Buy today, sleep on it by the weekend — 3 Cyber Monday mattress deals with ultra-fast shipping

If you’ve decided that it’s time for a new bed, then you don't want to wait around. Choosing a bed that comes with super fast shipping means that if you order your bed today, you could be sleeping on it by the weekend. And with today's Cyber Monday sales, you can get some great deals, like a queen Nectar Classic for just $649 at Nectar. That's an impressive saving on a top memory foam mattress.

I've rounded up the top 3 deals with super fast shipping, and all of the mattresses feature in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers. So, as well as getting an epic discount and free, fast shipping, you know that you’ll also be getting a quality mattress that will result in great sleep night after night.

The Cyber Monday mattress sales are the perfect time to invest in a new mattress as this is often when we see the lowest prices of the year. However, these deals won’t be around for long so if you want to get a great discount, act fast.

1. The Nectar Classic mattress: was from $1,063 $349 at Nectar Sleep

Ships within: 1-2 days

Buy it if: You’re a side sleeper who wants cushioning comfort Summary: The Nectar Classic is our pick of the best memory foam mattresses because it’s excellent value for money and a great choice for all sleeping styles. This mattress uses pressure-relieving memory foam and a responsive support foam layer to cushion your joints and keep the spine in alignment for the ultimate in comfort and support. Our Nectar Classic mattress review testers also found this bed excelled when it came to motion transfer so great for couples who share a bed. This bed is never sold at full MSRP and the current 50% off sale is evergreen. However, that doesn't take away from the fact that this is excellent value for a top-quality mattress. This bed ships within 1-2 business days so you won’t be waiting long, and you also get a 365-night sleep trial and a forever warranty.

2. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: was from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud

Ships within: 1-2 days

Buy it if: You want a luxury hybrid at a low price Summary: The DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy right now. This bed uses four layers of comforting foam alongside individually wrapped coils for a medium-firm feel that also offers superb support. This mattress is also a great choice for couples thanks to it’s outstanding motion isolation. During our DreamCloud Mattress review our testers found that it did a good job of keeping temperatures neutral so hot sleepers will be able to enjoy a comfortable night's sleep. DreamCloud have a permanent 50% off sale, so this price is nothing new, but it's still incredible value. You can get a queen DreamCloud hybrid for just $665 (MSRP $1,613) and with shipping within 1-2 days you’ll have yours in no time. You also get other perks including a 365-night sleep trial and forever warranty.

3. GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $2,295 $1,377 at GhostBed

Ships within: 24 hours

Buy if: You’re a hot sleeper and need a cooling mattress Summary: The GhostBed Luxe is one of our picks for the best cooling mattresses thanks to its outstanding temperature regulation properties. During our GhostBed mattress review this bed felt cool, if not cold, to touch all night long. The GhostBed Luxe is has a medium-plush feel and is a great option for side sleepers. It is constructed with over 7-layers using contouring gel memory foam, Ghost Bounce foam for a responsive feel and high-density core foam for ultimate support. This bed is always on sale but this Cyber Monday there’s 40% off plus two luxury pillows, bringing the cost of a queen down to $1,557 (was $2,595) and this bed ships within 24 hours which is ultra-fast. Other benefits include a 25-year warranty and 101-night sleep trial.

Why do some mattresses take longer to ship?

When it comes to mattress shipping times, not all mattress brands are on the same timeline. Some companies offer supper fast shipping, these are usually mattress in a box beds which are already rolled up, vacuum packed and boxed just waiting at the warehouse ready to be shipped. Other mattress brands offer a more traditional, hand-crafted approach to their beds which requires additional time.

Premium mattress manufacturers like Saatva pride themselves on their made-to-order beds. Each Saatva mattress, regardless of the model, is hand-crafted only after the order is placed. This involves skilled crafts people carefully assembling the premium layers meaning that it can take up to three weeks for the bed to be delivered.

Longer shipping times may seem inconvenient compared to some of the next-day-delivery options but it does reflect a dedication to quality and craftsmanship so it is worth the wait.