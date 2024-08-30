Can't wait for a new bed? 5 Labor Day mattress sales with super speedy shipping

Ordering a new bed is always exciting, even though the wait can be a bore. But there's no need to worry, with some of our favorite beds offering super fast shipping and big discounts this Labor Day. Like the Nectar Classic that's up to 40% off at Nectar. It's perfect for side sleepers and can be with you before you've finished saying Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress (almost).

Some of the best mattresses this year are offering speedy shipping in the Labor Day sale, meaning you can grab a high quality mattress for a lower price and expect to be sleeping on it within just a few days. Want to sink into luxury as soon as possible? You can save $1,350 on the Puffy Royal Hybrid in the Puffy sale, and it ships in two days.

There's something for everything, so we’re rounding up the five best mattress deals in this year's Labor Day mattress sales that offer super speedy shipping, to help you refresh your bedroom for less money and in less time.

5 Best Labor Day mattress sales with super speedy shipping

1. Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress: was from $934 now $349 at Nectar

Ships within: 1-2 days

Buy it if: You want an affordable mattress with a luxury feel The Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, thanks to its three layers of dynamic, responsive, foam support. While writing our Nectar mattress review, our testers were impressed by how cool the mattress was, despite being an all-foam model. The cooling cover wicks away moisture and enhances breathability, meaning your bed will feel fresher for longer and it’s easier to regulate temperature overnight. Nectar’s current Labor Day sale is evergreen, offering up to 40% the majority of their mattresses and bringing a queen size Classic Memory Foam down to $649 (was $1,387). Alongside this generous discount you can expect a 365-night trial and forever warranty, so you can be sure you’re making the right choice. And with free speedy shipping, you can understand why we rate this mattress so highly in no time at all.

2. GhostBed Luxe mattress: was from $2,595 now $1,298 at GhostBed

Ships within: 24 hours

Buy it if: You sleep hot The GhostBed Luxe is one of the best cooling mattresses in the Labor Day sales. In fact, our lead mattress tester found there was no heat build up at all. If you sleep hot, this is definitely worth the investment. The multiple layers of gel memory foam give a sink-in soft feeling, but the mattress still offers great support. Our testers rated it around 6 out of 10 for firmness in the GhostBed Luxe review, so it’s ideal for side sleepers, but back and stomach sleepers may need a firmer support. The current Labor Day deal takes a queen size mattress down to $1,548 (was $3,095) with a generous 50% off, and you’ll also get two free Luxury GhostPillows. A 101-night trial, 25-year warranty, and free shipping within 24 hours make this mattress a great investment you'll be enjoying for the last of those warm summer nights.

3. Zinus Original Green Tea Memory Foam mattress: was from $399 now $199 at Zinus

Ships within: 1 business day

Buy it if: You’re looking for pressure relief that won’t break the bank If you’re looking for a great deal, then 50% off the Zinus Original Green Tea Memory Foam mattress might be the one for you, bringing the price of an already affordable mattress down even lower. Our mattress testers ranked this model as one of this year’s best cheap mattresses, thanks to its impressive pressure-relieving memory foam layers and its soft, breathable cover. Infused with green tea, you can rest knowing your mattress will stay fresh for longer, although as we found in our Zinus Memory Foam Mattress review, it can sleep warm. In this year’s Labor Day sales, a queen size is just $399 (was $599), and with a promise to ship in just 1 business day, you can start your 100-night trial in no time and be protected with a 10-year warranty.

4. Casper The One mattress: was from $860 now $599 at Casper

Ships within: 1-2 business days

Buy it if: You’re a back sleeper who sleeps warm The Casper The One mattress is made up of Breathe Flex Foam, Align Memory Foam, and the Casper Core that helps align your spine, relieve pressure, and support your body without sagging. This is a medium-firm mattress, so it’s ideal for back sleepers. However, our mattress testers found that out of the best Casper mattresses, The One was a touch to firm for side sleepers. The soft, breathable cover helps keep this mattress fresher for longer, and prevents overheating, If you share your mattress or sleep hot, this could be a budget-friendly solution. In this year’s Labor Day sale, a queen size One is $799 (was $1,145), and you can expect it to be shipped for free in just 1-2 business days. Alongside this, a 10-year limited warranty and an 100-night trial aren’t as generous an offer as brands like Nectar, but are still an attractive perk for an affordable mattress.

5. Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress: was from $2559 now $1249 at Puffy

Ships within: 1-2 business days

Buy it if: You want a luxury, plush, sinking-in feeling This luxury mattress is a great option if you share a bed. Our Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress review panel found it to have excellent motion isolation, thanks to its responsive contouring foam, plus a luxury feeling support. It has a soft feel but the contour adapt coils relieve pressure and provide excellent spinal support. Puffy’s Labor Day sales are live now, and you can get the Royal Hybrid in a queen size for $2,399 (was $3,749), and, somewhat surprisingly for a luxury mattress, it will ship in just 1-2 business days. Alongside the generous savings, you’ll get a free bedding bundle worth $600 that includes two pillows, a mattress protector, and a sheet set. It’s fantastic value for money, and if you weren’t already convinced, then the warranty for life and 101-night sleep trial is sure to persuade you.

How long do mattresses take to ship?

Every mattress brand offers different shipping times, depending on their processes. For a mid-range mattress, you can expect to wait between 24 hours and seven days. However, some luxury brands, like Saatva, can take weeks to ship as their mattresses can be made to order.