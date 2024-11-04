I just shopped the new Nectar mattress sale — these are the 3 queen beds I'd buy
The Nectar Classic has dropped to its cheapest price of the year, but there are other Nectar mattresses worth buying too
Today is the last day of Nectar's flash sale on the queen size Classic Memory Foam Mattress, so you don't have much time life to save an extra $50 on this popular bed for side and back sleepers. Until midnight tonight you can buy a queen Nectar Classic for $599 at Nectar Sleep, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen it sell for ($649 is previously the lowest price). You'll also get a lifetime warranty, year's trial, and free shipping.
Choosing the best mattress for you means considering your sleeping position, and any health issues that affect your sleep comfort. If you want a pressure-relieving foam mattress to reduce aches and pains, or you want a bed that isolates all motion so that you can sleep peacefully next to your restless partner, then I think the Nectar Classic is a great choice.
But there are other queen mattresses discounted by up to 50% in today's Nectar mattress sale, and two in particular I recommend: a hybrid version of the Classic, and Nectar's top cooling mattress the Nectar Luxe. I don't expect the prices on these to drop much lower in this year's Nectar Black Friday sale either so there's no reason to wait if you need a new mattress now and want a Nectar.
1. Queen Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress
Now: $599
Discount: up to 50% off at Nectar Sleep + an extra $50
Summary: The Nectar Classic is the best memory foam mattress we've tested (we're currently reviewing the new version, released a couple of months ago). This medium-firm mattress is ideal for back and stomach sleepers who want to keep their spine in perfect alignment and don’t like to sink down into the surface (a common complaint with other all-foam beds). But side sleepers should also find the Nectar Classic a comfortable fit because it offers ample pressure relief around the shoulders, hips and knees. It’s made from three layers of memory foam and although our Nectar mattress review is based on the older model, we’re currently testing the new model and it’s even better.
Pricing history: Nectar keeps its prices low all year around and I’m used to seeing up to 40 off, but this current 50% discount has stuck around from a recent flash sale. The top deal is on a queen size Nectar Classic, down to $599 in the new flash sale – it ends today though so move fast if you want to buy one of the best mattresses in a box or $50 less than the normal sale price. I don't expect it to be any cheaper in this year's Black Friday mattress deals and sales.
Benefits: Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping
2. Queen Nectar Classic Hybrid Mattress
Now: $949
Discount: up to 50% off at Nectar Sleep
Summary: As you can probably tell we are huge fans of the Nectar Classic mattress so the Nectar Classic Hybrid is in our opinion a must-buy mattress. This has all the same amazing qualities of the Nectar Classic but with the added benefit of a layer of individually wrapped innerspring coils that provide enhanced responsiveness and for hot sleepers, additional airflow so you’ll get the comfort of contouring foam but won’t feel like you’re overheating. And talking about cooling, this mattress also has a cool-to-the-touch cover. The Nectar Classic Hybrid also has exceptional edge support thanks to reinforced edges so if you like sleeping close to the edge, or you sit on the edge of the bed, you’ll feel even more comfortable. I haven't yet tested it to see how it performs against this year's best hybrid mattresses but user reviews are very positive so far.
Price history: The Nectar Classic Hybrid when at full MSRP sits at the upper-mid range point but with the discount you’re getting a quality queen mattress for under $1,000. The current 50% discount brings the cost of a queen down to $949 which is even better than normal as the Classic is in this weekend’s flash sale so you’re saving an extra $50. I expect to see this mattress return to the sale price of $999 after this flash sale has ended tonight.
Benefits: Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping
3. Queen Nectar Luxe mattress
Now: $1,249
Discount: up to 50% off at Nectar Sleep
Summary: If you’re a hot sleeper but you love the feel of memory foam then you’ll love the Nectar Luxe, it’s one of the best cooling mattresses in the whole Nectar range. This mattress has a cooling moisture wicking cover which will dispel heat and leave you feeling cooler and fresher all night long. The responsive support layer also means it’s a good choice for combination sleepers who like to move around a lot at night. The Nectar Luxe will also appeal to side and back sleepers who will get exceptional pressure relief on the back and hips. I think couples will also enjoy the deep motion isolation with this mattress.
Price history: Right now it’s down from $3,424 to a cool $1,249 which is a good price for a premium mattress. The price won’t go any lower than this, so there's no reason to wait to buy if you want it. Like I mentioned earlier in this article, Nectar usually offers up to 40% off mattresses so this 50% saving is on the higher end. I don't know how long it will last for, so I'd recommend buying sooner to avoid disappointment.
Benefits: Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping
Rachael is a freelance journalist based in South Wales who writes about lifestyle, travel, home and technology. She also reviews a variety of products for various publications including Tom’s Guide, CreativeBloq, IdealHome and Woman&Home. When she’s not writing and reviewing products she can be found walking her Sealyham and West Highland terrier dogs or catching up on some cringe-worthy reality tv.