $1,995
Now from: $1,695
Saving: $400 off all sizes at Saatva
Mattress summary: The Saatva RX is our top choice for this year’s best mattress for back pain thanks to its ability to provide enhanced back support and outstanding pressure relief. In our Saatva RX mattress review, our lead tester, a long-term sufferer of lower back pain and mild scoliosis, noticed a reduction in her pain after just one night on the mattress. The RX contains Saatva’s patented lumbar crown (a 1” strip of gel-infused memory foam in the middle of the mattress for enhanced lumbar support) along with the brand’s Therapeutic Support Core technology, which allows the mattress to adjust every time a sleeper moves. The mattress provides a winning combination of support and comfort that will ease back pain in no time. Temperature regulation and edge support are also good, but there is a little bounce and motion transfer with this mattress, which could be a slight problem if you share your bed with a restless sleeper. The Saatva RX is a hotel quality mattress with a luxury feel.
Price history: The current discount of $400 off Saatva mattresses when you spend over $1,000 beats the previous discount, which only offered $300 off. The offer takes a queen size of the best Saatva mattress for back pain down to $2,895 from its MSRP of $3,295. It’s a great discount and the best early Saatva Black Friday sales we've seen so far.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery and old mattress removal
Looking for something cheaper? Try this instead…
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,130 now from $419 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud mattress is one of the best hybrid mattresses and a great choice for back pain sufferers, with its foam-and-spring layers contouring to the hips and lower lumbar to reduce pain. It’s a sound alternative to the Saatva RX, offering plenty of support and comfort along with the feel of a much pricier model. And you’ll also get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns (Saatva charge $99 for a return). The 50% discount on the DreamCloud seems to be an almost permanent fixture now and we don’t expect this to increase for Black Friday. It means you can pick up a queen size for $665 (MSRP $1,613) and there’s also the option to add in a discounted sleep bundle.
