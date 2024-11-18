I searched the Black Friday sales — 7 top-rated queen mattress deals under $1,000

Queen mattresses are the most common bed size in America. They fit in nearly every room, and they still give you enough space to enjoy a peaceful night's rest. However, they come with a larger price tag than a full size mattress, making Black Friday the perfect time to shop, with mattress brands already slashing their prices. Right now, our favorite deal is 50% off the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress at DreamCloud, bringing the price of a queen down to $665 (MSRP $1,613).

When choosing the best mattresses to suit your sleeping style, it's worth considering more than just your budget. Materials, design, and structure can all impact the feel of a mattress, making it more or less suited to your sleep needs. So, we've rounded up the 7 top queen mattress deals for all sleep styles and budgets so you can find the right choice for you.

This year’s Black Friday mattress deals have already kicked off, meaning you can get a premium queen mattress for under $1,000, so it's a perfect time to invest in your next bed. But don't wait around, we don't know how long these deals will last.

Top 7 queen mattress under $1,000 to shop today

1. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: was $1,613 now $665 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Hybrid is one of the best hybrid mattresses you can find. This medium-firm bed brings together a combination of innersprings, gel-infused foam and a cashmere-blend top for a luxury feel on a budget. The testers for our DreamCloud Mattress review reported that the mattress offeres great back and hip support. Now, there’s always a 50% DreamCloud mattress sale so you can ignore the MSRP but we still think it’s an exceptional deal. A queen DreamCloud Hybrid will cost you only $665 (was $1,613) and you also get a lifetime warranty, 365-night sleep trial and free shipping and returns. It's worth considering bundling up on bedding or other accessories as the DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sales takes another $100 off when you spend over $1,000.

2. Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $1,079 now $699 at Cocoon by Sealy

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is one of the best memory foam mattresses for hot sleepers. This bed uses phase-change material to wick away heat and keep the surface of the bed nice and cool. Our lead tester for the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review scored it a 4/5 for both comfort and pressure relief, reporting that it provides the perfect balance of soft comfort and supportive cushioning. This medium-firm bed will keep the spine aligned, making it a great choice for back and stomach sleepers. We are used to seeing a sale at Cocoon by Sealy but this 35% off deal means that a queen will cost just $699 (was $1,079) making it exceptional value. Plus, as an added bonus for buying during the Cocoon by Sealy Black Friday sales you also get a free Sealy bedding set worth $179. This bed also comes with a 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty and free shipping.

3. Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid mattress: was $1,383 now $999 at Awara Sleep

If you’re looking for one of the best organic mattresses on a budget then look no further. This bed is made using organic latex and features a fiberglass free design. It offers the perfect combination of cooling comfort and support making it a great choice for all sleep styles. Our Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid mattress review also praised this bed for it’s super build-quality and exceptional edge support. Right now there is up to 50% off its mattresses so you’ll be able to get a queen for just $999 (was $1,383). A 365-night sleep trial, forever warranty and free shipping and returns are also included.

4. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid: was $1,332 now $932.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid allows you to customize your ideal comfort level as it comes in a choice of three firmness options. This mattress will suit nearly all sleep styles but regardless of what firmness you choose, back and stomach sleepers will find this responsive bed super comfortable. Our lead tester for the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review found that this bed did sleep a little warm but there is an option to upgrade to a Cloud Pillow Top which isn’t just more plush but also has a cooling cover. This mattress excels when it comes to motion isolation, making it ideal for couples who don’t want to be disturbed by a restless partner. The current discount offers a generous 30% off when you use the code BFRIDAY30 at checkout, which brings the cost of a queen down to $932.40 (was $1,332) and you can also enjoy a 120-night sleep trial, 10 year warranty and free shipping.

5. Bear Original mattress: was $998 now $649 at Bear Mattress

The Bear Original mattress is ideal whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach. It’s all foam design offers just the right balance of comfort and support. It’s unique feature includes a cover that is made using a Celliant fabric, which is a type of textile that converts body heat in to infrared energy which will provide benefits including improved temperature regulation. Because of this, Bear make it into this year's best cooling mattress guide. Our Bear Original mattress review found that it sits at around 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale and does a great job of isolating motion. A queen size Bear Original already sat under $1,000 at full MSRP, but right now, a site wide 30% sale brings the cost of a queen Bear Original down to just $649 (was $998) and you also get two free Cirrus Cloud pillows. This mattress also has a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

6. Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress: was $1,613 now $799 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic Hybrid is one of Nectars best selling beds bringing together the contouring comfort of pressure-relieving foam and individually wrapped innerspring coils for a responsive and supportive feel. The memory foam alternative is included in this year's best mattress in a box guide, but the hybrid is also delivered vacuum-packed in a box. This medium-feel mattress offers has excellent edge support which is good news for those who like to sleep close to the edge or sit on the edge of the bed whilst getting ready in the mornings. The Nectar Classic Hybrid is already superb value for money thanks to the evergreen up to 50% off sale, making a queen $799 (was $1,613). The Nectar Black Friday sale offers a further $100 off when you spend $1,000, so it might be worth bundling up on bedding and accessories, too. There’s also 365-night home trial, a forever warranty plus free shipping and returns.