I just shopped the new Nectar mattress sale — these are the 3 queen beds I'd buy

Today is the last day of Nectar's flash sale on the queen size Classic Memory Foam Mattress, so you don't have much time life to save an extra $50 on this popular bed for side and back sleepers. Until midnight tonight you can buy a queen Nectar Classic for $599 at Nectar Sleep, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen it sell for ($649 is previously the lowest price). You'll also get a lifetime warranty, year's trial, and free shipping.

Choosing the best mattress for you means considering your sleeping position, and any health issues that affect your sleep comfort. If you want a pressure-relieving foam mattress to reduce aches and pains, or you want a bed that isolates all motion so that you can sleep peacefully next to your restless partner, then I think the Nectar Classic is a great choice.

But there are other queen mattresses discounted by up to 50% in today's Nectar mattress sale, and two in particular I recommend: a hybrid version of the Classic, and Nectar's top cooling mattress the Nectar Luxe. I don't expect the prices on these to drop much lower in this year's Nectar Black Friday sale either so there's no reason to wait if you need a new mattress now and want a Nectar.

1. Queen Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress

Now: $599

Discount: up to 50% off at Nectar Sleep + an extra $50 Summary: The Nectar Classic is the best memory foam mattress we've tested (we're currently reviewing the new version, released a couple of months ago). This medium-firm mattress is ideal for back and stomach sleepers who want to keep their spine in perfect alignment and don’t like to sink down into the surface (a common complaint with other all-foam beds). But side sleepers should also find the Nectar Classic a comfortable fit because it offers ample pressure relief around the shoulders, hips and knees. It’s made from three layers of memory foam and although our Nectar mattress review is based on the older model, we’re currently testing the new model and it’s even better. Pricing history: Nectar keeps its prices low all year around and I’m used to seeing up to 40 off, but this current 50% discount has stuck around from a recent flash sale. The top deal is on a queen size Nectar Classic, down to $599 in the new flash sale – it ends today though so move fast if you want to buy one of the best mattresses in a box or $50 less than the normal sale price. I don't expect it to be any cheaper in this year's Black Friday mattress deals and sales. Benefits: Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping

2. Queen Nectar Classic Hybrid Mattress

Now: $949

Discount: up to 50% off at Nectar Sleep Summary: As you can probably tell we are huge fans of the Nectar Classic mattress so the Nectar Classic Hybrid is in our opinion a must-buy mattress. This has all the same amazing qualities of the Nectar Classic but with the added benefit of a layer of individually wrapped innerspring coils that provide enhanced responsiveness and for hot sleepers, additional airflow so you’ll get the comfort of contouring foam but won’t feel like you’re overheating. And talking about cooling, this mattress also has a cool-to-the-touch cover. The Nectar Classic Hybrid also has exceptional edge support thanks to reinforced edges so if you like sleeping close to the edge, or you sit on the edge of the bed, you’ll feel even more comfortable. I haven't yet tested it to see how it performs against this year's best hybrid mattresses but user reviews are very positive so far. Price history: The Nectar Classic Hybrid when at full MSRP sits at the upper-mid range point but with the discount you’re getting a quality queen mattress for under $1,000. The current 50% discount brings the cost of a queen down to $949 which is even better than normal as the Classic is in this weekend’s flash sale so you’re saving an extra $50. I expect to see this mattress return to the sale price of $999 after this flash sale has ended tonight. Benefits: Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping