How long does a hybrid mattress last? Plus 3 signs you need to replace yours

A hybrid mattress can provide you with supported and restorative sleep, but even the best hybrid mattress will deteriorate with frequent use. If you feel your hybrid bed is no longer as comfortable as it once was, you might be wondering if it's time to replace it. But how long do hybrid mattresses last?

You can expect the best mattresses to last for around seven to 10 years, and hybrid mattresses normally sit at the upper end of that category. After 10 years, the foam will have started to sag, the springs might be creaking, and you could notice you wake up with more aches and pains than before.

In this guide we'll look at how to spot the signs that your hybrid mattress needs replacing. We'll also provide some tips on how to buy a new hybrid with good longevity, plus some of our favorite hybrid mattress deals to shop today. Let's get started...

What is a hybrid mattress?

Hybrids are a popular mattress build combining layers of foam with layers of coils. A typical hybrid mattress features a base layer of stability foam, followed by a layer of wrapped coils, and an upper layer (or multiple layers) of comfort materials. These comfort materials are often foams, such as memory foam or latex foams.

The spring to foam ratio varies between hybrid mattresses, affecting the feel of the bed. Some hybrids have taller springs, or possibly multiple coil layers. This will give the bed a more traditional feel, similar to an innerspring. Other hybrids have thicker comfort layers at the top, giving the bed a softer feel that emulates all-foam mattresses.

(Image credit: Future)

How long does a hybrid mattress last?

We recommend replacing your mattress roughly every seven to 10 years and a good quality hybrid should last until the end of that 10 year period. Hybrid's tend to have better longevity than all-foam beds as the addition of coils helps limit the deterioration of the foam.

However, there are factors that determine how long a hybrid mattress can last. For example, the material used in the comfort layers. A hybrid made with durable latex is likely to last longer than a memory foam hybrid. The quality of the coils also plays an important role in the durability. A hybrid with strong, supportive springs at the core will have better longevity than a hybrid with a weaker coil layer.

Proper mattress care is essential if you want your hybrid to last as long as possible. Air it regularly, blot away moisture, and use a mattress protector. Some hybrids also require rotation, to prevent pressure being consistently applied to the same areas.

3 signs you need to replace your hybrid mattress

1. It's older than 10 years

All hybrid mattresses will deteriorate eventually, and once you've owned your bed for 10 years, the supportive core is no longer at its best. Hybrid mattresses are an investment purchase, so it's understandable if you want to get as much use out of the bed as possible. However, if you keep using a mattress once it's started sagging, you might find your sleep suffers.

If you've had your hybrid for under five years but it now feels uncomfortable, it might mean that your sleep needs have changed. A mattress topper can help refresh the feel of the bed without having to pay for a new mattress.

2. Dipping, sagging, or creaking of the springs

A hybrid mattress should support you from head to toe, but as it ages, parts of the core are likely to begin dipping. Getting on and off the bed causes the springs to compress and expand, wearing them down until they lose their springiness and start to sag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can often hear a hybrid mattress as it degrades. Instead of climbing quietly into bed, your movements will be accompanied squeak, squeak, squeak. While squeaking isn't a huge issue (unless you share a bed and go to the bathroom in the night), it's a sign of worse to come.

3. It's no longer comfortable

Your body will often let you know that it's time to replace your mattress, even if the bed looks in good condition. It can be hard to spot visual clues that your hybrid is deteriorating (especially if you've followed our advice for how to clean a mattress) but if you're waking up with aches and pains, it's probably time to replace your mattress.

Hybrids are some of the best mattresses for back pain, so when they start to sag it can cause big problems. You might yourself sinking into the bed, causing pain in the lower back. As well as physical repercussions, this can lead to sleep deprivation. So if your sleep quality is suffering but you haven't changed your nighttime routine, an old mattress might be to blame.

Top 3 tips for buying a quality hybrid mattress

1. Quality materials

If you want a mattress with impressive longevity, it's worth paying for high quality materials. Strong springs and dense foams will be able to withstand frequent wear and tear before degrading. And keep an eye out for CertiPUR-US certification. This is awarded to polyurethane foams (the kind frequently used in mattresses) that have been tested as free from certain chemicals.

2. Lengthy warranty period

It can be hard to assess the quality of a hybrid mattress without testing it, but a long mattress warranty from a reputable sleep brand can provide some reassurance. A typically mattress warranty lasts for 10-years, but a premium brand might offer a 15, 20, or even a 25-year warranty. Saatva, the brand behind our favorite Saatva Classic Mattress, offers a lifetime warranty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On a similar note, look for a long mattress trial. This is time in which you can test the bed and see if it suits your sleep style. If it doesn't you can return it either for a small charge or for free. While a mattress trial doesn't determine longevity, it does mean you won't be stuck sleeping on an uncomfortable mattress.

3. Height of at least 10“

We recommend adults sleep on a mattress measuring 10-inches tall or higher. A quality hybrid mattress needs to contain enough comfort layers to be both lasting and supportive, and this necessitates a taller build. Shorter than 10-inches, and your hybrid mattress is likely to lack the layers of materials needed for longevity.

Our 3 favorite hybrid mattresses

1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $839 now $449 at DreamCloud

In our DreamCloud Mattress review our testing panel was impressed with the luxurious feel of this affordable hybrid mattress. Offering a firmer support that's comfortable for back and stomach sleepers, the DreamCloud Mattress is in an evergreen mattress sale. A generous up to 50% off discount reduces a queen to $665 (was $1,332), and DreamCloud offers a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.80 now $1,099 at Helix

Hybrid mattresses are often known for their firmer feel, but we discovered in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress reivew that this bed has a plush and contouring surface that's ideal for side sleepers. The current 20% off is the standard Helix discount, although we do see better discounts around major sale days. Still, $1,899 for a queen (was $2,373.80) is a good price for a mattress of this quality and you'll get free pillows with your purchase.