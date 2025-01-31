I slept on a latex hybrid mattress for a month — why I should've picked a memory foam one instead

For over a month now I've been sleeping on a latex hybrid mattress. I chose it for a myriad of reasons: it's eco-friendly, non-toxic, and it uses premium and long-lasting materials. However, I wouldn't call it my ideal bed.

While there are plenty of hybrid models in our best mattress of the year guide, those hybrids are made with memory foam rather than latex. In fact, all of the best hybrid mattresses we've tested use memory foam. Latex hybrids, however, have lots advantages over memory foam, such as more durability and natural temperature regulation.

So, why would I choose a memory foam hybrid instead of a latex one? Read on to find out how a memory foam hybrid could be better for my sleep (and maybe even yours). And if you're shopping for a new mattress right now, there are plenty discounted in price thanks to this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales.

3 reasons why I should've chose a memory foam hybrid over a latex hybrid mattress

1. Memory foam has more pressure relief

(Image credit: Future)

My latex hybrid mattress has a very bouyant, responsive surface, making it perfect for restless sleepers who need that sink-free ease of movement. Latex foam is a bouncy material, and it sort of mimics the feel of traditional spring mattresses.

While this responsive feel is great if you prefer to sleep on your mattress rather than feeling as if you're sinking in to it, I prefer a softer, body-hugging bed. So, if you've ever dreamt of a cloud-like, marshmallow-soft mattress like the ones you'd find at a five-star hotel, you may want to look at memory foam hybrid instead.

2. Memory foam has a more consistent feel

(Image credit: Future)

Dunlop latex is the most used type of latex in mattresses (to see the benefits of both kinds, take a look at our Dunlop vs Talalay latex guide) but due to its manufacturing process, it tends to be uneven and heavier at the bottom.

I found this to be the case when it came to edge support. While both the left and right side of the bed had good, sturdy edges, the foot of the bed would dip every time I sat on it (particularly annoying as I usually sit on the foot of the bed to get dressed).

3. Memory foam is better for side sleepers

(Image credit: Future)

As a side sleeper, I need a mattress that can soothe key pressure points in my shoulders, hips, and knees. While you can get latex hybrid mattresses that come in plush, the majority tend to prioritize support over comfort.

Memory foam, on the other hand, is made to contour hips and shoulders, and provide enough cushioning for your joints when side sleeping. That's why you'll find the material used in so many of this year's best mattresses for side sleepers.

Latex hybrid vs memory foam hybrid: What's the difference?

A hybrid mattress is basically a cross between a classic spring mattress (the kind most of us grew up sleeping on) and an all-foam bed (the kind you'll find in the best memory foam mattress guide). A lot of the best mattresses in a box are hybrids and follow a similar design: A tier of supportive springs or coils on the bottom of the mattress with layers of foam on the top for a comfortable surface.

While all hybrids feature springs or coils, the type of foam used can vary. Some hybrid mattresses use memory foam, while others use latex foam. While I go into more detail on the difference between the two in my memory foam hybrid vs latex foam hybrid mattress guide, here's a quick rundown of how the two can differ.

(Image credit: Future)

Firstly, latex hybrids tend to be more expensive, as natural latex is premium material prized for its sustainability and durability. Hybrid mattresses on the whole are expensive (though you can find some budget ones in this year's best cheap mattress guide), but memory foam hybrids tend to be more affordable.

Next up, latex and memory foam have very different properties. Latex is more buoyant and responsive, while most memory foam beds have a body-contouring feel and plushness.

Last but not least, natural latex hybrids tend to be billed as all-natural or organic. The best organic mattress guide is full of latex hybrids, and they appeal to many as they are hypoallergenic, environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and fiberglass-free. Also, natural latex is porous and naturally breathable, meaning it doesn't trap heat like some memory foam is prone to do.

Should you buy a latex hybrid or memory foam hybrid?

Choose a latex hybrid mattress if...

✅ You're eco-conscious: One of the main draws of natural latex hybrids are their eco-friendly, organic materials.

✅ You want to invest in a premium, long-lasting bed: Latex hybrids are made from sustainable and durable materials, making them ideal fro those who want a luxury bed that won't need to be replaced after seven to 10 years of use.

✅ You want a responsive, springy mattress: Latex is naturally buoyant and bouncy, allowing restless sleeper an ease of movement similar to a classic spring mattress.

Choose a memory foam hybrid mattress if...

✅ You're on a tight budget: Memory foam hybrids tend to be much cheaper than latex hybrids, and you'll find this kind in our guide to the best mattress under $1,000. Frequent mattress sales can help you save even more.

✅ You're a side sleeper: Mattresses should always be bought with your sleep position in mind, and side sleepers need a body-hugging surface to soothe their hips and shoulders.

✅ You like soft, plush beds: While you can get latex hybrids available in a plush feel, latex hybrids tend to be firmer and bouncier than sink-in soft.