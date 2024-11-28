Sleepers rate this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper for easing joint pain overnight – and it's 40% off in the Black Friday sales

If you're looking to improve your mattress without buying a whole new one, you might want to consider a mattress topper. Right now, one of our all-time favorite toppers is on sale, with 40% off the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper at Tempur-Pedic.

This orthopedic topper conforms to your body to deliver excellent pressure relief, instantly making any mattress feel luxurious. While it can't transform a worn-out bed into the top picks of our best mattress guide, the three inches of sink-in cushioning can add comfort and cushioning to a mattress that's too firm or lacks support.

If you don't want to splash out on a brand new mattress, this Black Friday mattress topper sale is an affordable solution. (Although the Black Friday mattress deals mean now is the best time to buy a new bed). Tempur-Pedic reserves its biggest discounts for major sales events, so we recommend grabbing this deal before it disappears. Plus hot sleepers can upgrade to the cooling Tempur-Adapt topper for just $251.40 at Tempur-Pedic.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: twin from $319 $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

Summary: This plush memory foam mattress topper is the perfect way to inject some extra comfort into a bedroom. It takes the number one spot in our best mattress topper guide, and our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review team described it as "luxe pressure relief for less." Much like Tempur-Pedic mattresses, It molds to the shape of the sleeper, for a cozy all-night 'hug'. The biggest drawback is that it sleeps a little warm, so for chronically hot sleepers, we recommend adding the cooling cover for an extra $60. In the current 40% off sale, a queen is $251.40 (was $419) without the cover, or $311.40 with the cooling tech. As a mattress topper, it doesn't have the same return policy of Tempur-Pedic mattresses, so be sure this is the topper for you before you buy. Benefits: free shipping | 10-year warranty Price history: The current 40% off is the best Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sale we've seen on the Tempur-Adapt topper. It matches the deal from last Black Friday, as well as the Black Friday before that — so we're fairly confident this is as good as it's going to get. Tempur-Pedic sale rarely hang around for long, so shop now if this is the topper you've had your eye on.

Want a cheaper alternative? Try this...