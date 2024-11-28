Sleepers rate this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper for easing joint pain overnight – and it's 40% off in the Black Friday sales
Save up to $187 on the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper right now
If you're looking to improve your mattress without buying a whole new one, you might want to consider a mattress topper. Right now, one of our all-time favorite toppers is on sale, with 40% off the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper at Tempur-Pedic.
This orthopedic topper conforms to your body to deliver excellent pressure relief, instantly making any mattress feel luxurious. While it can't transform a worn-out bed into the top picks of our best mattress guide, the three inches of sink-in cushioning can add comfort and cushioning to a mattress that's too firm or lacks support.
If you don't want to splash out on a brand new mattress, this Black Friday mattress topper sale is an affordable solution. (Although the Black Friday mattress deals mean now is the best time to buy a new bed). Tempur-Pedic reserves its biggest discounts for major sales events, so we recommend grabbing this deal before it disappears. Plus hot sleepers can upgrade to the cooling Tempur-Adapt topper for just $251.40 at Tempur-Pedic.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: twin from $319 $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic
Summary: This plush memory foam mattress topper is the perfect way to inject some extra comfort into a bedroom. It takes the number one spot in our best mattress topper guide, and our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review team described it as "luxe pressure relief for less." Much like Tempur-Pedic mattresses, It molds to the shape of the sleeper, for a cozy all-night 'hug'. The biggest drawback is that it sleeps a little warm, so for chronically hot sleepers, we recommend adding the cooling cover for an extra $60. In the current 40% off sale, a queen is $251.40 (was $419) without the cover, or $311.40 with the cooling tech. As a mattress topper, it doesn't have the same return policy of Tempur-Pedic mattresses, so be sure this is the topper for you before you buy.
Benefits: free shipping | 10-year warranty
Price history: The current 40% off is the best Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sale we've seen on the Tempur-Adapt topper. It matches the deal from last Black Friday, as well as the Black Friday before that — so we're fairly confident this is as good as it's going to get. Tempur-Pedic sale rarely hang around for long, so shop now if this is the topper you've had your eye on.
Want a cheaper alternative? Try this...
3" Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper: twin from $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Looking for a budget friendly way to bring cushioning to a firm mattress? The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper delivers oodles of cushioning for side sleepers, earning it a place as a budget-favorite in our best memory foam mattress topper guide. Right now a twin size is less than $50 in the Amazon Black Friday sale (it's sold out direct from Lucid). There's no deal on the 3-inch queen, but you can pick up a 2-inch queen for just $59.49 (was $69.99) in the same sale. Learn more with our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.