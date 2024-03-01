Memory foam hybrid vs latex foam hybrid mattress: How to choose

The typical design of a hybrid mattress consists of a tier of coils for support and multiple foam layers for pressure relief, but the type of foam used can vary from bed to bed. The most common hybrids are memory foam, but latex foam hybrids are also becoming popular due to their durability and eco-friendliness. But when it comes to memory foam vs latex foam hybrids, what's the right choice for you?

We've ranked and rated this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and most of them are memory foam hybrids as opposed to latex foam hybrids. Here we'll break down the key differences between memory foam vs latex foam hybrid mattresses, the pros and cons of each type, and which one is right for you.

We'll also take a look at the average prices of each kind and where you can buy them for a good deal less in this month's mattress sales. Here's what you need to know...

Memory foam hybrid vs latex foam hybrid mattress: Overview

Hybrid mattresses is a mixture of two types of beds: innerspring beds and all-foam beds. By combining foam with coils, the best hybrid mattresses provides the right balance between the cushioning pressure relief of the best memory foam mattresses and the support and responsiveness of the classic spring mattresses.

A lot of hybrid mattresses use memory foam for their comfort layers, as it has body-contouring properties for sink-in softness and deep pressure relief. As memory foam moulds around joints, the material is a popular choice for those looking to soothe aches and pains.

Latex hybrids, on the other hand, use latex foam for their cushioning layers. Latex foam is a good choice for those looking for a clean, eco-friendly sleep as latex is known for its durability, sustainability and non-toxic properties.

MEMORY FOAM HYBRID VS LATEX FOAM HYBRID MATTRESS: KEY DIFFERENCES

(Image credit: Awara)

While memory foam and latex foam can provide top-quality comfort to hybrids, there's a lot of differences between the two. First of all, the production process of each vary greatly. Memory foam is made by mixing polyurethane foam with additives to form a chemical reaction. A blowing agent is added to make the mixture expand into foam. This process gives the polyurethane foam its trademark body-cradling feel.

The process of making latex foam is a lot more sustainable and uses natural ingredients, as it involves mixing sap from the rubber tree with non-toxic materials which are then mixed into a froth and baked. The eco-friendly production means that latex foam commonly features in the best organic mattresses.

The next difference is in comfort and support. Latex has a more buoyant, bouncy feel than memory foam, and also provides firmer support. However, the feel of latex can be different depending on which of the two types of latex are used: Dunlop vs Talalay latex.

Dunlop is denser and has a firmer feel that is quite bottom-heavy, but Talalay is a lot more cushioning and is often found in hybrids to add plushness. Dunlop is usually found in latex hybrids with a firm rating, making them perfect for those who need sturdy support in the hip region, such as stomach and heavyweight sleepers, to promote healthy spine alignment and prevent lower back pain. Natural Talalay has a softness that is found in some of the best mattresses for side sleepers.

However, if you're looking for body-hugging softness, then memory foam is one of the best materials. Memory foam adds a cradling comfort to hybrid mattresses, as it uses the sleeper's body heat and weight to mould to your shape and soothe joints.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

The downside of memory foam is hat it raps body heat, creating a warm sleep surface that can be uncomfortable for hot sleepers. However, the coils found in memory foam hybrids can offset this warmth by adding breathability and ventilation to the mattress. Sometimes, memory foam is also infused with gel or copper to make it feel cooler, but the effectiveness of these cooling methods are up for debate.

Meanwhile, latex is naturally cooling, as allows airflow and increases a mattress's breathability. While organic mattresses aren't equipped with the same built-in cooling tech as the top cooling mattresses, most latex mattresses are suitable for hot sleepers. In fact, when we tested the top-rated latex hybrid mattresses on the market, we found all of them to be naturally cooling, even for our testers prone to overheating at night.

If you share a bed with a restless sleeper, however, there is one drawback you should look out for in latex hybrids: motion transfer. Latex foam is naturally buoyant, meaning that there can be a lack of motion isolation. Memory foam, on the other hand, is slow-moving and absorbs movements well, meaning you shouldn't feel the tossing and turning of a co-sleeper on your side of the bed.

MEMORY FOAM HYBRID VS LATEX FOAM HYBRID MATTRESS: Price & deals

When compared to all-foam and innerspring beds, hybrid mattresses are not generally cheap and tend to sit in the mid to upper-mid range price bracket. This doesn't mean to say that some of the best cheap mattresses aren't hybrids, as some of the most budget-friendly mattress brands (such as Lucid and Linenspa) sell hybrids too.

(Image credit: Awara)

However if you're looking for a mattress that's in the budget to upper-mid range price tier, then you're most likely looking for a memory foam hybrid. The most well-known mattress brands in America sell memory foam hybrids, including Nectar, Saatva, and DreamCloud.

Latex hybrids, on the other hand, are usually in the premium price bracket and a re sold by eco-luxury mattress brands such as Avocado, but there are some sleep brands that have been producing more affordable latex hybrids, such as Awara and Allswell. However, latex organic hybrids are expensive, and even the cheapest on the market aren't nearly as affordable as the cheapest memory foam hybrids.

MEMORY FOAM HYBRID VS LATEX FOAM HYBRID MATTRESS: PROS

The pros of a memory foam hybrid mattress:

They're cheaper: Memory foam is found in both premium hybrid mattresses and budget hybrid mattresses, making this the best material for those on a tight budget.

They have better motion isolation: Memory foam is slow-moving, and absorbs motion transfer well.

They provide more comfort: Memory foam is renowned for its body-cradling pressure relief which soothes joints and helps aches and pains.

The pros of a latex foam hybrid mattress:

They sleep cool: Latex is naturally breathable, and latex hybrid mattresses usually come with moisture-wicking, breathable organic cotton or wool top covers, too.

They're supportive: Many of the best latex hybrid mattress have a medium-firm to firm feel (especially if made from Dunlop) which offers great support to stomach and heavyweight sleepers.

They're made from durable, sustainable materials: Latex hybrids usually have a premium price tag thanks to their high-quality, certified organic, and long-lasting materials.

MEMORY FOAM HYBRID VS LATEX FOAM HYBRID MATTRESS: CONS

The cons of a memory foam hybrid mattress:

They can sleep warm: Memory foam used body heat to conform to your shape, meaning it traps heat and makes its surface sleep warm.

They can be too soft: Memory foam gives hybrids a soft to medium feel, which may not be firm enough to support some sleep styles and body sizes.

They're not as luxurious: Memory foam isn't the most durable of mattress materials, and doesn't have the organic credentials of latex.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The cons of a latex foam hybrid mattress:

They're expensive: Latex hybrids are very expensive, and are often seen as an investment rather than a bargain.

They have higher motion transfer: Latex is buoyant, and you sleepers may feel their partner's movements when sleeping on a latex hybrid bed.

They can be too firm: Latex hybrids (especially those made from Dunlop) can be very firm and not plush enough for side sleepers and those with light bodies.

MEMORY FOAM HYBRID VS LATEX FOAM HYBRID: WHICH SHOULD YOU BUY?

Buy a memory foam hybrid mattress if...

✅ You share a bed: Memory foam provides excellent motion isolation thanks to its slow-moving properties, meaning you're less likely to feel your partners movements on your side of the bed.

✅ You want cushioning pressure relief: Memory foam adds a body-cradling comfort to hybrids, providing soothing relief to side sleepers' pressure points.

✅ You're on a tight budget: You can pick up a memory foam hybrid in the budget to mid-range category, with many memory foam hybrids featuring in our best mattresses for under $1,000 guide.

Buy a latex foam hybrid mattress if...

✅ You sleep hot: Latex is naturally cooling as it promotes airflow. A lot of latex mattresses also have other naturally breathable materials, such as moisture-wicking organic cotton covers for a cool, dry sleep surface.

✅ You're a stomach or heavyweight sleeper: If you're plus-sized or sleep on your stomach, a Dunlop latex hybrid will be firm enough to support your weight and promote healthy spine alignment.

✅ You want a high-quality bed: Sustainable, long-lasting, hypoallergenic, no-toxic, organic, and dust-mite resistant — latex hybrids are premium for a lot of reasons.

TOP MEMORY FOAM AND LATEX FOAM HYBRID MATTRESSES ON SALE NOW

1. Avocado Green Mattress: from $1,399 $1,259 at Avocado

Made from GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex, this firm latex hybrid is perfect for stomach sleepers who need to feel more supported. During our Avocado Green Mattress review, our testers also found it slept incredibly cool, too. There's an evergreen Avocado mattress deal that takes 10% off this mattress, so you can pick up a queen size for $1,799 (was $1,999).

2. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $839 $449 at DreamCloud

In our DreamCloud mattress review, we found this mattress to be one of the best value luxury hybrids on the market. We also found the cooling properties of the gel-infused memory foam plus the airflow-enhancing wrapped coils worked together to keep hot sleeping testers cool. There's currently a DreamCloud sale that takes up to 50% of mattresses, which provides more savings than their regular 40% off deal.